Poll

Predictions: Top 4

Liverpool
249 (19.5%)
Manchester City
311 (24.4%)
Tottenham Hotspur
169 (13.3%)
Chelsea
127 (10%)
Manchester United
125 (9.8%)
Arsenal
212 (16.6%)
Newcastle
53 (4.2%)
Aston Villa
1 (0.1%)
Wolves
0 (0%)
West Ham
0 (0%)
Everton
8 (0.6%)
Crystal Palace
1 (0.1%)
Bournemouth
3 (0.2%)
Nottingham Forest
4 (0.3%)
Leicester City
1 (0.1%)
Leeds United
1 (0.1%)
Fulham
3 (0.2%)
Brentford
2 (0.2%)
Brighton
2 (0.2%)
Southampton
2 (0.2%)

Total Members Voted: 321

Author Topic: Predictions: Top 4  (Read 29274 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,305
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #600 on: Yesterday at 01:35:42 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 10:19:22 am
We can't blame sportswashing on us dropping points against Bournemouth and Palace etc. We are not in the top 4 because our results haven't been good enough. It's too easy to just blame someone else.

Not good enough to get more points than a sportswashing club. Exactly. So you agree we're out of the top 4 because of sportswashing  :wave
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline darragh85

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #601 on: Yesterday at 01:37:13 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:35:42 pm
Not good enough to get more points than a sportswashing club. Exactly. So you agree we're out of the top 4 because of sportswashing  :wave

This might be valid going forward but this season we really should be finishing ahead of the current Newcastle team. They really aren't great
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,305
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #602 on: Yesterday at 01:42:45 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 01:37:13 pm
This might be valid going forward but this season we really should be finishing ahead of the current Newcastle team. They really aren't great

Would Saudi Arabia be sitting in 3rd place is they weren't sportswashed? 100% no they wouldn't.
There's only 2 non sportswashed clubs with a higher points total than us this season.
So without sportswashing, we're the 3rd best team in the league as it stands.
They're absolute facts and are not debatable.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline stewil007

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,960
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #603 on: Yesterday at 02:51:31 pm »
Getting back to the topic in hand, we need Brighton to do us a favour against the Mancs and Newcastle, it would be hilarious if they knocked Everton over.

For the titles sake do we want Brighton to beat City and lose to Arsenal?

Which leaves Villa and Southampton for them.  A draw and a win there.

That would put them on 68 points, meaning we would need 3 wins and a draw (at least) to stay above them, but still extremely unlikely we would get into top 4 as that would leave Newcastle needing 7 points from 4 games (excluding Brighton) and 9 points from 5 games for the Mancs.

Like with most things, its the hope that kills you.

If we can get to the last game, with the slimmest of slim shots, it will be a somewhat shallow redemption for this season (IMO)
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,305
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #604 on: Yesterday at 02:58:29 pm »
I want Saudi Arabia to lose all their games, Man United to lose all theirs, we win all ours.

If that happens we'll finish in the top 4 regardless of anyone else's results.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline stewil007

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,960
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #605 on: Yesterday at 03:05:08 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:58:29 pm
I want Saudi Arabia to lose all their games, Man United to lose all theirs, we win all ours.

If that happens we'll finish in the top 4 regardless of anyone else's results.

we would be relying on Chelsea to be Kingmaker.

Theres always next year
Logged

Offline stevienash

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,546
  • 'White liquid in a bottle has to be milk.'"
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #606 on: Yesterday at 10:07:20 pm »
Quote from: stevienash on Yesterday at 01:29:12 pm
The only hope we have now is United losing both away to Brighton tonight & West Ham on Sunday night. We win against Brentford on Saturday would leave us 1 point behind.

Yes, this would still leave them a max total of 75 to our 71 if we win out and they win out after the above 2 games, but being 1 point behind them after Sunday they might feel the pressure and slip up again.

clutching at straws I know..  ;D


Well thats one defeat down.. do our job Saturday now and hope for another favour Sunday..
Logged

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,154
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #607 on: Yesterday at 10:08:10 pm »
We could be 1 point behind Utd before they play their next game (away to West Ham on Sunday who still aren't clear of relegation) albeit they will have two games in hand.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #608 on: Yesterday at 10:13:42 pm »
We left it too late which is a shame because this United team is still crap.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 33,488
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #609 on: Yesterday at 10:16:45 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:13:42 pm
We left it too late which is a shame because this United team is still crap.

If we win all four then we stand a change especially if they draw here and there.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline DelTrotter

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 9,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #610 on: Yesterday at 10:19:30 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:16:45 pm
If we win all four then we stand a change especially if they draw here and there.

They can afford to lose two and still finish above us though and their fixture list is laughably easy. If Newcastle lose v Arsenal that's the one I'd have the tiniest bit of hope for but I don't see how we finish above the Mancs, as pathetic as they are.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 103,523
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #611 on: Yesterday at 10:21:50 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:19:30 pm
They can afford to lose two and still finish above us though and their fixture list is laughably easy. If Newcastle lose v Arsenal that's the one I'd have the tiniest bit of hope for but I don't see how we finish above the Mancs, as pathetic as they are.

That benefit of the doubt offside Rashford goal against us feels quite pivotal now.
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 9,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #612 on: Yesterday at 10:22:52 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:21:50 pm
That benefit of the doubt offside Rashford goal against us feels quite pivotal now.

Yep, they got help from officials at home to City and Arsenal too. Very annoying.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #613 on: Yesterday at 10:27:30 pm »
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 33,488
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #614 on: Yesterday at 10:41:32 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:19:30 pm
They can afford to lose two and still finish above us though and their fixture list is laughably easy. If Newcastle lose v Arsenal that's the one I'd have the tiniest bit of hope for but I don't see how we finish above the Mancs, as pathetic as they are.

But margin for error getting smaller.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #615 on: Yesterday at 10:58:14 pm »
United are an average side.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #616 on: Yesterday at 10:59:04 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 10:08:10 pm
We could be 1 point behind Utd before they play their next game (away to West Ham on Sunday who still aren't clear of relegation) albeit they will have two games in hand.
Westham is a difficult game. They don't lose many there.
Logged

Offline deano2727

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,697
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #617 on: Yesterday at 11:01:25 pm »
Highly unlikely we get it it. Too late, unfortunately. Let's just hope we keep momentum going and carry it into next season.
Logged

Offline End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,557
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #618 on: Yesterday at 11:02:47 pm »
14 % chance of us getting top 4 now according to sky net system.
Logged
No time for caution.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 15,708
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #619 on: Yesterday at 11:05:29 pm »
If we win our remaining games, we will finish 3rd ...
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 20,425
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #620 on: Yesterday at 11:05:58 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 02:51:31 pm
Getting back to the topic in hand, we need Brighton to do us a favour against the Mancs and Newcastle, it would be hilarious if they knocked Everton over.

For the titles sake do we want Brighton to beat City and lose to Arsenal?

Which leaves Villa and Southampton for them.  A draw and a win there.

That would put them on 68 points, meaning we would need 3 wins and a draw (at least) to stay above them, but still extremely unlikely we would get into top 4 as that would leave Newcastle needing 7 points from 4 games (excluding Brighton) and 9 points from 5 games for the Mancs.

Like with most things, its the hope that kills you.

If we can get to the last game, with the slimmest of slim shots, it will be a somewhat shallow redemption for this season (IMO)
couldn't give a fuck about the title, whatever results suit us best I want
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #621 on: Yesterday at 11:07:12 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:58:14 pm
United are an average side.

For most of the season we were that too, sometimes below average. We started our engine 2-3 games too late.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 20,425
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #622 on: Yesterday at 11:08:01 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:05:29 pm
If we win our remaining games, we will finish 3rd ...
we'll definitely get in the CL if we win all our games, of that I have no doubt
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #623 on: Yesterday at 11:08:54 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 11:01:25 pm
Highly unlikely we get it it. Too late, unfortunately. Let's just hope we keep momentum going and carry it into next season.
We can only try our best to finish this season on a high by trying to win every game. The two teams above us are average sides that can still bottle it under pressure but we need to be perfect to stand a chance.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 20,425
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #624 on: Yesterday at 11:13:45 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:08:54 pm
We can only try our best to finish this season on a high by trying to win every game. The two teams above us are average sides that can still bottle it under pressure but we need to be perfect to stand a chance.
absolutely, do our job and we have every chance
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 15,708
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #625 on: Yesterday at 11:46:41 pm »
We just need to beat Brentford on Saturday, and start breathing into the necks of Newcastle and Man Utd. They are perfectly capable of losing their games on Sunday ...
Logged

Offline Caps4444

  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #626 on: Today at 12:00:54 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:08:01 pm
we'll definitely get in the CL if we win all our games, of that I have no doubt

Well we need to hold onto 3-0 leads as it can come down to goal difference vs Newcastle.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,925
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #627 on: Today at 12:02:47 am »
We should have a pretty good idea by Sunday night if top 4 is done or not.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 15,708
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #628 on: Today at 12:05:44 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:02:47 am
We should have a pretty good idea by Sunday night if top 4 is done or not.

Well, I expect that we will beat Brentford and that Arsenal will beat Newcastle, so the race for top will not be over by Sunday ...
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 21,925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #629 on: Today at 12:21:51 am »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 12:00:54 am
Well we need to hold onto 3-0 leads as it can come down to goal difference vs Newcastle.

It'll be between us and United, not the Blood soaked,fat Geordies.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline StL-Dono

  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 532
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #630 on: Today at 12:26:00 am »
This is kind of a fun site to see the results of various options. 

https://www.worldfootball.net/table_calculator/eng-premier-league/

To me, looks like we're dependent on Chelsea to get points off the Mancs.

Oh, also seems more than likely that Everton will claw and fight their way into 17th also.  :(
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,925
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #631 on: Today at 12:39:35 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:05:44 am
Well, I expect that we will beat Brentford and that Arsenal will beat Newcastle, so the race for top will not be over by Sunday ...

Dont have any confidence in Arsenal getting a win there. Theyve probably still got ptsd from their loss and missing out on top 4 last season.
Logged
