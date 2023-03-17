I think Newcastle will get 4th, theyre the most consistent among the challengers.



They'll go ahead of the Mancs if they beat them at home next game.. Fathead is suspended which makes it a close encounter. My money is on a draw though. I thought top four was a shootout between us and the Saudis but Conte looking for the sack could rejuvenate Spurs .Personally I think if we'll get it if we take 5 or more points from our next three games. Not a small "if" granted.