Predictions: Top 4

Liverpool
229 (21%)
Manchester City
266 (24.4%)
Tottenham Hotspur
162 (14.8%)
Chelsea
125 (11.4%)
Manchester United
88 (8.1%)
Arsenal
168 (15.4%)
Newcastle
29 (2.7%)
Aston Villa
1 (0.1%)
Wolves
0 (0%)
West Ham
0 (0%)
Everton
7 (0.6%)
Crystal Palace
1 (0.1%)
Bournemouth
3 (0.3%)
Nottingham Forest
3 (0.3%)
Leicester City
1 (0.1%)
Leeds United
1 (0.1%)
Fulham
3 (0.3%)
Brentford
2 (0.2%)
Brighton
2 (0.2%)
Southampton
1 (0.1%)

Total Members Voted: 275

Author Topic: Predictions: Top 4  (Read 16827 times)

Offline disgraced cake

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,166
  • Seis Veces
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #320 on: February 27, 2023, 10:39:53 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on February 26, 2023, 05:34:24 pm
April is a disgusting month, could make or break our season

Shame how it's a far cry from last April. We had about 10 matches, all of them fucking huge, two semi finals and must win league games. Going into it people were shitting themselves and we pissed through the entire month. Seems so far away  :'(
Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  Cut the music!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #321 on: February 27, 2023, 03:39:06 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 27, 2023, 07:26:06 am
Before Palace I felt quite confident we could get 4th. Us drawing and Spurs winning is a bit of a blow as didnt think wed lose ground to them this weekend.

Maybe them getting past Milan and getting a big CL QF to distract them would help us.

Yeah, i think the Real Madrid game came at the wrong time. Just when we started gathering some pace and confidence, they bitch-slapped our conference.
Offline Jookie

  Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,310
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #322 on: February 27, 2023, 03:46:38 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 27, 2023, 07:26:06 am
Before Palace I felt quite confident we could get 4th. Us drawing and Spurs winning is a bit of a blow as didnt think wed lose ground to them this weekend.

Maybe them getting past Milan and getting a big CL QF to distract them would help us.

I think the real question is whether you think we can get to 65 points minimum. Probably need closer to 70 though. Unlikely you need much more than 70 based on this season so far and other seasons.

We've got 36 points from 23 games. I'm normally optimistic but we'd need a serious upturn in form and consistency to get to close to 70 points. Our current ppg over 23 games, would put us on 59 points for the season. Need to get 10 points over that average in the final 15 games.

In essence we probably need 32 points from 15 games to have a chance. That would be W10 D2 L3 out of the last 15 games. Realistically I think we probably need to get the bulk of those points in the 8 home games (20 as an absolute minimum) since our away form is so poor.

Online DelTrotter

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,628
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #323 on: February 27, 2023, 04:33:43 pm »
Win both these home games this week and it looks a decent chance. I think even 4 points while not exactly horrible would be a bit of a let down, to overtake these teams we've gotta start winning games to get in a position to do it. Could spin 4 points as 5 unbeaten but it'd also be 1 win in 3 at a time we need wins to catch those above us.

Also need to rack up some points as that week of City away, Chelsea away and Arsenal home gives me the absolute fear, even with the current state of Chelsea. We own Arsenal at Anfield but christ knows what state we'll be in injury wise after a week of that intensity.

Realistically we've been woeful all season and there's little sign we can get the points required but hopefully this squad can come up big one final time. I'd be well happy with a Europa place too though would obviously prefer CL.
Online Bobsackamano

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,211
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #324 on: February 27, 2023, 05:28:26 pm »
All we really need to do is finish in front of Spurs. That sentence alone should be cause for optimism.

The last 8 games we have are as easy as you could wish for, as long as we stay on the coat tails of Spurs we'll be ok. No cup competitions, players coming back, Newcastle returning to their natural level, Chelsea sunk already.
Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,763
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #325 on: March 1, 2023, 10:39:35 pm »
Win Sunday and we are 7 points behind 3rd ;D
Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #326 on: March 2, 2023, 03:58:31 am »
It's on!!
Online DelTrotter

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,628
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #327 on: March 2, 2023, 10:14:13 am »
With Fulham postponed our next 5 looks pretty grim, the top 3 and their referees, Bournemouth away ok gotta win that and Chelsea away, they always game raise v us. On the plus side, our final 9 games are massively kind for a run in so if we can stay only a bit behind after this tough streak we'll be extremely well placed.

But then who knows, we've won at Newcastle, Tottenham, dominated City at home for 90mins but lost to Leeds, Forest, Brentford and wouldn't have scored v Palace in 2 days so I dunno anymore  ;D

If we get 9 or more from the next 5 I reckon we'll do it pretty comfortably.
Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,074
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #328 on: March 2, 2023, 06:05:02 pm »
Online MonsLibpool

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #329 on: March 2, 2023, 07:26:36 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on March  2, 2023, 03:58:31 am
It's on!!
But it wasn't off after we drew against Palace. We just need to take it game by game.
Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,978
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #330 on: March 2, 2023, 08:17:43 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on March  2, 2023, 03:58:31 am
It's on!!

It was never off, with 42 points still in play ...
Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,082
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 10:08:54 am »
Quote
FiveThirtyEight predict an outside chance of 25 per cent for Liverpool to finish in the top four. They went on a late charge two seasons ago to secure Champions League qualification after a similarly difficult campaign. Surely they cant do it again?

https://archive.ph/JU1xb
Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,452
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #332 on: Yesterday at 10:31:25 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 10:08:54 am
https://archive.ph/JU1xb

We've a better chance of finishing top 4 than Newcastle, that's for sure.
Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,418
  • YNWA
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #333 on: Yesterday at 10:39:25 am »
I assume that's worked out giving most emphasis to recent form? So wouldn't take into account returning players / an uptick in form?
Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,082
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #334 on: Yesterday at 10:47:21 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:39:25 am
I assume that's worked out giving most emphasis to recent form? So wouldn't take into account returning players / an uptick in form?

And remaining fixtures. We have a pretty bad stretch on paper at least. United and Arsenal at home and City and Chelsea away in our next 5
Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,692
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #335 on: Today at 07:32:35 am »
Spurs fixtures v ours has put a damper on it .
Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,659
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #336 on: Today at 07:35:57 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 07:32:35 am
Spurs fixtures v ours has put a damper on it .

Spurs arent great though. They wont roll many sides over. Everything seems a struggle with them.

And if our tough stretch goes badly we know we have Spurs at home to come. Might end up being must win for us to reel them back a bit but at least we have that to hold on to.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #337 on: Today at 08:05:59 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 07:32:35 am
Spurs fixtures v ours has put a damper on it .

They've got us and Newcastle away? Plus a host of other tricky away games given that they've lost their last 4. They're the kind of team that you could easily see showing up at Goodison and losing as one example.

United and Brighton at home too which are difficult. They will drop a shit ton of points between now and the end of the season.
Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,978
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #338 on: Today at 08:09:09 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 07:32:35 am
Spurs fixtures v ours has put a damper on it .

It is Tottenham. They are not exactly great. And Newcastle have 1 win in their last 8 league games. We are on course to finish in the top 4, if we continue with our recent league form ...
Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #339 on: Today at 08:26:19 am »
Momentum is key , if you win today youll be heavily odds on for 4th. Newcastle have collapsed and Spurs only strong at home.
It would be a huge turn around given how far back you were, to end up back in CL . Got a feeling Brighton might be your biggest rivals for it still.
Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,546
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #340 on: Today at 08:39:54 am »
If we win today, itll be the first time Ill start believing. Weve been beaten by so many poor teams this season that weve become reliant on getting results against the better sides
Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,692
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #341 on: Today at 09:38:47 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:09:09 am
It is Tottenham. They are not exactly great. And Newcastle have 1 win in their last 8 league games. We are on course to finish in the top 4, if we continue with our recent league form ...

Spurs turning Milan over on Wednesday might suit us than have them just concentrating on top 4
Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,978
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #342 on: Today at 10:50:43 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 09:38:47 am
Spurs turning Milan over on Wednesday might suit us than have them just concentrating on top 4

Probably, but they are not exactly a mentally strong team, so losing to AC Milan on Wednesday might also see them fall apart ...
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,965
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #343 on: Today at 11:04:33 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:50:43 am
Probably, but they are not exactly a mentally strong team, so losing to AC Milan on Wednesday might also see them fall apart ...

Mentally they are not that bad. They know their level, we dont. They have lost a lot of games and played shite in many but they are able to shrug it off and get a result in subsequent games. Thats one area we have massively struggled to the point even conceding one goal can throw us.
Online MonsLibpool

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #344 on: Today at 11:29:48 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 07:32:35 am
Spurs fixtures v ours has put a damper on it .
Spurs are Spurs.
Online MonsLibpool

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #345 on: Today at 11:34:57 am »
