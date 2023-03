I think Newcastle will get 4th, they’re the most consistent among the challengers.



They'll go ahead of the Mancs if they beat them at home next game.. Fathead is suspended which makes it a close encounter. My money is on a draw though. I thought top four was a shootout between us and the Saudis but Conte looking for the sack could rejuvenate Spurs .Personally I think if we'll get it if we take 5 or more points from our next three games. Not a small "if" granted.