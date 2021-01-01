Poll

Predictions: Top 4

Liverpool
269 (19.5%)
Manchester City
337 (24.4%)
Tottenham Hotspur
169 (12.2%)
Chelsea
127 (9.2%)
Manchester United
136 (9.8%)
Arsenal
238 (17.2%)
Newcastle
73 (5.3%)
Aston Villa
1 (0.1%)
Wolves
0 (0%)
West Ham
0 (0%)
Everton
9 (0.7%)
Crystal Palace
1 (0.1%)
Bournemouth
3 (0.2%)
Nottingham Forest
5 (0.4%)
Leicester City
1 (0.1%)
Leeds United
2 (0.1%)
Fulham
3 (0.2%)
Brentford
2 (0.1%)
Brighton
4 (0.3%)
Southampton
3 (0.2%)

Total Members Voted: 349

Author Topic: Predictions: Top 4

PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 15,835
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #880 on: Yesterday at 10:16:54 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 10:11:51 pm
Feel Leicester will now need to come out and try and win, might be better for us.worried they may sit back and play for the draw.but feel they have to win, especially now Everton are ahead of them.

The good news is that a draw against us is no longer good enough for Leicester, since their next game is Newcastle away. Even two draws in those games don't get them out of the relegation zone ...
rushyman

  Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 57,680
  On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #881 on: Yesterday at 11:48:33 pm
Lampard is the shittest manager the prem has seen. I defy anyone to name worse

Chelsea will get us nothing. A draw at the very best
Knight

  No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,969
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #882 on: Today at 10:30:21 am
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:48:33 pm
Lampard is the shittest manager the prem has seen. I defy anyone to name worse

Chelsea will get us nothing. A draw at the very best

Man Utd vs Chelsea, a draw would be great. Assuming we win out, which we have to do realistically, draws don't help Utd or hinder us at this point. Newcastle are different to be fair given we're 3 behind them.
Ravishing Rick Dude

  Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • ******
  Posts: 7,682
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #883 on: Today at 10:35:37 am
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:48:33 pm
Lampard is the shittest manager the prem has seen. I defy anyone to name worse

Chelsea will get us nothing. A draw at the very best

Yeah, he's the worst. The likes of Big Sam and Steve Bruce are Sacchi compared to him.
PaulF

  -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 19,264
  Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #884 on: Today at 10:48:03 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:30:21 am
Man Utd vs Chelsea, a draw would be great. Assuming we win out, which we have to do realistically, draws don't help Utd or hinder us at this point. Newcastle are different to be fair given we're 3 behind them.

We've got a significant goal difference advantage over ManU. Newcastle aren't losing it to us on GD.
Simplexity

  Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  • ******
  Posts: 2,438
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #885 on: Today at 11:04:07 am
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:48:33 pm
Lampard is the shittest manager the prem has seen. I defy anyone to name worse

Chelsea will get us nothing. A draw at the very best

Frank De Boer.

Maybe Gerrard.
Tokyoite

  • Main Stander
  Posts: 212
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #886 on: Today at 11:47:22 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:30:21 am
Man Utd vs Chelsea, a draw would be great. Assuming we win out, which we have to do realistically, draws don't help Utd or hinder us at this point. Newcastle are different to be fair given we're 3 behind them.
That game has 0:0 written all over it imo
Coolie High

  bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 13,221
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #887 on: Today at 11:53:57 am
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 11:04:07 am
Frank De Boer.

Maybe Gerrard.

Maybe Gerrard? You can't be serious.
rushyman

  Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 57,680
  On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #888 on: Today at 12:07:01 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 11:04:07 am
Frank De Boer.

Maybe Gerrard.

Frank De Boer not enough games

Gerrard has won a league title 😂
rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • ******
  Posts: 40,173
  Dutch Class
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #889 on: Today at 12:16:29 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:07:01 pm
Frank De Boer not enough games

Gerrard has won a league title 😂

De Boer had won four Eredivisie titles as Ajax manager
Sharado

  Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,865
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #890 on: Today at 12:21:46 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:43:42 pm
I'm not expecting much from Chelsea.

Correct. They're one of the worst teams in the league at the moment. If we miss out by 4 points, the 4 points dropped against them is right up there with any we've dropped this season.
Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 14,464
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #891 on: Today at 12:25:03 pm
PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 15,835
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #892 on: Today at 12:27:33 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:48:33 pm
Lampard is the shittest manager the prem has seen. I defy anyone to name worse

Chelsea will get us nothing. A draw at the very best

Well, if Chelsea do get a draw against Man Utd, it will be great for us ...
Ravishing Rick Dude

  Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 7,682
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #893 on: Today at 12:40:02 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 11:04:07 am
Frank De Boer.

Maybe Gerrard.

Nope. I'm sure Lampard would have managed somehow to finish 3rd in Scottish league with either Celtic or Rangers.
thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,869
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #894 on: Today at 01:01:21 pm
It's water under the bridge now but that one point from Bournemouth and Chelsea games is increasingly infuriating.  Even the Man City game where we scored first is looking like an opportunity missed.

Our form since mid-February - that run of three games aside - has been excellent.  10 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats.

I think we've left ourselves too much to do but we are least back in the mix now, albeit as outsiders.
Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 14,464
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #895 on: Today at 01:06:48 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:01:21 pm
It's water under the bridge now but that one point from Bournemouth and Chelsea games is increasingly infuriating.  Even the Man City game where we scored first is looking like an opportunity missed.

Our form since mid-February - that run of three games aside - has been excellent.  10 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats.

I think we've left ourselves too much to do but we are least back in the mix now, albeit as outsiders.

Same.  Still possible though.
The Test

  6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,914
  Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #896 on: Today at 01:29:51 pm
Putting Newcastle aside that utd game against wolves is huge. The stadium will be shitting themselves. I hope wolves keep it tight for as long as possible to ratchet up the tension as youd imagine the Utd players will eventually lose their shit. A draw in that game would feel catastrophic. Theyre basically AC Milan after partying at half time and thinking its job done. Then suddenly seeing Alonso make it 3-2

Weve done the best we can which is s give them an opportunity to fuck up. Even if we fall short its been a great end to the season.

mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,286
  At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #897 on: Today at 01:37:51 pm
Last game of the season, Mitrovic coming back after his suspension to knock Man United out of the top 4 would be immense.
Gerard00

  • Main Stander
  Posts: 62
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #898 on: Today at 01:40:37 pm
Utd and Newcastle still heavy favourites. I think we're 2-3 games too late to the party.

Out of Utds remaining fixtures I think Wolves and Chelsea are certs for them.

Bournemouth could have been a bit of a banana skin but now they're safe I can see them being half arsed so i think thats the win they need to get to 72 there which is enough.

Even if they draw that then Fulham at OT on the last day is one of those game raisers - had been an away fixture i'd have given us more of a shout.

Happy to be drastically wrong here.
diegoLFC7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  LFC
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #899 on: Today at 01:42:45 pm
Assuming we win our remaining games this is my prediction for the United games.

Wolves - Draw

Bournemouth - Win

Chelsea - Win

Fulham - Draw  (FA Cup Final 6 days later) 

That leaves them and us with 71 points. Our goal difference is vastly superior. Can you imagine pipping top 4 on goal difference on the final day  :wave
tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 20,901
  Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #900 on: Today at 01:43:23 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 01:37:51 pm
Last game of the season, Mitrovic coming back after his suspension to knock Man United out of the top 4 would be immense.

Just as likely he knocks a Man Utd player out and gets sent off to give them an easy game.
Anfield Kopite

  Will vote for anyone who gives out
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,780
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #901 on: Today at 01:43:43 pm
Quote from: The Test on Today at 01:29:51 pm
Putting Newcastle aside that utd game against wolves is huge. The stadium will be shitting themselves. I hope wolves keep it tight for as long as possible to ratchet up the tension as youd imagine the Utd players will eventually lose their shit. A draw in that game would feel catastrophic. Theyre basically AC Milan after partying at half time and thinking its job done. Then suddenly seeing Alonso make it 3-2

Weve done the best we can which is s give them an opportunity to fuck up. Even if we fall short its been a great end to the season.


Smicer made it 3 - 2
The Test

  6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,914
  Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #902 on: Today at 01:50:02 pm
Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  Posts: 55,368
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #903 on: Today at 01:50:16 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:48:03 am
We've got a significant goal difference advantage over ManU. Newcastle aren't losing it to us on GD.

It's unlikely. I don't think we'll both finish on 71 points for it to come down to goal difference, but if we did, then it's not impossible for us to finish ahead of them.

They've 4 games left, so win 2 and lose 2 to finish on 71 points. The difference is currently 7 goals. If they lose 2 by 1-0, the difference is only 5 and we'd have a game more to close that.
I wouldn't rule us out of overturning a 5 goal difference in our 3 games.
MonsLibpool

  Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 7,265
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #904 on: Today at 02:06:33 pm
Quote from: The Test on Today at 01:29:51 pm
Putting Newcastle aside that utd game against wolves is huge. The stadium will be shitting themselves. I hope wolves keep it tight for as long as possible to ratchet up the tension as youd imagine the Utd players will eventually lose their shit. A draw in that game would feel catastrophic. Theyre basically AC Milan after partying at half time and thinking its job done. Then suddenly seeing Alonso make it 3-2

Weve done the best we can which is s give them an opportunity to fuck up. Even if we fall short its been a great end to the season.
We need them to go a goal down. They bottled it at Westham and stopped playing after they conceded.
PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 15,835
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #905 on: Today at 02:57:25 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:48:03 am
We've got a significant goal difference advantage over ManU. Newcastle aren't losing it to us on GD.

We are on +25. Newcastle are on +32. If they drop 6 points (2 defeats or 3 draws), and we both finish on 71 points, we will catch them on goal diference too ...
UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 12,217
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #906 on: Today at 02:57:53 pm
We need to beat Leicester first and go from there. They often raise their game against us.
paddysour

  likes balls
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 5,287
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #907 on: Today at 02:59:12 pm
Man Utd are the team to catch. They need 9 points from 4 games.

If you look at every 4 game run they've had in the league (31 in total), they've failed to get 9 points 17 times.

Newcastle only need 6 points with their GD, and they've only failed to get that 7 times from 31.

damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,573
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #908 on: Today at 03:00:07 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:50:16 pm
It's unlikely. I don't think we'll both finish on 71 points for it to come down to goal difference, but if we did, then it's not impossible for us to finish ahead of them.

They've 4 games left, so win 2 and lose 2 to finish on 71 points. The difference is currently 7 goals. If they lose 2 by 1-0, the difference is only 5 and we'd have a game more to close that.
I wouldn't rule us out of overturning a 5 goal difference in our 3 games.

I'm not concerned about GD, Southampton will be dead and buried by the time we play them, we could easily put 5 or 6 past them if that's the target. 
PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 15,835
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #909 on: Today at 03:08:08 pm
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 02:59:12 pm
Man Utd are the team to catch. They need 9 points from 4 games.

If you look at every 4 game run they've had in the league (31 in total), they've failed to get 9 points 17 times.

Newcastle only need 6 points with their GD, and they've only failed to get that 7 times from 31.

Newcastle have 11 draws in 34 games. They don't lose many games, but they certainly draw a lot ...
paddysour

  likes balls
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 5,287
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #910 on: Today at 03:10:56 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:08:08 pm
Newcastle have 11 draws in 34 games. They don't lose many games, but they certainly draw a lot ...

They haven't drawn any of their last 11. I think they had scoring issues with Almiron, Isak, and Wilson all out. But they're fit now.

Maybe this means they're due a draw tho!
