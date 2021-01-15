Poll

Predictions: Top 4

Liverpool
262 (19.5%)
Manchester City
328 (24.4%)
Tottenham Hotspur
169 (12.6%)
Chelsea
127 (9.5%)
Manchester United
132 (9.8%)
Arsenal
229 (17.1%)
Newcastle
66 (4.9%)
Aston Villa
1 (0.1%)
Wolves
0 (0%)
West Ham
0 (0%)
Everton
8 (0.6%)
Crystal Palace
1 (0.1%)
Bournemouth
3 (0.2%)
Nottingham Forest
4 (0.3%)
Leicester City
1 (0.1%)
Leeds United
1 (0.1%)
Fulham
3 (0.2%)
Brentford
2 (0.1%)
Brighton
3 (0.2%)
Southampton
2 (0.1%)

Total Members Voted: 338

Author Topic: Predictions: Top 4  (Read 35668 times)

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #800 on: Yesterday at 09:38:44 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 09:35:38 pm
Wolves to grind out a 0-0 at Old Trafford next weekend.  :-X
if we go above them their heads will go completely
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #801 on: Yesterday at 09:43:27 pm »
We just need to keep the pressure on by beating Leicester. Let others do the worrying.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #802 on: Yesterday at 09:43:30 pm »
Utd games seem to boil down to "Who scores first wins 1-0"
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #803 on: Yesterday at 09:45:10 pm »
Just dipped a toe in red cafe, full on meltdown.   As long as we win the last three we deffo have a good chance.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #804 on: Yesterday at 09:45:17 pm »
Barely looked at the table all season...




Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #805 on: Yesterday at 09:48:24 pm »
We need a couple of classic shithouse Chelsea performances. Diving, timewasting, kicking the ball away etc etc. They've got fuck all else to play for so hopefully they'll get some joy out of bringing misery on others, just like old times...   
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #806 on: Yesterday at 09:48:58 pm »
Gonna fucking stink if we miss out by a couple of points after some of the braindead performances this season. Bournemouth away, particularly.
« Reply #807 on: Yesterday at 09:49:27 pm »
Still tough for us but bloody hell we're in the mix.

Newcastle Jekyll and Hyde so you never what they will do and those fixtures look quite hard.

United play more teams with nothing to play for but cant score.

Just win is all we can do but potentially fascinating end to the season for us.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #808 on: Yesterday at 09:51:10 pm »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 09:45:17 pm
Barely looked at the table all season...



This might not be very scientific but it feels to me that winning runs make a huge difference. 10 in a row should basically guarantee you the league - or getting very close at least aside from City breaking the league with their cheating. 5 in a row drags you way up the table.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #809 on: Yesterday at 09:58:41 pm »
Nobody expected United to lose 1-0 in 2 games running. So what we expect doesnt always happen.

The biggest ones under pressure now are actually us. Now that there is something genuinely on the line is when we need to keep our heads.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #810 on: Yesterday at 10:03:43 pm »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Yesterday at 09:49:27 pm
Still tough for us but bloody hell we're in the mix.

Newcastle Jekyll and Hyde so you never what they will do and those fixtures look quite hard.

United play more teams with nothing to play for but cant score.

Just win is all we can do but potentially fascinating end to the season for us.

I think this is the kicker unfortunately. Not one of the remaining teams they've left to face have anything meaningful to play for, and 3 games at home. The one slight silver lining from today that they lost rather than drew is that they can't rely on a couple of draws now, it has to be 3 wins. But you'd expect them to get that against the likes of Wolves, Fulham and Bournemouth (and Chelsea, on this season's form). It's their away form that has been suspect in recent weeks/months, their home form is actually pretty good (1 loss and 3 draws all season).

By contrast, Newcastle face two teams battling for survival and one team aiming for Europe (with an outside shot of CL) and Chelsea, who you'd like to think would at least want to go out on a high at home after a dismal season. That said, they're the better of the two teams, and have a head start. And those teams are battling relegation for a reason (they're not very good). Think it'd be a massive longshot to expect them not to get 2 wins from their remaining 4, but stranger things have happened.

This all of course assumes we win out, and if we do then fair play. 71 would be a pretty respectable total given where we were ealier in the season, it's just gonna hurt even more if we miss out by a point or two.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #811 on: Yesterday at 10:07:52 pm »
Newcastle - 65

Leeds (a)
Brighton (h)
Leicester (h)
Chelsea (a)

Man Utd - 63

Wolves (h)
Bournemouth (a)
Chelsea (h)
Fulham (h)

LFC - 62

Leicester (a)
Aston Villa (h)
Southampton (a)

Tottenham - 57

Aston Villa (a)
Brentford (h)
Leeds (a)

Brighton - 55

Everton (h)
Arsenal (a)
Newcastle (a)
Southampton (h)
Man City (h)
Aston Villa (a)

Quote from: PeterTheRed on May  6, 2023, 08:13:47 pm
If both Man Utd and Newcastle lose tomorrow, we will finish 3rd ...

It is still on ...
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #812 on: Yesterday at 10:15:40 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 09:22:58 pm
Saudi just need 2 wins from 4 and theyre in or 1 win and 3 draws. Cant see us overcoming that goal difference. United need 3 wins or 2 wins and 2 draws to finish higher than us. Cant see Brighton winning all their games with the run theyve got coming up.

Think youd still make the mancs and Saudis the 2 favourites literally because 3 of the mancs last 4 are at home and with Newcastle, youd expect them to get that. Just need to hope for a miracle and that either one of them crumbles under the pressure. Would be amazing if either of them were to drop points in their last game in hand over us as that would put real pressure on them going in the last 3 games.

We're 7 goals behind Newcastle. If we end up level on points with them, it's because they've drawn 3 games or lost 2, so that's -2 or no change, at best. If it's no change, they only have one game to add goals to their tally.

If we win out we are guaranteed to improve our goal difference by at least +3. So in the event Newcastle have lost 2, we're only 2 goals behind even if every game ends 1-0. So a couple of 2-0 wins for us would then put us ahead.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #813 on: Yesterday at 10:19:09 pm »
Before I was thinking it was impossible.

Now I think it's unlikely.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #814 on: Yesterday at 10:27:18 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 10:19:09 pm
Before I was thinking it was impossible.

Now I think it's unlikely.
Before I was thinking it was possible.

Now I think it's likely.

The difference between a pessimist and an optimist
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #815 on: Yesterday at 10:31:34 pm »
All I ask is that it goes down to the last game of the season, and then I think whoever we are battling with will bottle it. Newcastle definitely would away to Chelsea.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #816 on: Yesterday at 10:40:26 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:27:18 pm
Before I was thinking it was possible.

Now I think it's likely.

The difference between a pessimist and an optimist

Well It's definitely not likely and I'm an optimist. The games left and the teams Newcastle and man United have to fail against makes it without a doubt possible but unlikely

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #817 on: Yesterday at 10:42:15 pm »
Gonna be a really interesting battle between Newcastle and Mancs for 4th.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #818 on: Yesterday at 10:44:34 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 10:03:43 pm
I think this is the kicker unfortunately. Not one of the remaining teams they've left to face have anything meaningful to play for, and 3 games at home. The one slight silver lining from today that they lost rather than drew is that they can't rely on a couple of draws now, it has to be 3 wins. But you'd expect them to get that against the likes of Wolves, Fulham and Bournemouth (and Chelsea, on this season's form). It's their away form that has been suspect in recent weeks/months, their home form is actually pretty good (1 loss and 3 draws all season).

By contrast, Newcastle face two teams battling for survival and one team aiming for Europe (with an outside shot of CL) and Chelsea, who you'd like to think would at least want to go out on a high at home after a dismal season. That said, they're the better of the two teams, and have a head start. And those teams are battling relegation for a reason (they're not very good). Think it'd be a massive longshot to expect them not to get 2 wins from their remaining 4, but stranger things have happened.

This all of course assumes we win out, and if we do then fair play. 71 would be a pretty respectable total given where we were ealier in the season, it's just gonna hurt even more if we miss out by a point or two.

Yes they do, each place higher they can finish is an extra £2 million in prize money, with the opposite if you go the other way. Fulham sit in 10th, which is £21 million in prize money, Bournemouth sit in 14th, 6 pts behind Fulham, 14th gets you £13 million, catching Chelsea in 11th nets them £19 million. Not one of these teams will be allowed to be "on the beach". I'd expect that every club has a players bonus system based on where they finished, this could easily be worth £50k per player.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #819 on: Yesterday at 10:58:06 pm »
As long as we win out I reckon we're in a good place. A CL place, with associated hilarity about bottling Mancs and/or horse punchers, might await, but if not we can have a chance to win the Europa for Kloppo. Either way a strong finish augurs well for the season to come
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #820 on: Yesterday at 11:14:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:44:34 pm
Yes they do, each place higher they can finish is an extra £2 million in prize money, with the opposite if you go the other way. Fulham sit in 10th, which is £21 million in prize money, Bournemouth sit in 14th, 6 pts behind Fulham, 14th gets you £13 million, catching Chelsea in 11th nets them £19 million. Not one of these teams will be allowed to be "on the beach". I'd expect that every club has a players bonus system based on where they finished, this could easily be worth £50k per player.

Not only that, with the transfer window being closer and closer, every player wants to make a good impression ...
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #821 on: Yesterday at 11:15:59 pm »
Im refusing to believe that its on butdamn you football, its the hope that kills
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #822 on: Yesterday at 11:31:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:44:34 pm
Yes they do, each place higher they can finish is an extra £2 million in prize money, with the opposite if you go the other way. Fulham sit in 10th, which is £21 million in prize money, Bournemouth sit in 14th, 6 pts behind Fulham, 14th gets you £13 million, catching Chelsea in 11th nets them £19 million. Not one of these teams will be allowed to be "on the beach". I'd expect that every club has a players bonus system based on where they finished, this could easily be worth £50k per player.

I mean you say this but every year it gets to this point in the season and lots of those midtable clubs start phoning it in. Players' minds are elsewhere, some of them know they'll be moving on, no-one wants to get injured, etc. Chelsea alone checked out weeks ago...

It's a nice idea, but rarely does it actually work out that way. I mean no player goes into any game of football not wanting to win, but there's a big difference between fighting for your PL existence/the chance to realise a dream of playing European football vs trying for 11th rather than 14th. Even on a subconscious level.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #823 on: Today at 12:01:14 am »
Anything can happen. We win all our games, see where we end up. That's all we can do.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #824 on: Today at 12:01:33 am »
At least we are not playing out our last few games with nothing on the table. Makes it more worthwhile.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #825 on: Today at 12:22:51 am »
Finishing on a high is surely better than starting on a high and then collapsing like ManUtd or Newcastle.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #826 on: Today at 12:49:37 am »
All we need United to do now is draw two games.  I can quite easily see Chelsea spawning a draw at OT and even away at Bournemouth might be tricky for them.  We just have to make sure we win our 3.  Pipping United to top 4 by virtue of GD caused by the 7-0 would be beyond poetic.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #827 on: Today at 01:00:20 am »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 12:49:37 am
All we need United to do now is draw two games.  I can quite easily see Chelsea spawning a draw at OT and even away at Bournemouth might be tricky for them.  We just have to make sure we win our 3.  Pipping United to top 4 by virtue of GD caused by the 7-0 would be beyond poetic.
More likely we blow it when United and the Saudis collapse.
or
alternative universe, Allison header to win in last minute at Southampton, 3rd, Brighton 4th
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #828 on: Today at 01:05:08 am »
I didn't give us a prayer after they beat Villa, but they'll be shook after losing 2 in a row. Puts us right back in it.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #829 on: Today at 01:13:15 am »
I often think GD is a good indicator of how good teams really are and so both us and Brighton should be ahead of Utd.

The refs have done their best to help Utd but there's only so much you can do.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #830 on: Today at 02:10:18 am »
It's the hope that ki...... no actually it will most likely be a dodgy Tierney/Taylor penalty call to make sure United get over the line in the Fulham match that will kill us. Recon Tierney will call time around the 60th minute if United are 1-0 up and need a win (or if we're 0-1 down..).
Would be epic if we make it, but I think much will depend on Bournemouth. If they get something from the United match United might suffer a Brendan Rodgersesque collapse in the last two games...
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #831 on: Today at 03:28:00 am »
Win our games and see what happens. 71 pts. Best we can do.

Both Newcastle and Man Utd have plenty of ways to pass our best possible points haul, but you never know. Man Utd have dropped 6 out of the last 6 pts. If they drop four more from their remaining four games, just two draws, it might be on.

I have a whole mixture of feelings. Gutted we lost so many and were in a funk for so long. Yet at the same time proud of the way we have regrouped and are finishing strong.

Whatever happens, we will strengthen and give it a good go next season.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #832 on: Today at 03:54:00 am »
Only reason I still am a bit pessimistic about top 4 is 3 of United's remaining 4 games are at home, where they have generally played well and won. And whilst we have won our last few games, we have been incredible unreliable this season for me to believe we can win the remaining 3 as well.

What I am trying to say is I'm a fucking pessimist, fuck me and I hope we get 4th ahead of United!
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #833 on: Today at 03:58:38 am »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 10:19:09 pm
Before I was thinking it was impossible.

Now I think it's unlikely.



Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:27:18 pm

Before I was thinking it was possible.

Now I think it's likely.

The difference between a pessimist and an optimist



There is no glass an ' all that .

Anyway.   I know we've all had a mad season but fuckin ' ell it would be funny like.

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #834 on: Today at 06:15:09 am »
If we do qualify for the CL, which I've always considered likely, would we be back in for Bellingham?

I know the answer, just yanking your chains...
