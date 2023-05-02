Poll

Predictions: Top 4

Liverpool
246 (19.6%)
Manchester City
306 (24.4%)
Tottenham Hotspur
169 (13.5%)
Chelsea
127 (10.1%)
Manchester United
123 (9.8%)
Arsenal
207 (16.5%)
Newcastle
48 (3.8%)
Aston Villa
1 (0.1%)
Wolves
0 (0%)
West Ham
0 (0%)
Everton
8 (0.6%)
Crystal Palace
1 (0.1%)
Bournemouth
3 (0.2%)
Nottingham Forest
4 (0.3%)
Leicester City
1 (0.1%)
Leeds United
1 (0.1%)
Fulham
3 (0.2%)
Brentford
2 (0.2%)
Brighton
2 (0.2%)
Southampton
2 (0.2%)

Total Members Voted: 316

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: Predictions: Top 4  (Read 28132 times)

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,308
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #560 on: May 2, 2023, 05:09:52 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May  1, 2023, 07:18:06 pm
Yup, we need to keep winning our games, and put additional pressure on the Mancs. This Man Utd team is perfectly capable of dropping points in their remaining fixtures:

Brighton (a)
West Ham (a)
Wolves (h)
Bournemouth (a)
Chelsea (h)
Fulham (h)
That's actually a very easy schedule to me.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,511
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #561 on: May 2, 2023, 05:36:53 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May  1, 2023, 07:18:06 pm
Yup, we need to keep winning our games, and put additional pressure on the Mancs. This Man Utd team is perfectly capable of dropping points in their remaining fixtures:

Brighton (a)
West Ham (a)
Wolves (h)
Bournemouth (a)
Chelsea (h)
Fulham (h)

Forget them they're not dropping 10pts there

There's a small chance of Newcastle dropping 9 but very doubtful still

Newcastle v Arsenal

Leeds v Newcastle

Newcastle v Brighton

Newcastle v Leicester

Chelsea v Newcastle
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,666
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #562 on: May 2, 2023, 10:42:59 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on May  2, 2023, 05:09:52 pm
That's actually a very easy schedule to me.

Is it? Brighton away, followed by West Ham away, is a very easy schedule?
Logged

Offline Caps4444

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #563 on: May 2, 2023, 10:53:36 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on May  2, 2023, 05:36:53 pm
Forget them they're not dropping 10pts there

There's a small chance of Newcastle dropping 9 but very doubtful still

Newcastle v Arsenal

Leeds v Newcastle

Newcastle v Brighton

Newcastle v Leicester

Chelsea v Newcastle

Arsenal have to win.and hopefully they will. Leeds with Fat Sam, new manager bounce..you never know
If they beat Arsenal, then its 100% over.but if they drop points and then have an away game against a desperate Leeds with a new manager.and then Brighton.you never know.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #564 on: Yesterday at 10:35:15 pm »
It's a shame because without Saudi Arabia we'd be top 4.

When I say shame I mean very annoying
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,511
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #565 on: Yesterday at 10:38:10 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on May  2, 2023, 10:53:36 pm
Arsenal have to win.and hopefully they will. Leeds with Fat Sam, new manager bounce..you never know
If they beat Arsenal, then its 100% over.but if they drop points and then have an away game against a desperate Leeds with a new manager.and then Brighton.you never know.

What I'm thinking

But it has to start this Sunday by losing to arsenal as you say
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #566 on: Yesterday at 10:40:07 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:35:15 pm
It's a shame because without Saudi Arabia we'd be top 4.

When I say shame I mean very annoying
Without being so unlucky with injuries, we'd be there. 3rd and 4th are average.
Logged

Offline Koplord

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 869
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #567 on: Yesterday at 11:07:29 pm »
How wasted is Champions League on Arsenal, United and Newcastle ffs

Logged
If I hadn't seen such riches I could live with being poor.

Offline deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,695
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #568 on: Yesterday at 11:35:28 pm »
I wouldn't begrudge Arsenal a run in the tournament. They've earned it. Proper club. As for the other two...
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,428
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #569 on: Today at 05:21:26 am »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:35:15 pm
It's a shame because without Saudi Arabia we'd be top 4.

When I say shame I mean very annoying
Thing is though, you can't yet pin Newcastle's position on Saudi Arabia, unlike City's on Abu Dhabi. They are yet to spend "properly". We should have been on par with Arsenal or about, or 3rd in the worst case, but we fucked up some really easy games.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,261
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #570 on: Today at 05:47:02 am »
They've spent over 200 million since Beheadie Howe took over
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #571 on: Today at 07:31:31 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:21:26 am
Thing is though, you can't yet pin Newcastle's position on Saudi Arabia, unlike City's on Abu Dhabi. They are yet to spend "properly". We should have been on par with Arsenal or about, or 3rd in the worst case, but we fucked up some really easy games.

It's fair to say we've shot ourselves in the foot, because we really have, but I get tired of the narrative, plugged by Newcastle themselves, that they haven't really spent.

They haven't spent £80-100m on a player, but it's nonsense to say they haven't spent properly. They've spent a fortune since the Saudi money came in, but it's just been spread on a lot of players. And I've heard the bullshit excuse from some Newcastle fans (including the otherwise reasonable fella who appears on the Anfield Wrap) that they would've been able to sign all these players without the Saudi money. There's no way that's the case either - the likes of Trippier and Pope might have had lowish fees, but they've only gone there because their wages are probably massive and because they know the Saudi money faucet is going to keep pumping money in until they win.

Howe deserves a bit of credit for getting a tune out of the players who were already there (Schär, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson), but most of their best players (Bruno, Botman, Pope, Trippier, Isak) have been bought in the past 18 months. They've also signed people like Chris Wood just to fuck over a relegation rival last season.

So yeah, they'll probably start spending even more now, but let's not pretend they've assembled the squad on a shoestring.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,479
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #572 on: Today at 07:43:36 am »
Beat Brentford, Arsenal beat Newcastle and then at least force them to get the points they need and sweat a bit.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,296
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #573 on: Today at 08:05:21 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:21:26 am
Thing is though, you can't yet pin Newcastle's position on Saudi Arabia, unlike City's on Abu Dhabi. They are yet to spend "properly". We should have been on par with Arsenal or about, or 3rd in the worst case, but we fucked up some really easy games.

Of course you can. Theyve a net spend of over £210m since the takeover. And thats without considering wages or whats likely off the books. Even with Howe as manager, without the SA millions theyd be too 4 in the championship.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:09:43 am by thejbs »
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,197
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #574 on: Today at 08:37:18 am »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:35:15 pm
It's a shame because without Saudi Arabia we'd be top 4.

When I say shame I mean very annoying
But..but...They deserve it. Alan Shearer says so, so...
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #575 on: Today at 09:00:11 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:05:21 am
Of course you can. Theyve a net spend of over £210m since the takeover. And thats without considering wages or whats likely off the books. Even with Howe as manager, without the SA millions theyd be too 4 in the championship.
Their points tally is average for a team in 3rd place. If we'd performed anywhere near our level at the start of the season, we'd be comfortably above them. There a mitigating factors but we've dropped quite a few points against the worst reams in the league. That has nothing to do with Newcastle.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:03:08 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,767
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #576 on: Today at 09:26:19 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:00:11 am
Their points tally is average for a team in 3rd place. If we'd performed anywhere near our level at the start of the season, we'd be comfortably above them. There a mitigating factors but we've dropped quite a few points against the worst reams in the league. That has nothing to do with Newcastle.
But it is comparable to 20/21 where a late surge saw Liverpool sneak into the top 4. Or 16/17 and 17/18 where Liverpool finished 4th. Newcastle have been inserted into the top of the table through sportswashing. If it wasn't Liverpool it would be someone else losing out because of their cheating.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #577 on: Today at 09:49:08 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 09:26:19 am
But it is comparable to 20/21 where a late surge saw Liverpool sneak into the top 4. Or 16/17 and 17/18 where Liverpool finished 4th. Newcastle have been inserted into the top of the table through sportswashing. If it wasn't Liverpool it would be someone else losing out because of their cheating.
A team that is playing for a top 4 place shouldn't be dropping points in these games:
- Leeds at home (-3)
- Bournemouth away (-3)
- Everton away (-2)
- Wolves away (-3)
- Palace home and away (-4)
- Forest away (-3)
Total- 17 (SEVENTEEN) points dropped and we're nine points off. An average performance (9 points dropped) would have us in touching distance.

Top 4 contenders should be consistent in beating the worst teams. You can drop points in the odd game but we've dropped too many against the worst teams and injuries/poor recruitment had an effect. It has nothing to do with Newcastle who are having an average season for a 3rd-placed team. We are 5th because we have a head-to-head against the teams around us. Sometimes, it's good to look inwards and not blame everything on other teams.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:07:02 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,958
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #578 on: Today at 10:03:43 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:49:08 am
A team that is playing for a top 4 place shouldn't be dropping points in these games:
- Leeds at home (-3)
- Bournemouth away (-3)
- Everton away (-2)
- Wolves away (-3)
- Palace home and away (-4)
- Forest away (-3)
Total- 17 (FIFTEEN) points dropped and we're nine points off. An average performance (9 points dropped) would have us in touching distance.

Top 4 contenders should be consistent in beating the worst teams. You can drop points in the odd game but we've dropped too many against the worst teams and injuries/poor recruitment had an effect. It has nothing to do with Newcastle who are having an average season for a 3rd-placed team. We are 5th because we have a head-to-head against the teams around us. Sometimes, it's good to look inwards and not blame everything on other teams.


But isn't that exactly what happens to those vying for 3rd and 4th?  They drop stupid points throughout the season and its the reason they're not in for 1st or 2nd?

If we win out, we end up on 71 points - what is the average points total for 3rd and 4th?

71 points seems like it would be a good shout to be in the next years CL

EDIT: since 2001 - the average to get top 4 is a shade under 70 points, with only 6 seasons where the 4th place got 72+ points.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:06:50 am by stewil007 »
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #579 on: Today at 10:08:33 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 10:03:43 am
But isn't that exactly what happens to those vying for 3rd and 4th?  They drop stupid points throughout the season and its the reason they're not in for 1st or 2nd?

If we win out, we end up on 71 points - what is the average points total for 3rd and 4th?

71 points seems like it would be a good shout to be in the next years CL

EDIT: since 2001 - the average to get top 4 is a shade under 70 points, with only 6 seasons where the 4th place got 72+ points.
I'm saying that we can't say that we are not in the top 4 because of sportwashing. We had a realistic chance of winning the quadruple last season. The standards and quality of this team is higher than that. We simply underperformed due to various reasons but we can take it on the chin and improve next year.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #580 on: Today at 10:13:25 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:08:33 am
I'm saying that we can't say that we are not in the top 4 because of sportwashing.

Well we can because we are going to finish behind two teams owned by countries.
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,839
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #581 on: Today at 10:19:22 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:13:25 am
Well we can because we are going to finish behind two teams owned by countries.

We can't blame sportswashing on us dropping points against Bournemouth and Palace etc. We are not in the top 4 because our results haven't been good enough. It's too easy to just blame someone else.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #582 on: Today at 10:20:12 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 10:19:22 am
We can't blame sportswashing on us dropping points against Bournemouth and Palace etc. We are not in the top 4 because our results haven't been good enough. It's too easy to just blame someone else.


Zzzzz no one has said we are perfect and without faults.
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #583 on: Today at 10:32:21 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:00:11 am
Their points tally is average for a team in 3rd place. If we'd performed anywhere near our level at the start of the season, we'd be comfortably above them. There a mitigating factors but we've dropped quite a few points against the worst reams in the league. That has nothing to do with Newcastle.

You can simultaneously say we've fucked up and shouldn't have been in this position, while also saying that Newcastle are where they are because of financial doping. Both are true and not mutually exclusive.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #584 on: Today at 10:45:31 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:13:25 am
Well we can because we are going to finish behind two teams owned by countries.
Is it Newcastle's fault that we didn't strengthen our midfield in January?
Is it our their fault that we couldn't put the worst teams away due to poor finishing?
Is it their fault that we concede 3 big chances every game on the average?

The best thing we can do is to analyze what went wrong and the mistakes we made then correct those things going into next seasin.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #585 on: Today at 10:46:21 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:32:21 am
You can simultaneously say we've fucked up and shouldn't have been in this position, while also saying that Newcastle are where they are because of financial doping. Both are true and not mutually exclusive.
Yes but we only control what we do. We can only improve by focusing on ourselves.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #586 on: Today at 10:52:48 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:45:31 am
Is it Newcastle's fault that we didn't strengthen our midfield in January?
Is it our their fault that we couldn't put the worst teams away due to poor finishing?
Is it their fault that we concede 3 big chances every game on the average?

The best thing we can do is to analyze what went wrong and the mistakes we made then correct those things going into next seasin.

This is dumb. There isn't one person on this forum that thinks we are perfect. No one has said we can't look at what we can improve but if two country owned teams don't exist we easily get top 4 this season, that's a fact. 71 points pretty much always gets top 4, it won't this season. I wonder why?!
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #587 on: Today at 10:54:41 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:52:48 am
This is dumb. There isn't one person on this forum that thinks we are perfect. No one has said we can't look at what we can improve but if two country owned teams don't exist we easily get top 4 this season, that's a fact. 71 points pretty much always gets top 4, it won't this season. I wonder why?!
This is dumb. We don't have a divine right to finish in the top 4. You don't neglect so many things and expect success to fall on your lap. That's the point of being in a competitive environment.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #588 on: Today at 10:56:13 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:54:41 am
This is dumb. We don't have a divine right to finish in the top 4.

Indeed. What usernames have been saying we have? Any examples?
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #589 on: Today at 10:56:17 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:46:21 am
Yes but we only control what we do. We can only improve by focusing on ourselves.

Yeah that's fair I suppose. And Klopp and the players will know that we should've done things better and shouldn't have had to worry about Newcastle. My only issue is people acting as though Newcastle being where they are isn't because of money.

I'd just add that we've also been extremely unlucky with injuries. It was negligent not to sign a midfielder in the summer or January, but our squad was brutally exposed by an injury crisis that never stopped from preseason until the past few weeks. It's no coincidence that we've first gone on a big winning streak when we finally had most of our players available.
Logged

Offline Devastatin' Dave

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,398
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #590 on: Today at 10:59:05 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:47:02 am
They've spent over 200 million since Beheadie Howe took over

The likes are West Ham and Forest are at a similar level to that.

The reason Liverpool arent in the top 4 is through not being consistently good enough.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #591 on: Today at 10:59:10 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:56:17 am
Yeah that's fair I suppose. And Klopp and the players will know that we should've done things better and shouldn't have had to worry about Newcastle. My only issue is people acting as though Newcastle being where they are isn't because of money.

I'd also say that we also have been extremely unlucky with injuries. It was negligent not to sign a midfielder in the summer or January, but our squad was brutally exposed by an injury crisis that never stopped from preseason until the past few weeks. It's no coincidence that we've first gone on a big winning streak when we finally had most of our players available.
It's a combination of factors. We've been really unlucky with injuries which are uncontrollable like the Diaz's and Jota. Our controllable are our tactics (being so open defensively) and recruitment (specifically in the midfield).
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #592 on: Today at 11:03:18 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:56:13 am
Indeed. What usernames have been saying we have? Any examples?
Yawn! Not being proactive in improving the squad and being open tactically yet putting the blame on other people's door indicates entitlement which isn't ideal in a competitive environment. But we can agree to disagree.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #593 on: Today at 11:03:58 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:03:18 am
Yawn! Not being proactive in improving the squad and being open tactically yet putting the blame on other people's door indicates entitlement which isn't ideal in a competitive environment. But we can agree to disagree.

What a surprise, you couldn't find any examples.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #594 on: Today at 11:05:02 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:03:58 am
What a surprise, you couldn't find any examples.
Maybe because it's implied. Language is complex, isn't it? Let's agree to disagree like I said.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,918
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #595 on: Today at 11:09:25 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 10:03:43 am
But isn't that exactly what happens to those vying for 3rd and 4th?  They drop stupid points throughout the season and its the reason they're not in for 1st or 2nd?

If we win out, we end up on 71 points - what is the average points total for 3rd and 4th?

71 points seems like it would be a good shout to be in the next years CL

EDIT: since 2001 - the average to get top 4 is a shade under 70 points, with only 6 seasons where the 4th place got 72+ points.


Right so IF we win out we get 71 points. If we did would that be down to sports washers getting a 'higher' total than they should? Well no not really because it's happened in 6 seasons before. That's not the norm but it's also not unheard of. Much more likely at this stage is we drop points and finish with less than 70 points and at that point, if you can't even get 70 points, you've really got no one to blame but yourself for failing to get CL football and shouldn't be using the sport washing of other clubs as an excuse.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 