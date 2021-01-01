Predictions: Top 4
- Liverpool
-
269 (19.5%)
- Manchester City
-
337 (24.4%)
- Tottenham Hotspur
-
169 (12.2%)
- Chelsea
-
127 (9.2%)
- Manchester United
-
136 (9.8%)
- Arsenal
-
238 (17.2%)
- Newcastle
-
73 (5.3%)
- Aston Villa
-
1 (0.1%)
- Wolves
- 0 (0%)
- West Ham
- 0 (0%)
- Everton
-
9 (0.7%)
- Crystal Palace
-
1 (0.1%)
- Bournemouth
-
3 (0.2%)
- Nottingham Forest
-
5 (0.4%)
- Leicester City
-
1 (0.1%)
- Leeds United
-
2 (0.1%)
- Fulham
-
3 (0.2%)
- Brentford
-
2 (0.1%)
- Brighton
-
4 (0.3%)
- Southampton
-
3 (0.2%)
Total Members Voted: 349