Poll

Predictions: Top 4

Liverpool
263 (19.5%)
Manchester City
329 (24.4%)
Tottenham Hotspur
169 (12.6%)
Chelsea
127 (9.4%)
Manchester United
132 (9.8%)
Arsenal
230 (17.1%)
Newcastle
67 (5%)
Aston Villa
1 (0.1%)
Wolves
0 (0%)
West Ham
0 (0%)
Everton
8 (0.6%)
Crystal Palace
1 (0.1%)
Bournemouth
3 (0.2%)
Nottingham Forest
4 (0.3%)
Leicester City
1 (0.1%)
Leeds United
1 (0.1%)
Fulham
3 (0.2%)
Brentford
2 (0.1%)
Brighton
3 (0.2%)
Southampton
2 (0.1%)

Total Members Voted: 339

lamonti

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #840 on: Today at 08:11:56 am
Needing two bad results from either opponent is asking too much. Not going to happen for us.

I blame Bournemouth away and Forest away  two disgraceful performances.
KurtVerbose

  Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #841 on: Today at 08:16:12 am
If you look at it in terms of their average points per game ManU should finish on 70.4. We don't actually need to see a collapse of their form, just carry on as they are, assuming we go on a stunning run of winning all our remaining fixtures.

Don't know if that'll happen given we've won our last five games by only one goal.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #842 on: Today at 08:17:12 am
If there were 3-4 extra games I think Liverpool wouldve caught both. Might have timed your run a touch too late, but Im loving the United fans melting down.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #843 on: Today at 08:26:55 am
It's the best of 38 games, every club in the division could point to a disappointment across the season here and there, let's beat Leicester & Villa and see where we are come Matchday 38
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #844 on: Today at 08:32:54 am
Best thing would be us and Brighton getting top 4 pushing both Utd clubs out of CL places.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #845 on: Today at 08:56:29 am
Atleast the end of the season has some interest and we have a chance of top 4. That didnt seem likely a few weeks ago. If we win our last 3 games, which are all winnable, I think well do it. Leeds HAVE to get something against the Saudis so will put everything into it. Brighton and Chelsea will be really difficult games and both could definitely take something.
United are shite right now and could very well drop the required points.

As others have said, it would be great if Saudi and the Mancs both miss out.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #846 on: Today at 09:02:21 am
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:11:56 am
Needing two bad results from either opponent is asking too much. Not going to happen for us.

I blame Bournemouth away and Forest away  two disgraceful performances.

I said before Chelsea/City/Arsenal we'd need at least 4 points from there and then we'd have a chance of a winning run with the games left, but we only managed 2. We really should have finished Arsenal off that game and those points would have us 4th now and force United to win their 4 games. The Bournemouth game really fucked it as well before it and that 4 game spell coincided with Newcastle picking up again.

I think if we beat Leicester and Villa we'll at least take it to the last day but the Mancs are at home to Fulham. At that point we'd need Chelsea to beat Newcastle.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #847 on: Today at 09:24:04 am
3 wins from our remaining 3 games  thats all that I want. The rest, I shall leave it to the football gods. If we are meant to be in Top 4, things will work out nicely for us

I still remember when we won the double in 1986, no one gave us hope to pip Everton with their games in hand. And then Oxford beat Everton 1-0 with a 90th winner and the rest is history

As long as its mathematically possible, anything can happen. We were dead and buried according to many 2 weeks ago yet we are still hanging around. Keep the faith
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #848 on: Today at 09:30:16 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:02:21 am
I said before Chelsea/City/Arsenal we'd need at least 4 points from there and then we'd have a chance of a winning run with the games left, but we only managed 2. We really should have finished Arsenal off that game and those points would have us 4th now and force United to win their 4 games. The Bournemouth game really fucked it as well before it and that 4 game spell coincided with Newcastle picking up again.

I think if we beat Leicester and Villa we'll at least take it to the last day but the Mancs are at home to Fulham. At that point we'd need Chelsea to beat Newcastle.
A draw against Bournemouth would have us level on points with United now. We'll be better next season anyway
 Let's just focus on winning our remaining games starting with Leicester.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #849 on: Today at 09:35:25 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:30:16 am
A draw against Bournemouth would have us level on points with United now. We'll be better next season anyway
 Let's just focus on winning our remaining games starting with Leicester.
Whatever happens, the bitters will be forced into rooting for us to beat Leicester. Thats nice.
