Can't see Newcastle failing to beat Southhampton at the weekend. Means they'd have to lose 3 out of the last 5 for Liverpool to even have a chance of over taking them.

Liverpool would need Arsenal to pick themselves up and take points off them.

Otherwise you'd need at least 2out of Leeds, Leicester and Chelsea to do something, which is a long shot



United are the more likely to be caught. Can see them dropping points against both Villa and Brighton, and then suddenly they are under pressure.



Unlikely though. I think Liverpool will end up 5th 3/4 points off the Top 4.