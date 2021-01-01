People are aware that not only did Spurs get battered by Leicester a few games ago, but lost to Wolves at the weekend...?



Spurs are an erratic team in terms of performance and results.Just need to look at the games you highlighted (plus getting beat by Sheff United in FA Cup). Equally they have beaten Chelsea and City in a similar time period. Wouldn't bet against them getting through to the CL QFs this week.I don't seem them being perfect and rolling off a run of 8 or 9 wins on the bounce. Equally I don't see them falling apart. Think they'll continue to be a mixed bag and get somewhere between 64 and 67 points.I'm less sure on Newcastle. they are in terrible form currently. But before hand have been a 2point s game type team. If I had to guess I think they'll also end up around 65 points.That's what our aim should be - +65 points. That should be able but we've been a really inconsistent team. If the last 5 games are more indicative of where we are heading then 65 points should be easily do-able.