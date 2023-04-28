Spurs spend £200m have one of the best new stadiums and are protesting against their owners? I don't get it.



Substitute Spurs for Everton and put an asterix after "best new stadiums" and you have our beloved city neighbours. Most fans just want to see their team playing well and it's hard not to look at the likes of Brighton and Brentford and wish for similar competence.Looking at the table I think the gap to the top four is too big but we are at least playing better in the past few weeks - since midway through the Arsenal game, really. Finishing with a good run, ending fifth and only a few points off fourth would certainly lift the mood going into the summer.I watched 30 minutes of the Spurs vs. Man U game and, as ever, Man U did not impress me. As Klopp said though they're a "results machine" and we've given them too much of a head-start.