Poll

Predictions: Top 4

Liverpool
241 (19.9%)
Manchester City
296 (24.4%)
Tottenham Hotspur
169 (13.9%)
Chelsea
127 (10.5%)
Manchester United
116 (9.6%)
Arsenal
197 (16.2%)
Newcastle
40 (3.3%)
Aston Villa
1 (0.1%)
Wolves
0 (0%)
West Ham
0 (0%)
Everton
8 (0.7%)
Crystal Palace
1 (0.1%)
Bournemouth
3 (0.2%)
Nottingham Forest
4 (0.3%)
Leicester City
1 (0.1%)
Leeds United
1 (0.1%)
Fulham
3 (0.2%)
Brentford
2 (0.2%)
Brighton
2 (0.2%)
Southampton
2 (0.2%)

Total Members Voted: 306

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #520 on: Today at 08:43:19 am »
Missing out on Europa would feel like a bit of a disappointment at this point given we have Spurs and Villa at home. Which is still a poor season, but better than I thought we'd be in Jan/Feb. Plus if we carry on our performances from the Arsenal game that's something to take in to next season/the summer and build on.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #521 on: Today at 08:44:08 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:38:14 am
We can only win our games and keep applying pressure. Think it's too little too late but we should at least be aiming to get into Europa.

I think 65 points likely gets us 5th and Europa League (W3 D3 or W4 L2).

I think if we can end up somewhere between 67 and 71 points and come 5th then we'll go into next season on the back of some good results. 71 points would mean 9 wins on the bounce to end the season. Even 67 points would be 7 wins and 2 draws. Even with 5th I think we go into next season with some momentmum.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #522 on: Today at 08:51:47 am »
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 08:32:31 am
So Newcastle can only win 2/3 more games....

And they've just won like 7 of 9 (insert star trek joke)

Not looking likely...
United similarly would have to be exceptionally poor but their recent form isn't as good.

I give us a 10-15% chance of top 4
One game at a time. It'd be good if it's mathematically possible on the final day.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #523 on: Today at 08:53:17 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:51:47 am
One game at a time. It'd be good if it's mathematically possible on the final day.

I think every Liverpool would shake on that deal at this point.

I'd be absolutely delighted if it was possible last day, even if still unlikely.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #524 on: Today at 08:56:19 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:53:17 am
I think every Liverpool would shake on that deal at this point.

I'd be absolutely delighted if it was possible last day, even if still unlikely.
Anything can happen when the pressure is on. City almost bottled it aganst Villa last season.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #525 on: Today at 08:59:19 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:56:19 am
Anything can happen when the pressure is on. City almost bottled it aganst Villa last season.

At this point though there isnt much pressure on Newcastle and United. They have quite a big buffer.

We need that to change over next 2-3 games for pressure to become a factor, IMO.
