I've banged this drum in the main forum but I think the whole leadership thing is way overstated, and it's the quality of the players that counts for the most. Our much vaunted leaders haven't done anything to right the ship this season, where were they all on the weekend?



Kane is an excellent player, that's why Spurs are in the position they are. We won loads over the past few seasons because we had a team full of excellent players and a top quality manager.