Saudi just need 2 wins from 4 and theyre in or 1 win and 3 draws. Cant see us overcoming that goal difference. United need 3 wins or 2 wins and 2 draws to finish higher than us. Cant see Brighton winning all their games with the run theyve got coming up.



Think youd still make the mancs and Saudis the 2 favourites literally because 3 of the mancs last 4 are at home and with Newcastle, youd expect them to get that. Just need to hope for a miracle and that either one of them crumbles under the pressure. Would be amazing if either of them were to drop points in their last game in hand over us as that would put real pressure on them going in the last 3 games.