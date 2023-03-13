My belief in us getting top four has yo-yoed up and down like our form. At the moment I dont think we will make it and that Bournemouth game will be the one where all belief was lost.



Our next three games are vital because as much as we can say we can go on a run after it, are we really capable of that this season? Our only hope is that week either we have an amazing week of results (2 wins or more) or both Newcastle or Spurs dont take advantage.



Klopp has called it our decisive week and I think thats exactly what it will be. If we leave it with a similar and not worse points gap than at the moment then I think we can do it. I feel we may be well behind at that point.