Poll

Predictions: Top 4

Liverpool
232 (21%)
Manchester City
269 (24.4%)
Tottenham Hotspur
162 (14.7%)
Chelsea
125 (11.3%)
Manchester United
91 (8.2%)
Arsenal
171 (15.5%)
Newcastle
29 (2.6%)
Aston Villa
1 (0.1%)
Wolves
0 (0%)
West Ham
0 (0%)
Everton
7 (0.6%)
Crystal Palace
1 (0.1%)
Bournemouth
3 (0.3%)
Nottingham Forest
3 (0.3%)
Leicester City
1 (0.1%)
Leeds United
1 (0.1%)
Fulham
3 (0.3%)
Brentford
2 (0.2%)
Brighton
2 (0.2%)
Southampton
1 (0.1%)

Total Members Voted: 278

Author Topic: Predictions: Top 4  (Read 17591 times)

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #360 on: Today at 04:37:50 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:15:03 pm
People are aware that not only did Spurs get battered by Leicester a few games ago, but lost to Wolves at the weekend...?

Spurs are an erratic team in terms of performance and results.

Just need to look at the games you highlighted (plus getting beat by Sheff United in FA Cup). Equally they have beaten Chelsea and City in a similar time period. Wouldn't bet against them getting through to the CL QFs this week.

I don't seem them being perfect and rolling off a run of 8 or 9 wins on the bounce. Equally I don't see them falling apart. Think they'll continue to be a mixed bag and get somewhere between 64 and 67 points.

I'm less sure on Newcastle. they are in terrible form currently. But before hand have been a 2point s game type team. If I had to guess I think they'll also end up around 65 points.

That's what our aim should be -  +65 points. That should be able but we've been a really inconsistent team. If the last 5 games are more indicative of where we are heading then 65 points should be easily do-able.
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #361 on: Today at 04:38:40 pm »
One game at a time. Bournemouth next.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #362 on: Today at 04:40:45 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 04:37:50 pm
Spurs are an erratic team in terms of performance and results.

Just need to look at the games you highlighted (plus getting beat by Sheff United in FA Cup). Equally they have beaten Chelsea and City in a similar time period. Wouldn't bet against them getting through to the CL QFs this week.

I don't seem them being perfect and rolling off a run of 8 or 9 wins on the bounce. Equally I don't see them falling apart. Think they'll continue to be a mixed bag and get somewhere between 64 and 67 points.

I'm less sure on Newcastle. they are in terrible form currently. But before hand have been a 2point s game type team. If I had to guess I think they'll also end up around 65 points.

That's what our aim should be -  +65 points. That should be able but we've been a really inconsistent team. If the last 5 games are more indicative of where we are heading then 65 points should be easily do-able.
Newcastle are totally out of it mate. They have no chance. They've been overperforming and have now run out of steam.

Spurs might have easier fixtures on paper but it's doesn't seem to be a happy camp there so them losing against awful teams wouldn't be a surprise.

Yeah I agree. 65 points are about right. That'd probably be one of the lowest tallies in history for a team that finishes fourth.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #363 on: Today at 04:49:31 pm »
The others dropping the required points was never going to be the problem, was all about whether we could find our proper level or close to it.  Signs are positive but got to improve our away form now. 4 of the next 5 are away. Think if we get 5 or 6 from City, Arsenal and Chelsea we'll stroll it given our remaining fixtures after that. 9 wins from 13 should absolutely nail it, hopefully less is required but wouldn't like to chance it.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #364 on: Today at 05:07:27 pm »
Need to also pay Brighton some attention. If they win their games in hand, they are outright fourth. They are also probably the most reliable team going for it in that you generally know what you're going to get going into any given game.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #365 on: Today at 05:12:26 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:07:27 pm
Need to also pay Brighton some attention. If they win their games in hand, they are outright fourth. They are also probably the most reliable team going for it in that you generally know what you're going to get going into any given game.

Yup - they've been playing really really well... they've got the 4th best xg over the season on fbref fwiw.
The obvious suspicion is that they'll drop off with a smaller squad but they've got a lot of very winnable games left
Currently 7/1 with the bookies which feels much too high  (538 model prefers them to Newcastle who are 2/1 for example)
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #366 on: Today at 06:27:36 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:12:26 pm
Yup - they've been playing really really well... they've got the 4th best xg over the season on fbref fwiw.
The obvious suspicion is that they'll drop off with a smaller squad but they've got a lot of very winnable games left
Currently 7/1 with the bookies which feels much too high  (538 model prefers them to Newcastle who are 2/1 for example)


Always used to struggle for goals under Potter.  Now Chelsea do. 
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #367 on: Today at 06:37:16 pm »
I'm honestly the most worried about Brighton, Newcastle is already falling off, Spurs are well....Spurs, but Brighton have got a pretty decent schedule still left to get a lot of wins, and it just feels as if they don't have the same blips in their game that the other clubs do. 

They do have a pretty easy QF against Grimsby, so the FA cup is going to be a massive distraction towards the end of the season. 
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #368 on: Today at 07:11:22 pm »
I can't believe people are concerned about perennial bottlers Spurs, I'd be more concerned about Brighton if I was at all concerned about any team.

Personally I think we'll get 4th comfortably and depending on how Utd implode following yesterday's battering could even sneak 3rd which would be a decent return after the season we've had
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #369 on: Today at 07:12:06 pm »
12.30 on the Saturday (presumably) after an international break is probably not a bad time to play City either. Hopefully a lot of theirs will have travelled far and wide, and probably clocked up more minutes than our lads.

Remember we have Spurs at home in our back pocket too. Can be a tricky game, but if we go into it needing the win Im confident we will.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #370 on: Today at 07:13:13 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:40:45 pm
Newcastle are totally out of it mate. They have no chance. They've been overperforming and have now run out of steam.

Spurs might have easier fixtures on paper but it's doesn't seem to be a happy camp there so them losing against awful teams wouldn't be a surprise.

Yeah I agree. 65 points are about right. That'd probably be one of the lowest tallies in history for a team that finishes fourth.

When Everton finished above us to get 4th in 2005 Im sure it was with something like 57 points.

Edit 61. We got 58.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #371 on: Today at 07:14:56 pm »
a piece on Brighton on MNF is highlighting their danger as a top 4 threat.

The job De Zerbi is doing is incredible.
He will be at a top club very soon
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #372 on: Today at 07:22:58 pm »
Brighton will not finish in the top 4 ...
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #373 on: Today at 07:29:14 pm »
Brighton look a bit worrisome.

Expect United to implode. Spurs to bottle it as usual.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #374 on: Today at 07:33:24 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:13:13 pm
When Everton finished above us to get 4th in 2005 Im sure it was with something like 57 points.

Edit 61. We got 58.
That was a really poor season.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #375 on: Today at 07:35:14 pm »
Brighton's top scorers at the moment are Gross, Mitoma and Mac Allister with 6, and March with 5 goals. I know they did well against us this season, but a team with that type of attack stands no chance in an April/May top 4 race ...
