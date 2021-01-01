Poll

Predictions: Top 4

Liverpool
237 (20.7%)
Manchester City
280 (24.4%)
Tottenham Hotspur
166 (14.5%)
Chelsea
126 (11%)
Manchester United
101 (8.8%)
Arsenal
181 (15.8%)
Newcastle
30 (2.6%)
Aston Villa
1 (0.1%)
Wolves
0 (0%)
West Ham
0 (0%)
Everton
7 (0.6%)
Crystal Palace
1 (0.1%)
Bournemouth
3 (0.3%)
Nottingham Forest
3 (0.3%)
Leicester City
1 (0.1%)
Leeds United
1 (0.1%)
Fulham
3 (0.3%)
Brentford
2 (0.2%)
Brighton
2 (0.2%)
Southampton
1 (0.1%)

Total Members Voted: 289

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: Predictions: Top 4  (Read 19069 times)

Online Caps4444

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 769
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 04:12:45 pm »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Yesterday at 04:05:10 pm
True but we're already playing catch up, we can't afford to keep slipping up when playing a team literally bottom of the table at the start of the day.

City and Chelsea away next. Chelsea who could be on the back of 3 to 4 straight wins.and would leap frog us if they beat us.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,142
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 09:25:30 pm »
Strangely enough, we seem to play better against the Citys and Chelseas, compared to relegation-threatened teams. I don't think all is lost.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 10:40:44 pm »
Kane is crucial for Spurs, and he's the reason why they'll get top4. Since Stevie G, we don't have such a big personality and a leader who will push us singlehanded when it's the toughest and when it's most needed, and who is consistent doing that season after season.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,903
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 11:05:07 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Yesterday at 10:40:44 pm
Kane is crucial for Spurs, and he's the reason why they'll get top4. Since Stevie G, we don't have such a big personality and a leader who will push us singlehanded when it's the toughest and when it's most needed, and who is consistent doing that season after season.

Did Kane push them to a win at Wolves last week?
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,891
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 11:07:45 pm »
Lol, when has Kane ever dragged them anywhere except maybe from the conference league to Europa league one time?
Logged

Offline nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,258
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 11:15:19 pm »
From the highs and massive optimism on Sunday night of finishing top 4 to the lows and great pessimism today in missing out on top 4  :butt :-[

Gonna be a huge struggle after today  >:(
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,112
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 11:25:18 pm »
Thing is everyone who is going for top 4 is shit, including us. There will be bad results each week by different teams
Logged

Online Caps4444

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 769
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #407 on: Today at 12:02:25 am »
Yes.but playing catch-up gives us almost zero margin for error.
6 behind with game in hand.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #408 on: Today at 02:35:14 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:07:45 pm
Lol, when has Kane ever dragged them anywhere except maybe from the conference league to Europa league one time?

He surely helped them to punch above their weight many times. Finishing in the top4 isn't a small achievement for them, and they rarely have missed it. As i said, he's the main reason for that.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,891
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #409 on: Today at 04:17:29 am »
I mean, he makes them better, obviously, so in that sense you can say he's been the difference between 4th and 5th on occasion. But if you're going to mention him in the same post as Gerrard (and I realise you're not putting him on the same level, but you're talking about a difference maker in that vein) then you should be able to point to some examples of big occasions where he's dragged a seemingly beaten team over the line through sheer brilliance and force of personality. We all know Stevie's qualifications. I don't remember Kane doing anything in Madrid.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,808
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #410 on: Today at 06:17:45 am »
If only top 4 was a trophy, then Harry Kane wouldve had a great career.
Logged

Offline Geezer08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,658
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #411 on: Today at 06:47:07 am »
Fuck top 4 we are too shit! Whats the point qualifying for CL anyway? So we can get battered by Madrid again?

Wish this season would end now
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,884
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #412 on: Today at 08:47:17 am »
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 06:47:07 am
Fuck top 4 we are too shit! Whats the point qualifying for CL anyway? So we can get battered by Madrid again?

Wish this season would end now

Surely the finances help but we dont spend much anyway.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,898
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #413 on: Today at 08:58:09 am »
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 06:47:07 am
Fuck top 4 we are too shit! Whats the point qualifying for CL anyway? So we can get battered by Madrid again?
Dreadful ::)
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,049
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #414 on: Today at 09:01:20 am »
Spurs have a game next week and we dont play now until April. They also have two games in that week that we play three so to say its a defining next few games is an understatement.
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,567
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #415 on: Today at 09:14:31 am »
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 06:47:07 am
Fuck top 4 we are too shit! Whats the point qualifying for CL anyway? So we can get battered by Madrid again?

Wish this season would end now

The idea of the Europa league is one Im excited about. There are very few moments that top that Europa league run we had with Klopp in the early days. It does get boring getting knocked out by a Madrid team every season.

From a club perspective though, getting back in the champions league next season is a must. If we do get too 4 and the owners fail to spend big in the summer, Ill be joining the FSG out campaign no doubt about it
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,903
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #416 on: Today at 09:17:05 am »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 12:02:25 am
Yes.but playing catch-up gives us almost zero margin for error.
6 behind with game in hand.

We have to play them at Anfield too.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,049
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #417 on: Today at 09:30:27 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 09:17:05 am
We have to play them at Anfield too.

Next few games will be crucial. They play next week against Saints and the week we play City, Arsenal and Chelsea they play Everton away and Brighton at home. I very much doubt we will make points up on them but if this gap is maintained then I reckon we will get top four.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 