Predictions: Top 4
- Liverpool
236 (20.8%)
- Manchester City
277 (24.4%)
- Tottenham Hotspur
165 (14.5%)
- Chelsea
126 (11.1%)
- Manchester United
99 (8.7%)
- Arsenal
179 (15.8%)
- Newcastle
29 (2.6%)
- Aston Villa
1 (0.1%)
- Wolves
- 0 (0%)
- West Ham
- 0 (0%)
- Everton
7 (0.6%)
- Crystal Palace
1 (0.1%)
- Bournemouth
3 (0.3%)
- Nottingham Forest
3 (0.3%)
- Leicester City
1 (0.1%)
- Leeds United
1 (0.1%)
- Fulham
3 (0.3%)
- Brentford
2 (0.2%)
- Brighton
2 (0.2%)
- Southampton
1 (0.1%)
Total Members Voted: 286