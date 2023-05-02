Thing is though, you can't yet pin Newcastle's position on Saudi Arabia, unlike City's on Abu Dhabi. They are yet to spend "properly". We should have been on par with Arsenal or about, or 3rd in the worst case, but we fucked up some really easy games.



It's fair to say we've shot ourselves in the foot, because we really have, but I get tired of the narrative, plugged by Newcastle themselves, that they haven't really spent.They haven't spent £80-100m on a player, but it's nonsense to say they haven't spent properly. They've spent a fortune since the Saudi money came in, but it's just been spread on a lot of players. And I've heard the bullshit excuse from some Newcastle fans (including the otherwise reasonable fella who appears on the Anfield Wrap) that they would've been able to sign all these players without the Saudi money. There's no way that's the case either - the likes of Trippier and Pope might have had lowish fees, but they've only gone there because their wages are probably massive and because they know the Saudi money faucet is going to keep pumping money in until they win.Howe deserves a bit of credit for getting a tune out of the players who were already there (Schär, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson), but most of their best players (Bruno, Botman, Pope, Trippier, Isak) have been bought in the past 18 months. They've also signed people like Chris Wood just to fuck over a relegation rival last season.So yeah, they'll probably start spending even more now, but let's not pretend they've assembled the squad on a shoestring.