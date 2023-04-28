Poll

Predictions: Top 4

Liverpool
242 (19.8%)
Manchester City
298 (24.4%)
Tottenham Hotspur
169 (13.8%)
Chelsea
127 (10.4%)
Manchester United
118 (9.7%)
Arsenal
199 (16.3%)
Newcastle
41 (3.4%)
Aston Villa
1 (0.1%)
Wolves
0 (0%)
West Ham
0 (0%)
Everton
8 (0.7%)
Crystal Palace
1 (0.1%)
Bournemouth
3 (0.2%)
Nottingham Forest
4 (0.3%)
Leicester City
1 (0.1%)
Leeds United
1 (0.1%)
Fulham
3 (0.2%)
Brentford
2 (0.2%)
Brighton
2 (0.2%)
Southampton
2 (0.2%)

Total Members Voted: 308

Author Topic: Predictions: Top 4  (Read 26332 times)

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #520 on: April 28, 2023, 08:43:19 am »
Missing out on Europa would feel like a bit of a disappointment at this point given we have Spurs and Villa at home. Which is still a poor season, but better than I thought we'd be in Jan/Feb. Plus if we carry on our performances from the Arsenal game that's something to take in to next season/the summer and build on.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #521 on: April 28, 2023, 08:44:08 am »
Quote from: amir87 on April 28, 2023, 08:38:14 am
We can only win our games and keep applying pressure. Think it's too little too late but we should at least be aiming to get into Europa.

I think 65 points likely gets us 5th and Europa League (W3 D3 or W4 L2).

I think if we can end up somewhere between 67 and 71 points and come 5th then we'll go into next season on the back of some good results. 71 points would mean 9 wins on the bounce to end the season. Even 67 points would be 7 wins and 2 draws. Even with 5th I think we go into next season with some momentmum.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #522 on: April 28, 2023, 08:51:47 am »
Quote from: redk84 on April 28, 2023, 08:32:31 am
So Newcastle can only win 2/3 more games....

And they've just won like 7 of 9 (insert star trek joke)

Not looking likely...
United similarly would have to be exceptionally poor but their recent form isn't as good.

I give us a 10-15% chance of top 4
One game at a time. It'd be good if it's mathematically possible on the final day.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #523 on: April 28, 2023, 08:53:17 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on April 28, 2023, 08:51:47 am
One game at a time. It'd be good if it's mathematically possible on the final day.

I think every Liverpool would shake on that deal at this point.

I'd be absolutely delighted if it was possible last day, even if still unlikely.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #524 on: April 28, 2023, 08:56:19 am »
Quote from: Jookie on April 28, 2023, 08:53:17 am
I think every Liverpool would shake on that deal at this point.

I'd be absolutely delighted if it was possible last day, even if still unlikely.
Anything can happen when the pressure is on. City almost bottled it aganst Villa last season.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #525 on: April 28, 2023, 08:59:19 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on April 28, 2023, 08:56:19 am
Anything can happen when the pressure is on. City almost bottled it aganst Villa last season.

At this point though there isnt much pressure on Newcastle and United. They have quite a big buffer.

We need that to change over next 2-3 games for pressure to become a factor, IMO.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #526 on: April 28, 2023, 09:04:25 am »
Quote from: Jookie on April 28, 2023, 08:59:19 am
At this point though there isnt much pressure on Newcastle and United. They have quite a big buffer.

We need that to change over next 2-3 games for pressure to become a factor, IMO.
Yes. I actually mean the pressure of needing a result on the final day. Anything can happen in that scenario.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #527 on: April 28, 2023, 09:18:11 am »
Can't see Newcastle failing to beat Southhampton at the weekend. Means they'd have to lose 3 out of the last 5 for Liverpool to even have a chance of over taking them.
Liverpool would need Arsenal to pick themselves up and take points off them.
Otherwise you'd need at least 2out of Leeds, Leicester and Chelsea to do something, which is a long shot

United are the more likely to be caught. Can see them dropping points against both Villa and Brighton, and then suddenly they are under pressure.

Unlikely though. I think Liverpool will end up 5th  3/4 points off the Top 4.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #528 on: April 28, 2023, 09:25:47 am »
Quote from: Jookie on April 28, 2023, 08:36:24 am
Got to win all our games and get to 71 points to put any pressure on United and Newcastle.

After last night's games:

Newcastle need 10 points from 6 games to exceed 71 points

Southampton (h), Arsenal (h), Leeds (A), Brighton (h), Leicester (H), Chelsea (A)

United need 12 points from 7 games to exceed 71 points

Villa (H), Brighton (A), WHU (A), Wolves (H), Bournemouth (A), Chelsea (H), Fulham (H)

I think it's hard to envisage Newcastle taking less than 10 points from their remaining fixtures. 4 home gamed and 2 winnable away games.

We could potentially catch United but they'd need to drop points in at least 4 games out of 7. Think Villa home and Brighton away are key. If they navigate those games they will have 1 foot in the CL.

Newcastle:

Southampton (h) - 3 points
Arsenal (h) - 0 points
Leeds (A) - 1 point
Brighton (h) - 1 point
Leicester (H) - 3 points
Chelsea (A) - 0 points

United:

Villa (H) - 3 points
Brighton (A) - 0 points
WHU (A) - 0 points
Wolves (H) - 3 points
Bournemouth (A) - 1 point
Chelsea (H) - 1 point
Fulham (H) - 3 points

Easy stuff. I make us favourites for third.

In all seriousness, if it wasn't for what we did in 2020/2021 I don't think anyone would seriously think we could do it. If memory serves, it was Leicester inexplicably losing at home to a god awful Newcastle team that really opened the door for us back then, so we probably need something similar this time around (Newcastle losing to Southampton as an example).
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #529 on: April 28, 2023, 10:22:11 am »
I expect it will stay as it is in the same positions too.

FSG/Club been caught out thinking top 4 was a given.

Need to put it right this summer.

I expect us to finish 5-6th so we will or should get Europa.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #530 on: April 28, 2023, 10:25:34 am »
Spurs spend £200m have one of the best new stadiums and are protesting against their owners? I don't get it.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #531 on: April 28, 2023, 10:27:55 am »
Quote from: clinical on April 28, 2023, 10:25:34 am
Spurs spend £200m have one of the best new stadiums and are protesting against their owners? I don't get it.

Proof that spending big is pointless if you spend it on shite.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #532 on: April 28, 2023, 10:31:17 am »
With the obvious caveat that we have to win every game, United have to lose 4, and I can see them doing that
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #533 on: April 28, 2023, 10:32:37 am »
Quote from: clinical on April 28, 2023, 10:25:34 am
Spurs spend £200m have one of the best new stadiums and are protesting against their owners? I don't get it.
Substitute Spurs for Everton and put an asterix after "best new stadiums" and you have our beloved city neighbours.  Most fans just want to see their team playing well and it's hard not to look at the likes of Brighton and Brentford and wish for similar competence.

Looking at the table I think the gap to the top four is too big but we are at least playing better in the past few weeks - since midway through the Arsenal game, really.  Finishing with a good run, ending fifth and only a few points off fourth would certainly lift the mood going into the summer.

I watched 30 minutes of the Spurs vs. Man U game and, as ever, Man U did not impress me.  As Klopp said though they're a "results machine" and we've given them too much of a head-start.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #534 on: April 28, 2023, 10:36:11 am »
We needed Newcastle to drop something last night. We shouldn't have rearranged that Chelsea away game to be right after City away (and pre-Lampard). That'd be an extra 2 points to play for. Looks like 71 won't be enough.

It'd still be a big ask for us to win all ours but with 4 home games and Leicester and Southampton away we've got a decent chance of 5-6 wins as long as we're focused.

I'd like to see us at least make one of the United's sweat into the last week of the season or take it to the last game.

Unfortunately Newcastle don't look like doing a Leicester which got us off the hook in 20/21.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #535 on: April 28, 2023, 10:38:07 am »
Quote from: Jookie on April 28, 2023, 08:36:24 am
Think Villa home and Brighton away are key. If they navigate those games they will have 1 foot in the CL.

Agree with this. I think it's seriously unlikely we get a CL spot, but if there's a flicker of hope it's either burning a bit brighter or extinguished after these two games. They'd need to drop point in both for us to be able to do it.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #536 on: April 28, 2023, 10:46:14 am »
I just want us to win our remaining games. What will be will be.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #537 on: April 28, 2023, 11:33:44 am »
Liverpool finish 4th, Everton relegated.

Would you's be happy with that?
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #538 on: April 28, 2023, 11:35:12 am »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on April 28, 2023, 11:33:44 am
Liverpool finish 4th, Everton relegated.

Would you's be happy with that?

It would be an enormous success of a season and anyone who says otherwise is mental.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #539 on: April 28, 2023, 11:56:54 am »
Quote from: Sharado on April 28, 2023, 11:35:12 am
It would be an enormous success of a season and anyone who says otherwise is mental.
There is a good chance it's happening, I wouldn't bet against it.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #540 on: April 28, 2023, 12:05:12 pm »
Were really far behind though.  United are out of gas and have rubbish GD, but youd assume theyll win at least one game from here.  That leaves us needing to make up 10 points in 6 games.

Newcastle have much better GD so wed be needing to make up possibly 9 but more likely 10 points on them too, also in 6 games.

Sights should be set on Utd but thats just too big a gap, especially as it also pretty much depends on us reeling off 9 on the spin to finish this dreadful season.  We should get 5th though, Brighton are done.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #541 on: April 28, 2023, 12:43:44 pm »
Quote from: Iska on April 28, 2023, 12:05:12 pm
Were really far behind though.  United are out of gas and have rubbish GD, but youd assume theyll win at least one game from here.  That leaves us needing to make up 10 points in 6 games.

Newcastle have much better GD so wed be needing to make up possibly 9 but more likely 10 points on them too, also in 6 games.

Sights should be set on Utd but thats just too big a gap, especially as it also pretty much depends on us reeling off 9 on the spin to finish this dreadful season.  We should get 5th though, Brighton are done.

Saudi Arabia FC are 10 goals clear of us. If we overturn the 9 points, they'd be a maximum of 4 goals clear.
We've only 6 games left, so we only need to win 6 in a row, not 9.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #542 on: April 29, 2023, 12:31:02 am »
here's how i have it finishing

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #543 on: April 29, 2023, 12:39:53 pm »
Could do with West Ham losing their next two games - away to Palace today and away to City on Wednesday. It will mean they will have to go hard at home to Utd next weekend especially if the teams below them get a couple of decent results.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #544 on: April 29, 2023, 01:08:52 pm »
Newcastle are definitely getting top 4 now IMO. No chance they drop enough points - if anything they look like ripping sides to shreds right now and they have the squad for it.

United should scrape it - hopefully Villa can get at least a draw this weekend and go from there.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #545 on: April 29, 2023, 01:27:15 pm »
Newcastle have lost 4 in 32. No way are they losing 3 of the next 6. I see as much chance of them overtaking Arsenal than dropping out of the top 4.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #546 on: April 29, 2023, 01:34:12 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on April 29, 2023, 01:27:15 pm
Newcastle have lost 4 in 32. No way are they losing 3 of the next 6. I see as much chance of them overtaking Arsenal than dropping out of the top 4.

Didnt they draw about 6 consecutive games after the World Cup? That would do it  ;)
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #547 on: Today at 08:23:47 am »
Looks still very unlikely unless United lose to Brighton midweek. Then we would have a glimmer if we beat Fulham.

United's home games are Wolves, Chelsea and Fulham so it's very hard to see anything but 9 points there.

We left it a bit too late this year sadly.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #548 on: Today at 08:30:06 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:23:47 am
Looks still very unlikely unless United lose to Brighton midweek. Then we would have a glimmer if we beat Fulham.

United's home games are Wolves, Chelsea and Fulham so it's very hard to see anything but 9 points there.

We left it a bit too late this year sadly.

Agree.

We have some momentum. I think United are poor but they will do then get knocked out in Group Stages anyway.
