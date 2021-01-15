Predictions: Top 4
- Liverpool
-
257 (19.6%)
- Manchester City
-
321 (24.4%)
- Tottenham Hotspur
-
169 (12.9%)
- Chelsea
-
127 (9.7%)
- Manchester United
-
129 (9.8%)
- Arsenal
-
222 (16.9%)
- Newcastle
-
60 (4.6%)
- Aston Villa
-
1 (0.1%)
- Wolves
- 0 (0%)
- West Ham
- 0 (0%)
- Everton
-
8 (0.6%)
- Crystal Palace
-
1 (0.1%)
- Bournemouth
-
3 (0.2%)
- Nottingham Forest
-
4 (0.3%)
- Leicester City
-
1 (0.1%)
- Leeds United
-
1 (0.1%)
- Fulham
-
3 (0.2%)
- Brentford
-
2 (0.2%)
- Brighton
-
3 (0.2%)
- Southampton
-
2 (0.2%)
Total Members Voted: 331