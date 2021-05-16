Poll

Liverpool
252 (19.5%)
Manchester City
316 (24.4%)
Tottenham Hotspur
169 (13.1%)
Chelsea
127 (9.8%)
Manchester United
127 (9.8%)
Arsenal
217 (16.8%)
Newcastle
57 (4.4%)
Aston Villa
1 (0.1%)
Wolves
0 (0%)
West Ham
0 (0%)
Everton
8 (0.6%)
Crystal Palace
1 (0.1%)
Bournemouth
3 (0.2%)
Nottingham Forest
4 (0.3%)
Leicester City
1 (0.1%)
Leeds United
1 (0.1%)
Fulham
3 (0.2%)
Brentford
2 (0.2%)
Brighton
3 (0.2%)
Southampton
2 (0.2%)

Total Members Voted: 326

Author Topic: Predictions: Top 4  (Read 32312 times)

Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,635
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #680 on: Today at 09:43:32 am »
Imagine Konate had scored that late chance against Arsenal now.
Logged

macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,288
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #681 on: Today at 09:52:55 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:43:32 am
Imagine Konate had scored that late chance against Arsenal now.

Or the 2 x Salah Pens.

But I m at peace. Negative stuff leads to positive stuff.
The resilience we re showing may not have been born if stuff handnt unfolded the same way. 
Xhaka on Trent etc.

Sliding doors moments everywhere.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,635
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #682 on: Today at 10:05:19 am »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 09:52:55 am
Or the 2 x Salah Pens.

But I m at peace. Negative stuff leads to positive stuff.
The resilience we re showing may not have been born if stuff handnt unfolded the same way. 
Xhaka on Trent etc.

Sliding doors moments everywhere.

True enough. Was just listening to a podcast where it said weve left this run a game or two to late so immediately thought back to that one.
Logged

deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,713
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #683 on: Today at 10:29:57 am »
Definitely left it too late, but it's encouraging for next season. Tighten up the defence a bit and add two quality midfielders and we're the second best team in the league again.
Logged

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,388
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #684 on: Today at 10:54:26 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 10:29:57 am
Definitely left it too late, but it's encouraging for next season. Tighten up the defence a bit and add two quality midfielders and we're the second best team in the league again.

Not sure. Still quite a number of small issues all over the pitch that needs sorting.
Logged

deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,713
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #685 on: Today at 11:02:39 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:54:26 am
Not sure. Still quite a number of small issues all over the pitch that needs sorting.

The gap between ourselves and the best of the rest wasn't that big to begin with, and already looks to be bridged somewhat with recent form. I think if we do what I mentioned we will finish second. Bridging the gap to city, though, requires a bit more. They must be due an off-season though.
Logged

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,388
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #686 on: Today at 11:09:09 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 11:02:39 am
The gap between ourselves and the best of the rest wasn't that big to begin with, and already looks to be bridged somewhat with recent form. I think if we do what I mentioned we will finish second. Bridging the gap to city, though, requires a bit more. They must be due an off-season though.

Its not the quality gap with others but its the understanding. Forward line still looks disjointed and doesnt press great bar one player, the midfield is still the area providing width, back line still has to do a lot to adapt to this new system.

The gap with City is pretty huge but hopefully after a pre season we get some fluency back which gives us more conviction that we can end up 2nd or 3rd.
Logged

deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,713
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #687 on: Today at 11:20:34 am »
I think the forward line is starting to look better - particularly with Trent pulling the strings now. Definitely work to be done, but as much of that is on individual players being rusty as it is the system. A good pre-season, a few additions and I'd expect an 80+ point season. Probably wouldn't manage the 90 mark, mind.
Logged

Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,635
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #688 on: Today at 11:23:12 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:09:09 am
Its not the quality gap with others but its the understanding. Forward line still looks disjointed and doesnt press great bar one player, the midfield is still the area providing width, back line still has to do a lot to adapt to this new system.

The gap with City is pretty huge but hopefully after a pre season we get some fluency back which gives us more conviction that we can end up 2nd or 3rd.

Its likely well end up with more points than everyone bar City for the 2nd half of the season which unthinkable after those January away debacles. Even with issues to iron out thats quite impressive and shows we can expect to be up there next season. The gulf from City to everyone does seem pretty big now though, across a 38 game season with the way theyre well oiled (pardon the pun).
Logged

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,475
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #689 on: Today at 11:29:32 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:23:12 am
Its likely well end up with more points than everyone bar City for the 2nd half of the season which unthinkable after those January away debacles. Even with issues to iron out thats quite impressive and shows we can expect to be up there next season. The gulf from City to everyone does seem pretty big now though, across a 38 game season with the way theyre well oiled (pardon the pun).

Yeah, last 6 is won 6, scored 17, conceded 7. Abu Dhabi has scored one more than us and conceded 2 less. Top 2 is well doable and a couple of cup wins
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #690 on: Today at 11:56:28 am »
Hopefully there will be no Abu Dhabi FC to finish behind. Because the prospect of more 2nd place finishes to that lot is not very exciting.
Logged

Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #691 on: Today at 11:58:58 am »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 09:52:55 am
Or the 2 x Salah Pens.

But I m at peace. Negative stuff leads to positive stuff.
The resilience we re showing may not have been born if stuff handnt unfolded the same way. 
Xhaka on Trent etc.

Sliding doors moments everywhere.

Yeah the Bournemouth game was a killer, especially as it followed us drubbing Utd.
Logged

MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #692 on: Today at 12:00:30 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 11:56:28 am
Hopefully there will be no Abu Dhabi FC to finish behind. Because the prospect of more 2nd place finishes to that lot is not very exciting.
In the last 3 seasons, they've had "slow" starts and only really click into gear later on. If we can win our first 10-15 games, we might have a comfortable lead. It's mad that you need to win so many in a row.
Logged

Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,769
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #693 on: Today at 02:01:05 pm »
Such a shame this run has come a month too late.
Logged
JFT96.

Caps4444

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #694 on: Today at 02:46:16 pm »
Also thought if the Chelsea away game was rearranged a couple of weeks later we would have won it.
Logged

BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,755
  • Legacy fan
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #695 on: Today at 03:35:55 pm »
Chelsea winning yesterday will hopefully lead to a bit of a bump, they could get a draw at the theatre of twats. Yernited only need two draws to be caught if we get maximum points.

No Im talking shit, thought they only had one game in hand. Bastards. Going to be very hard to get in there.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:43:04 pm by BobPaisley3 »
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,498
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #696 on: Today at 03:44:17 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 02:01:05 pm
Such a shame this run has come a month too late.
it would have been nice to have come a month earlier, an extra three points from Bournemouth and Arsenal would have been handy but I still think we have a good chance, Newcastle have a tough run in and the other Utd are shite and could easily drop enough points.

We win out and I think we'll have enough, if we don't then at least we have given it a good go
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,161
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #697 on: Today at 03:46:16 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:44:17 pm
it would have been nice to have come a month earlier, an extra three points from Bournemouth and Arsenal would have been handy but I still think we have a good chance, Newcastle have a tough run in and the other Utd are shite and could easily drop enough points.

We win out and I think we'll have enough, if we don't then at least we have given it a good go

Yeah just try and get to the maximum 71 points and see where it takes us. If it isn't enough for CL football, at least it feels like we're going into next season with some good vibes and hopefully a couple of new signings in the mix.
Logged

Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,947
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #698 on: Today at 05:50:49 pm »
I thought it was ridiculous to think we could get top 4 up until Utd lost at Brighton. With Arsenal currently winning as well the gap has closed enough to both teams above us that I think this is imaginable. We cannot drop points though.
Logged

deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,713
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #699 on: Today at 06:12:22 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:50:49 pm
I thought it was ridiculous to think we could get top 4 up until Utd lost at Brighton. With Arsenal currently winning as well the gap has closed enough to both teams above us that I think this is imaginable. We cannot drop points though.

Looking at United's fixtures, they're surely home and dry. If Leeds can take something off Newcastle next weekend, who knows.
Logged

stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,868
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #700 on: Today at 06:18:22 pm »
We need to win all our games and then who knows what might happen.
Logged
#JFT97

MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #701 on: Today at 06:19:41 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:50:49 pm
I thought it was ridiculous to think we could get top 4 up until Utd lost at Brighton. With Arsenal currently winning as well the gap has closed enough to both teams above us that I think this is imaginable. We cannot drop points though.
If Nwecastle lose this, we'd only need them to draw for us to go into the final day with a chance (assuming we win out). It'd be great if the completely folded though.

They face Chelsea, don't they? Tough game that.
Logged

A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #702 on: Today at 06:21:53 pm »
Think it's gonna be very much dependent on Newcastle's games. They have a few tough looking fixtures (teams with something to play for)

I'm more confident looking at their run in than Uniteds.
Logged
