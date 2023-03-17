Poll

Predictions: Top 4

Liverpool
239 (20.4%)
Manchester City
287 (24.4%)
Tottenham Hotspur
168 (14.3%)
Chelsea
127 (10.8%)
Manchester United
108 (9.2%)
Arsenal
188 (16%)
Newcastle
32 (2.7%)
Aston Villa
1 (0.1%)
Wolves
0 (0%)
West Ham
0 (0%)
Everton
7 (0.6%)
Crystal Palace
1 (0.1%)
Bournemouth
3 (0.3%)
Nottingham Forest
3 (0.3%)
Leicester City
1 (0.1%)
Leeds United
1 (0.1%)
Fulham
3 (0.3%)
Brentford
2 (0.2%)
Brighton
2 (0.2%)
Southampton
1 (0.1%)

Total Members Voted: 296

Predictions: Top 4

LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 07:44:35 pm
Still wouldn't be surprised if Brighton sneak in and get it. Feel like they're the only team you can actually correctly predict results for.
DelTrotter

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 07:45:06 pm
Quote from: RedSamba on Yesterday at 07:43:32 pm
remind me of the last time we actually capitalized on someone else fuck up

13 days ago
killer-heels

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 08:04:59 pm
Quote from: RedSamba on Yesterday at 07:43:32 pm
remind me of the last time we actually capitalized on someone else fuck up

Yes we very well will fuck it up but rather we at least get the chance than just watch teams fly miles past us.
Caps4444

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 10:31:35 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on March 17, 2023, 10:32:44 pm
6th is Europa isnt it?

We need Europa to keep our coefficient high.
Caps4444

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 10:33:40 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:48:29 am
My belief in us getting top four has yo-yoed up and down like our form. At the moment I dont think we will make it and that Bournemouth game will be the one where all belief was lost.

Our next three games are vital because as much as we can say we can go on a run after it, are we really capable of that this season? Our only hope is that week either we have an amazing week of results (2 wins or more) or both Newcastle or Spurs dont take advantage.

Klopp has called it our decisive week and I think thats exactly what it will be. If we leave it with a similar and not worse points gap than at the moment then I think we can do it. I feel we may be well behind at that point.

Even though we have City, Newcastle is away to United and Spurs at Everton.so we may not lose ground even if we dont win.
andy07

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 10:40:34 pm
Think we blew it against Bournemouth last week with a performance that was as bad as it gets. Ciry, Arsenal, United, Newcastle for top 4.
The North Bank

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 10:48:02 pm
I think Newcastle will get 4th, theyre the most consistent among the challengers.
didi shamone

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #487 on: Today at 12:20:54 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:48:02 pm
I think Newcastle will get 4th, theyre the most consistent among the challengers.

They'll go ahead of the Mancs if they beat them at home next game.. Fathead is suspended which makes it a close encounter.  My money is on a draw though. I thought top four was a shootout between us and the Saudis but Conte looking for the sack could rejuvenate Spurs .
Personally I think if we'll get it if we take 5 or more points from our next three games. Not a small "if" granted.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #488 on: Today at 09:07:26 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:48:02 pm
I think Newcastle will get 4th, theyre the most consistent among the challengers.

Most consistent at what?
They've won 2 of their last 5 games, needing the most stupid defending all season to win the game v Forest.
Their last 10 games has been WWLLDDDWDD

Last 5 games they are 12th in the form table.
Last 10 games they're 10th.

What are they the most consistent at?
