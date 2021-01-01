We can only win our games and keep applying pressure. Think it's too little too late but we should at least be aiming to get into Europa.



I think 65 points likely gets us 5th and Europa League (W3 D3 or W4 L2).I think if we can end up somewhere between 67 and 71 points and come 5th then we'll go into next season on the back of some good results. 71 points would mean 9 wins on the bounce to end the season. Even 67 points would be 7 wins and 2 draws. Even with 5th I think we go into next season with some momentmum.