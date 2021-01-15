Poll

Predictions: Top 4

Liverpool
257 (19.6%)
Manchester City
321 (24.4%)
Tottenham Hotspur
169 (12.9%)
Chelsea
127 (9.7%)
Manchester United
129 (9.8%)
Arsenal
222 (16.9%)
Newcastle
60 (4.6%)
Aston Villa
1 (0.1%)
Wolves
0 (0%)
West Ham
0 (0%)
Everton
8 (0.6%)
Crystal Palace
1 (0.1%)
Bournemouth
3 (0.2%)
Nottingham Forest
4 (0.3%)
Leicester City
1 (0.1%)
Leeds United
1 (0.1%)
Fulham
3 (0.2%)
Brentford
2 (0.2%)
Brighton
3 (0.2%)
Southampton
2 (0.2%)

Total Members Voted: 331

Author Topic: Predictions: Top 4

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #760 on: Today at 09:13:34 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 09:05:35 pm
So what do we need to happen now ?

Man Utd needs to win 3 out of 4 if we win our remaining games.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #761 on: Today at 09:13:34 pm »
Three of the four are at home for United, which certainly favours them, but stay positive.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #762 on: Today at 09:14:03 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:10:33 pm
For me its the fact that we only need a bottle job from one of them which makes it feel a touch more likely.

If it was just one team youd probably back them to do it, but two of them in that situation, neither have really been there before, probably more likely to happen than a lot of people are suggesting providing we can do our own job.
Yeah. It more probable than people think. It actually helps us that they have more games because there are more opportunities for other teams to put them under pressure. If they go a goal down in a game, the fear of failure will affect their performances.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #763 on: Today at 09:14:08 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:10:33 pm
If United lose 1 games and we win out, we're in. We need Chelsea to do us a favour.
don't think that's true is it? We need them to drop points in two more games.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #764 on: Today at 09:14:54 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:10:33 pm
If United lose 1 games and we win out, we're in. We need Chelsea to do us a favour.

Three wins and a loss means they're in. Need them to drop points in two games.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #765 on: Today at 09:14:55 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:10:33 pm
If United lose 1 games and we win out, we're in. We need Chelsea to do us a favour.
don't Manchester have to drop points in two games, they need 8 points to get to 71, so three wins and it's enough to get past us but Brighton can also technically get 73
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #766 on: Today at 09:15:06 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:10:33 pm
If United lose 1 games and we win out, we're in. We need Chelsea to do us a favour.

Don't think so. They'd be a point ahead if they won the other 3, no?
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #767 on: Today at 09:15:35 pm »
I still cant quite believe we still a chance of finishing in the top 4 with 3 games to go. By our standards weve been crap, says quite a lot about united and Newcastle. Nothing special.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #768 on: Today at 09:16:09 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 09:14:54 pm
Three wins and a loss means they're in. Need them to drop points in two games.
Oh! Chelsea to the rescue. If they drop points and we win our next two, then it goes to the final day.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #769 on: Today at 09:16:12 pm »
Brighton still playing Newcastle helps us.  United's fixtures look easy, but just need a couple of nervy performances.  Paging Agent Solanke...
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #770 on: Today at 09:16:30 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:14:55 pm
don't Manchester have to drop points in two games, they need 8 points to get to 71, so three wins and it's enough to get past us but Brighton can also technically get 73

Yeah.

2 draws has them on 71 which youd expect to mean they finish behind us on GD providing they dont win heavily in the other 2 (and providing we manage to win our last 3).

Feels eerily similar to 2021.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #771 on: Today at 09:16:52 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 09:13:34 pm
Three of the four are at home for United, which certainly favours them, but stay positive.
If Wolves can get something next weekend, even a point, I reckon their heads will go completely. The Caf already think we are beating them to 4th.

Peter might be right, we could finish third
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #772 on: Today at 09:17:10 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 09:15:53 pm
Yeah spot on

Completely wrong but carry on!

Utd only need to win their 3 home games and theyre in. But they look like they could bottle it to me.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #773 on: Today at 09:17:34 pm »
Man Utd have easy fixtures but the key is theyre struggling to score goals. If any of those games go into the second half and its still 0-0 then theyll really be feeling the pressure.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #774 on: Today at 09:18:02 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 09:14:08 pm
don't think that's true is it? We need them to drop points in two more games.
You are right. If they bottle this, it will set them back years and give them an inferiority complex. It would be so funny.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #775 on: Today at 09:18:23 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:16:09 pm
Oh! Chelsea to the rescue. If they drop points and we win our next two, then it goes to the final day.
Chelsea could be king makers, they have Newcastle too
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #776 on: Today at 09:19:30 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 09:16:12 pm
Brighton still playing Newcastle helps us.  United's fixtures look easy, but just need a couple of nervy performances.  Paging Agent Solanke...
Their games are not easy. Bournemouth away is tough and Fulham should have knocked them out of the cup.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #777 on: Today at 09:19:56 pm »
OK, now a gap has opened. I feel Klopp just needs to get the team to focus on our own games - we've two away games and that game against Leicester will be massive on a Monday night if they're needing a win. Getting 9 points isn't a given, but Newcastle and Man Utd aren't getting maximum points from all their games.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #778 on: Today at 09:20:45 pm »
As long as we keep winning the pressure will do the rest.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #779 on: Today at 09:21:19 pm »
The only thing that stops us getting it is the match officials
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #780 on: Today at 09:22:58 pm »
Saudi just need 2 wins from 4 and theyre in or 1 win and 3 draws. Cant see us overcoming that goal difference. United need 3 wins or 2 wins and 2 draws to finish higher than us. Cant see Brighton winning all their games with the run theyve got coming up.

Think youd still make the mancs and Saudis the 2 favourites literally because 3 of the mancs last 4 are at home and with Newcastle, youd expect them to get that. Just need to hope for a miracle and that either one of them crumbles under the pressure. Would be amazing if either of them were to drop points in their last game in hand over us as that would put real pressure on them going in the last 3 games.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #781 on: Today at 09:23:25 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:20:45 pm
As long as we keep winning the pressure will do the rest.

Said same to my mate. Pressure will be getting to them.

Come on Big Sam on Saturday.

It's Newcastle we need to chase down...
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #782 on: Today at 09:24:44 pm »
Pint of *wine for all of RAWK if Fat Sam gets a point or a win.

*Non Alcoholic for our Muslim  RAWKites.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #783 on: Today at 09:24:45 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 09:13:34 pm
Three of the four are at home for United, which certainly favours them, but stay positive.

These are shite, they won't win 3 of the remaining 4.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #784 on: Today at 09:25:22 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 09:22:58 pm
Saudi just need 2 wins from 4 and theyre in or 1 win and 3 draws. Cant see us overcoming that goal difference. United need 3 wins or 2 wins and 2 draws to finish higher than us. Cant see Brighton winning all their games with the run theyve got coming up.

Think youd still make the mancs and Saudis the 2 favourites literally because 3 of the mancs last 4 are at home and with Newcastle, youd expect them to get that. Just need to hope for a miracle and that either one of them crumbles under the pressure. Would be amazing if either of them were to drop points in their last game in hand over us as that would put real pressure on them going in the last 3 games.
Playing at home adds pressure if things aren't going their way. Going a goal or two down will make their fans nervous which will affect their players.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #785 on: Today at 09:25:37 pm »
Newcastle are better than United but have the harder fixtures. Theres a chance both fall into range.
