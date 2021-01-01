Poll

Predictions: Top 4

Liverpool
241 (19.8%)
Manchester City
297 (24.4%)
Tottenham Hotspur
169 (13.9%)
Chelsea
127 (10.4%)
Manchester United
117 (9.6%)
Arsenal
198 (16.3%)
Newcastle
41 (3.4%)
Aston Villa
1 (0.1%)
Wolves
0 (0%)
West Ham
0 (0%)
Everton
8 (0.7%)
Crystal Palace
1 (0.1%)
Bournemouth
3 (0.2%)
Nottingham Forest
4 (0.3%)
Leicester City
1 (0.1%)
Leeds United
1 (0.1%)
Fulham
3 (0.2%)
Brentford
2 (0.2%)
Brighton
2 (0.2%)
Southampton
2 (0.2%)

Total Members Voted: 307

Predictions: Top 4

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #520 on: Today at 08:43:19 am »
Missing out on Europa would feel like a bit of a disappointment at this point given we have Spurs and Villa at home. Which is still a poor season, but better than I thought we'd be in Jan/Feb. Plus if we carry on our performances from the Arsenal game that's something to take in to next season/the summer and build on.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #521 on: Today at 08:44:08 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:38:14 am
We can only win our games and keep applying pressure. Think it's too little too late but we should at least be aiming to get into Europa.

I think 65 points likely gets us 5th and Europa League (W3 D3 or W4 L2).

I think if we can end up somewhere between 67 and 71 points and come 5th then we'll go into next season on the back of some good results. 71 points would mean 9 wins on the bounce to end the season. Even 67 points would be 7 wins and 2 draws. Even with 5th I think we go into next season with some momentmum.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #522 on: Today at 08:51:47 am »
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 08:32:31 am
So Newcastle can only win 2/3 more games....

And they've just won like 7 of 9 (insert star trek joke)

Not looking likely...
United similarly would have to be exceptionally poor but their recent form isn't as good.

I give us a 10-15% chance of top 4
One game at a time. It'd be good if it's mathematically possible on the final day.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #523 on: Today at 08:53:17 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:51:47 am
One game at a time. It'd be good if it's mathematically possible on the final day.

I think every Liverpool would shake on that deal at this point.

I'd be absolutely delighted if it was possible last day, even if still unlikely.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #524 on: Today at 08:56:19 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:53:17 am
I think every Liverpool would shake on that deal at this point.

I'd be absolutely delighted if it was possible last day, even if still unlikely.
Anything can happen when the pressure is on. City almost bottled it aganst Villa last season.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #525 on: Today at 08:59:19 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:56:19 am
Anything can happen when the pressure is on. City almost bottled it aganst Villa last season.

At this point though there isnt much pressure on Newcastle and United. They have quite a big buffer.

We need that to change over next 2-3 games for pressure to become a factor, IMO.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #526 on: Today at 09:04:25 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:59:19 am
At this point though there isnt much pressure on Newcastle and United. They have quite a big buffer.

We need that to change over next 2-3 games for pressure to become a factor, IMO.
Yes. I actually mean the pressure of needing a result on the final day. Anything can happen in that scenario.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #527 on: Today at 09:18:11 am »
Can't see Newcastle failing to beat Southhampton at the weekend. Means they'd have to lose 3 out of the last 5 for Liverpool to even have a chance of over taking them.
Liverpool would need Arsenal to pick themselves up and take points off them.
Otherwise you'd need at least 2out of Leeds, Leicester and Chelsea to do something, which is a long shot

United are the more likely to be caught. Can see them dropping points against both Villa and Brighton, and then suddenly they are under pressure.

Unlikely though. I think Liverpool will end up 5th  3/4 points off the Top 4.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #528 on: Today at 09:25:47 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:36:24 am
Got to win all our games and get to 71 points to put any pressure on United and Newcastle.

After last night's games:

Newcastle need 10 points from 6 games to exceed 71 points

Southampton (h), Arsenal (h), Leeds (A), Brighton (h), Leicester (H), Chelsea (A)

United need 12 points from 7 games to exceed 71 points

Villa (H), Brighton (A), WHU (A), Wolves (H), Bournemouth (A), Chelsea (H), Fulham (H)

I think it's hard to envisage Newcastle taking less than 10 points from their remaining fixtures. 4 home gamed and 2 winnable away games.

We could potentially catch United but they'd need to drop points in at least 4 games out of 7. Think Villa home and Brighton away are key. If they navigate those games they will have 1 foot in the CL.

Newcastle:

Southampton (h) - 3 points
Arsenal (h) - 0 points
Leeds (A) - 1 point
Brighton (h) - 1 point
Leicester (H) - 3 points
Chelsea (A) - 0 points

United:

Villa (H) - 3 points
Brighton (A) - 0 points
WHU (A) - 0 points
Wolves (H) - 3 points
Bournemouth (A) - 1 point
Chelsea (H) - 1 point
Fulham (H) - 3 points

Easy stuff. I make us favourites for third.

In all seriousness, if it wasn't for what we did in 2020/2021 I don't think anyone would seriously think we could do it. If memory serves, it was Leicester inexplicably losing at home to a god awful Newcastle team that really opened the door for us back then, so we probably need something similar this time around (Newcastle losing to Southampton as an example).
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #529 on: Today at 10:22:11 am »
I expect it will stay as it is in the same positions too.

FSG/Club been caught out thinking top 4 was a given.

Need to put it right this summer.

I expect us to finish 5-6th so we will or should get Europa.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #530 on: Today at 10:25:34 am »
Spurs spend £200m have one of the best new stadiums and are protesting against their owners? I don't get it.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #531 on: Today at 10:27:55 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:25:34 am
Spurs spend £200m have one of the best new stadiums and are protesting against their owners? I don't get it.

Proof that spending big is pointless if you spend it on shite.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #532 on: Today at 10:31:17 am »
With the obvious caveat that we have to win every game, United have to lose 4, and I can see them doing that
