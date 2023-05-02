Poll

Predictions: Top 4

Liverpool
245 (19.7%)
Manchester City
303 (24.4%)
Tottenham Hotspur
169 (13.6%)
Chelsea
127 (10.2%)
Manchester United
121 (9.7%)
Arsenal
204 (16.4%)
Newcastle
45 (3.6%)
Aston Villa
1 (0.1%)
Wolves
0 (0%)
West Ham
0 (0%)
Everton
8 (0.6%)
Crystal Palace
1 (0.1%)
Bournemouth
3 (0.2%)
Nottingham Forest
4 (0.3%)
Leicester City
1 (0.1%)
Leeds United
1 (0.1%)
Fulham
3 (0.2%)
Brentford
2 (0.2%)
Brighton
2 (0.2%)
Southampton
2 (0.2%)

Total Members Voted: 313

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: Predictions: Top 4  (Read 27673 times)

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,308
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #560 on: May 2, 2023, 05:09:52 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May  1, 2023, 07:18:06 pm
Yup, we need to keep winning our games, and put additional pressure on the Mancs. This Man Utd team is perfectly capable of dropping points in their remaining fixtures:

Brighton (a)
West Ham (a)
Wolves (h)
Bournemouth (a)
Chelsea (h)
Fulham (h)
That's actually a very easy schedule to me.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,511
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #561 on: May 2, 2023, 05:36:53 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May  1, 2023, 07:18:06 pm
Yup, we need to keep winning our games, and put additional pressure on the Mancs. This Man Utd team is perfectly capable of dropping points in their remaining fixtures:

Brighton (a)
West Ham (a)
Wolves (h)
Bournemouth (a)
Chelsea (h)
Fulham (h)

Forget them they're not dropping 10pts there

There's a small chance of Newcastle dropping 9 but very doubtful still

Newcastle v Arsenal

Leeds v Newcastle

Newcastle v Brighton

Newcastle v Leicester

Chelsea v Newcastle
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,662
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #562 on: May 2, 2023, 10:42:59 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on May  2, 2023, 05:09:52 pm
That's actually a very easy schedule to me.

Is it? Brighton away, followed by West Ham away, is a very easy schedule?
Logged

Offline Caps4444

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #563 on: May 2, 2023, 10:53:36 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on May  2, 2023, 05:36:53 pm
Forget them they're not dropping 10pts there

There's a small chance of Newcastle dropping 9 but very doubtful still

Newcastle v Arsenal

Leeds v Newcastle

Newcastle v Brighton

Newcastle v Leicester

Chelsea v Newcastle

Arsenal have to win.and hopefully they will. Leeds with Fat Sam, new manager bounce..you never know
If they beat Arsenal, then its 100% over.but if they drop points and then have an away game against a desperate Leeds with a new manager.and then Brighton.you never know.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #564 on: Yesterday at 10:35:15 pm »
It's a shame because without Saudi Arabia we'd be top 4.

When I say shame I mean very annoying
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,511
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #565 on: Yesterday at 10:38:10 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on May  2, 2023, 10:53:36 pm
Arsenal have to win.and hopefully they will. Leeds with Fat Sam, new manager bounce..you never know
If they beat Arsenal, then its 100% over.but if they drop points and then have an away game against a desperate Leeds with a new manager.and then Brighton.you never know.

What I'm thinking

But it has to start this Sunday by losing to arsenal as you say
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #566 on: Yesterday at 10:40:07 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:35:15 pm
It's a shame because without Saudi Arabia we'd be top 4.

When I say shame I mean very annoying
Without being so unlucky with injuries, we'd be there. 3rd and 4th are average.
Logged

Offline Koplord

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 869
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #567 on: Yesterday at 11:07:29 pm »
How wasted is Champions League on Arsenal, United and Newcastle ffs

Logged
If I hadn't seen such riches I could live with being poor.

Offline deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,695
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #568 on: Yesterday at 11:35:28 pm »
I wouldn't begrudge Arsenal a run in the tournament. They've earned it. Proper club. As for the other two...
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,428
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #569 on: Today at 05:21:26 am »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:35:15 pm
It's a shame because without Saudi Arabia we'd be top 4.

When I say shame I mean very annoying
Thing is though, you can't yet pin Newcastle's position on Saudi Arabia, unlike City's on Abu Dhabi. They are yet to spend "properly". We should have been on par with Arsenal or about, or 3rd in the worst case, but we fucked up some really easy games.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,260
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #570 on: Today at 05:47:02 am »
They've spent over 200 million since Beheadie Howe took over
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #571 on: Today at 07:31:31 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:21:26 am
Thing is though, you can't yet pin Newcastle's position on Saudi Arabia, unlike City's on Abu Dhabi. They are yet to spend "properly". We should have been on par with Arsenal or about, or 3rd in the worst case, but we fucked up some really easy games.

It's fair to say we've shot ourselves in the foot, because we really have, but I get tired of the narrative, plugged by Newcastle themselves, that they haven't really spent.

They haven't spent £80-100m on a player, but it's nonsense to say they haven't spent properly. They've spent a fortune since the Saudi money came in, but it's just been spread on a lot of players. And I've heard the bullshit excuse from some Newcastle fans (including the otherwise reasonable fella who appears on the Anfield Wrap) that they would've been able to sign all these players without the Saudi money. There's no way that's the case either - the likes of Trippier and Pope might have had lowish fees, but they've only gone there because their wages are probably massive and because they know the Saudi money faucet is going to keep pumping money in until they win.

Howe deserves a bit of credit for getting a tune out of the players who were already there (Schär, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson), but most of their best players (Bruno, Botman, Pope, Trippier, Isak) have been bought in the past 18 months. They've also signed people like Chris Wood just to fuck over a relegation rival last season.

So yeah, they'll probably start spending even more now, but let's not pretend they've assembled the squad on a shoestring.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,479
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #572 on: Today at 07:43:36 am »
Beat Brentford, Arsenal beat Newcastle and then at least force them to get the points they need and sweat a bit.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,293
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #573 on: Today at 08:05:21 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:21:26 am
Thing is though, you can't yet pin Newcastle's position on Saudi Arabia, unlike City's on Abu Dhabi. They are yet to spend "properly". We should have been on par with Arsenal or about, or 3rd in the worst case, but we fucked up some really easy games.

Of course you can. Theyve a net spend of over £210m since the takeover. And thats without considering wages or whats likely off the books. Even with Howe as manager, without the SA millions theyd be too 4 in the championship.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:09:43 am by thejbs »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 