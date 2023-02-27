Win both these home games this week and it looks a decent chance. I think even 4 points while not exactly horrible would be a bit of a let down, to overtake these teams we've gotta start winning games to get in a position to do it. Could spin 4 points as 5 unbeaten but it'd also be 1 win in 3 at a time we need wins to catch those above us.



Also need to rack up some points as that week of City away, Chelsea away and Arsenal home gives me the absolute fear, even with the current state of Chelsea. We own Arsenal at Anfield but christ knows what state we'll be in injury wise after a week of that intensity.



Realistically we've been woeful all season and there's little sign we can get the points required but hopefully this squad can come up big one final time. I'd be well happy with a Europa place too though would obviously prefer CL.