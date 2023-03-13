Poll

Predictions: Top 4

Liverpool
239 (20.4%)
Manchester City
286 (24.4%)
Tottenham Hotspur
168 (14.4%)
Chelsea
126 (10.8%)
Manchester United
107 (9.1%)
Arsenal
187 (16%)
Newcastle
32 (2.7%)
Aston Villa
1 (0.1%)
Wolves
0 (0%)
West Ham
0 (0%)
Everton
7 (0.6%)
Crystal Palace
1 (0.1%)
Bournemouth
3 (0.3%)
Nottingham Forest
3 (0.3%)
Leicester City
1 (0.1%)
Leeds United
1 (0.1%)
Fulham
3 (0.3%)
Brentford
2 (0.2%)
Brighton
2 (0.2%)
Southampton
1 (0.1%)

Total Members Voted: 295

Author Topic: Predictions: Top 4  (Read 21434 times)

Offline Gerard00

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #440 on: March 13, 2023, 11:05:45 am »
We havent been good enough to be a top 4 team most of the season so i don't expect us to finish there now. If we do it'll probably have as much to do with other teams capitulation than anything we do. I think the current top 4 (Arsenal, City, Utd, Spurs) will be how it finishes. 
Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #441 on: March 13, 2023, 11:18:22 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 13, 2023, 09:14:14 am
You're nearly there. We don't have any standout leader, because the majority of them are leaders. If one leader is having an off day then someone else steps up. That's how you win league titles and reach 3 European Cup finals in 5 years. Not to mention winning every other competition as well.

Do you think this Arsenal team is a team of leaders?
Online FlashGordon

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #442 on: March 13, 2023, 12:55:58 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on March 13, 2023, 11:18:22 am
Do you think this Arsenal team is a team of leaders?

If they win the league and then the European Cup and the League Cup and FA Cup in a span of a couple of years then yes they will have a team full of leaders.

You've posted your mast to a 'leader' who has led his team to nothing.
Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #443 on: March 13, 2023, 11:57:28 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 13, 2023, 12:55:58 pm
If they win the league and then the European Cup and the League Cup and FA Cup in a span of a couple of years then yes they will have a team full of leaders.

You've posted your mast to a 'leader' who has led his team to nothing.

I don't think trophies are a criteria. For example The Invincibles never won the Champion League, but they were a team full of leaders. Gerrard never won the league, but Leicester on the other hand they have. Does that mean Leicester had someone who was a bigger leader than Gerrard?

Kane is a leader, we can't deny that. He couldn't lead them to trophies, but he lead them to top4 season after season.
Online FlashGordon

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #444 on: March 14, 2023, 08:29:38 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on March 13, 2023, 11:57:28 pm
I don't think trophies are a criteria. For example The Invincibles never won the Champion League, but they were a team full of leaders. Gerrard never won the league, but Leicester on the other hand they have. Does that mean Leicester had someone who was a bigger leader than Gerrard?

Kane is a leader, we can't deny that. He couldn't lead them to trophies, but he lead them to top4 season after season.

Leicester were a flash in the pan, the others you mention had sustained success.

Kane has none. To say he's more of a leader than Henderson or Virgil or Mo or Sadio or Bobby etc. is fucking laughable.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #445 on: March 14, 2023, 08:39:50 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 14, 2023, 08:29:38 am
Leicester were a flash in the pan, the others you mention had sustained success.

Kane has none. To say he's more of a leader than Henderson or Virgil or Mo or Sadio or Bobby etc. is fucking laughable.

Kane has a lot of qualities, a brilliant penalty box finisher etc, but leadership isnt one. I remember that amazon documentary when he was doing a team talk in the dressing room. Very very flat..... Arteta's light bulb moment it was not!!

Online amir87

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #446 on: March 14, 2023, 11:08:05 am »
Kane winning them games at times isn't because he's a leader, it's because he's quite clearly the best player in an average team. He's also a prolific goal scorer so naturally will win them games on occasions when it's tight and there's not much in it.

We've got a team with several leaders. No one could argue against the leadership credentials of Henderson, Milner, VVD, Robertson. Just because they're not in a position to score match winning goals doesn't diminish their capabilities.

You don't win what we've won without a strong group of leaders.
Online tubby

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #447 on: March 14, 2023, 11:16:34 am »
I've banged this drum in the main forum but I think the whole leadership thing is way overstated, and it's the quality of the players that counts for the most.  Our much vaunted leaders haven't done anything to right the ship this season, where were they all on the weekend?

Kane is an excellent player, that's why Spurs are in the position they are.  We won loads over the past few seasons because we had a team full of excellent players and a top quality manager.
Online El Lobo

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #448 on: March 14, 2023, 11:36:17 am »
Having good leaders doesn't mean you dont ever lose games, or have bad runs, or even bad seasons.
Offline GreatEx

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #449 on: Yesterday at 10:20:53 pm »
And just like that, we're back to a distant sixth.
Offline decosabute

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #450 on: Yesterday at 10:30:11 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 10:20:53 pm
And just like that, we're back to a distant sixth.

We've played worse, but that Bournemouth defeat is probably the most bewildering and damaging defeat of the whole season. Destroyed the momentum, took away the crumbs of optimism that had come back, sapped our confidence and gave hope to the teams we're competing with, all of whom have made us pay for it since.

It's hard to take, because the standard for top 4 is basically garbage, but we're still finding ways to limbo under the low bar.
Offline S

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #451 on: Yesterday at 10:31:48 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 10:20:53 pm
And just like that, we're back to a distant sixth.
Fine by me, I really dont want Europa.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #452 on: Yesterday at 10:32:44 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 10:31:48 pm
Fine by me, I really dont want Europa.

6th is Europa isnt it?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #453 on: Yesterday at 10:36:37 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:32:44 pm
6th is Europa isnt it?

Will be if United get in the top 5 as thatll mean the League Cup winners slot moves to league position.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #454 on: Yesterday at 10:37:49 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:36:37 pm
Will be if United get in the top 5 as thatll mean the League Cup winners slot moves to league position.

Which means to avoid all European football we need to finish 8th.
Offline RedBec1993

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #455 on: Yesterday at 10:38:43 pm »
I wouldnt mind a shot at the europa league, only trophy Klopp hasnt won. Definitely wouldnt want that daft conference league.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #456 on: Yesterday at 10:40:56 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 10:38:43 pm
I wouldnt mind a shot at the europa league, only trophy Klopp hasnt won. Definitely wouldnt want that daft conference league.

He hasnt won that either to be fair. :D

Thursday night football either way.
Offline deano2727

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #457 on: Yesterday at 10:50:39 pm »
The top 4 will stay as it is. Man City might pip Arsenal to the title, tough to call right now. We will know more in 2-3 weeks.

I reckon we finish around 6th.
Offline koptommy93

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #458 on: Yesterday at 11:03:58 pm »
It's mad how badly this season has gone. Thought we'd win it at the start and now we're staring down the barrel of sixth.
Offline GreatEx

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #459 on: Today at 12:59:35 am »
I remember scoffing at BBC boffins who predicted us coming 3rd, it seemed unimaginable that the top two would ever be dethroned.

Anyway, glass half full... Thursday footy means fewer 12.30 Saturday fuck offs, I mean kick offs. We average something like 0.4ppg in those bastards.

Edit: i checked, it's 0.6ppg, 0.4 is our goals per game (2 against Fulham, four 0's).
Offline farawayred

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #460 on: Today at 05:59:50 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:32:44 pm
6th is Europa isnt it?
United's territory, you mean?  ;D
Offline killer-heels

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #461 on: Today at 06:48:29 am »
My belief in us getting top four has yo-yoed up and down like our form. At the moment I dont think we will make it and that Bournemouth game will be the one where all belief was lost.

Our next three games are vital because as much as we can say we can go on a run after it, are we really capable of that this season? Our only hope is that week either we have an amazing week of results (2 wins or more) or both Newcastle or Spurs dont take advantage.

Klopp has called it our decisive week and I think thats exactly what it will be. If we leave it with a similar and not worse points gap than at the moment then I think we can do it. I feel we may be well behind at that point.
Offline Nick110581

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #462 on: Today at 07:50:22 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:48:29 am
My belief in us getting top four has yo-yoed up and down like our form. At the moment I dont think we will make it and that Bournemouth game will be the one where all belief was lost.

Our next three games are vital because as much as we can say we can go on a run after it, are we really capable of that this season? Our only hope is that week either we have an amazing week of results (2 wins or more) or both Newcastle or Spurs dont take advantage.

Klopp has called it our decisive week and I think thats exactly what it will be. If we leave it with a similar and not worse points gap than at the moment then I think we can do it. I feel we may be well behind at that point.

We are too far behind given our fixtures.

The Bournemouth result killed it and the lack of urgency was really odd.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #463 on: Today at 08:13:16 am »
Its pretty annoying how the teams above us just keep getting results. Even Newcastle. Late winners and everything.
Offline liverbloke

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #464 on: Today at 08:52:28 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 11:03:58 pm
It's mad how badly this season has gone. Thought we'd win it at the start and now we're staring down the barrel of sixth.

as long as we stave off relegation
Online nayia2002

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #465 on: Today at 02:49:57 pm »
Yep forget about 4th that's between Newcastle and spurs now. :wanker :butt
