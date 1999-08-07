Poll

Predictions: Top 4

Liverpool
236 (20.8%)
Manchester City
277 (24.4%)
Tottenham Hotspur
165 (14.5%)
Chelsea
126 (11.1%)
Manchester United
99 (8.7%)
Arsenal
179 (15.8%)
Newcastle
29 (2.6%)
Aston Villa
1 (0.1%)
Wolves
0 (0%)
West Ham
0 (0%)
Everton
7 (0.6%)
Crystal Palace
1 (0.1%)
Bournemouth
3 (0.3%)
Nottingham Forest
3 (0.3%)
Leicester City
1 (0.1%)
Leeds United
1 (0.1%)
Fulham
3 (0.3%)
Brentford
2 (0.2%)
Brighton
2 (0.2%)
Southampton
1 (0.1%)

Total Members Voted: 286

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 04:12:45 pm »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Yesterday at 04:05:10 pm
True but we're already playing catch up, we can't afford to keep slipping up when playing a team literally bottom of the table at the start of the day.

City and Chelsea away next. Chelsea who could be on the back of 3 to 4 straight wins.and would leap frog us if they beat us.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 09:25:30 pm »
Strangely enough, we seem to play better against the Citys and Chelseas, compared to relegation-threatened teams. I don't think all is lost.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 10:40:44 pm »
Kane is crucial for Spurs, and he's the reason why they'll get top4. Since Stevie G, we don't have such a big personality and a leader who will push us singlehanded when it's the toughest and when it's most needed, and who is consistent doing that season after season.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 11:05:07 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Yesterday at 10:40:44 pm
Kane is crucial for Spurs, and he's the reason why they'll get top4. Since Stevie G, we don't have such a big personality and a leader who will push us singlehanded when it's the toughest and when it's most needed, and who is consistent doing that season after season.

Did Kane push them to a win at Wolves last week?
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 11:07:45 pm »
Lol, when has Kane ever dragged them anywhere except maybe from the conference league to Europa league one time?
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 11:15:19 pm »
From the highs and massive optimism on Sunday night of finishing top 4 to the lows and great pessimism today in missing out on top 4  :butt :-[

Gonna be a huge struggle after today  >:(
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 11:25:18 pm »
Thing is everyone who is going for top 4 is shit, including us. There will be bad results each week by different teams
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #407 on: Today at 12:02:25 am »
Yes.but playing catch-up gives us almost zero margin for error.
6 behind with game in hand.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #408 on: Today at 02:35:14 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:07:45 pm
Lol, when has Kane ever dragged them anywhere except maybe from the conference league to Europa league one time?

He surely helped them to punch above their weight many times. Finishing in the top4 isn't a small achievement for them, and they rarely have missed it. As i said, he's the main reason for that.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #409 on: Today at 04:17:29 am »
I mean, he makes them better, obviously, so in that sense you can say he's been the difference between 4th and 5th on occasion. But if you're going to mention him in the same post as Gerrard (and I realise you're not putting him on the same level, but you're talking about a difference maker in that vein) then you should be able to point to some examples of big occasions where he's dragged a seemingly beaten team over the line through sheer brilliance and force of personality. We all know Stevie's qualifications. I don't remember Kane doing anything in Madrid.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #410 on: Today at 06:17:45 am »
If only top 4 was a trophy, then Harry Kane wouldve had a great career.
