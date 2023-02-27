Predictions: Top 4
- Liverpool
-
229 (21%)
- Manchester City
-
266 (24.4%)
- Tottenham Hotspur
-
162 (14.8%)
- Chelsea
-
125 (11.4%)
- Manchester United
-
88 (8.1%)
- Arsenal
-
168 (15.4%)
- Newcastle
-
29 (2.7%)
- Aston Villa
-
1 (0.1%)
- Wolves
- 0 (0%)
- West Ham
- 0 (0%)
- Everton
-
7 (0.6%)
- Crystal Palace
-
1 (0.1%)
- Bournemouth
-
3 (0.3%)
- Nottingham Forest
-
3 (0.3%)
- Leicester City
-
1 (0.1%)
- Leeds United
-
1 (0.1%)
- Fulham
-
3 (0.3%)
- Brentford
-
2 (0.2%)
- Brighton
-
2 (0.2%)
- Southampton
-
1 (0.1%)
Total Members Voted: 275