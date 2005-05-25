It's over



No it's not.Newcastle just dropped points to relegation strugglers today and were incredibly lucky they weren't 2-0 down. United have been absolutely dreadful recently and only won because Wolves were an on-the-beach disgrace.Sick of hearing people write us off. I mean, it's fair to say that we've been rubbish for 60% of the season (mostly down to an injury crisis that lasted from July to April), but there's still clearly a chance we can do it. I remember a few weeks ago, there was loads of shite being posted on here, with people celebrating Man United and Newcastle winning against Everton because we obviously didn't have a chance. Now we're within a few points after winning six on the spin and people are still desperate to proclaim that it's over. Don't get it.