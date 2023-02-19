Poll

Predictions: Top 4

Liverpool
223 (21.2%)
Manchester City
256 (24.3%)
Tottenham Hotspur
158 (15%)
Chelsea
125 (11.9%)
Manchester United
78 (7.4%)
Arsenal
158 (15%)
Newcastle
29 (2.8%)
Aston Villa
1 (0.1%)
Wolves
0 (0%)
West Ham
0 (0%)
Everton
7 (0.7%)
Crystal Palace
1 (0.1%)
Bournemouth
3 (0.3%)
Nottingham Forest
3 (0.3%)
Leicester City
1 (0.1%)
Leeds United
1 (0.1%)
Fulham
3 (0.3%)
Brentford
2 (0.2%)
Brighton
2 (0.2%)
Southampton
1 (0.1%)

Total Members Voted: 265

Author Topic: Predictions: Top 4

The North Bank

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #280 on: February 19, 2023, 09:24:59 am
Arsenal
City
United
Liverpool
Spurs
Newcastle





Chelsea
buttersstotch

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #281 on: February 19, 2023, 11:30:46 am
There's still ages to go. Our one saving Grace is I think we've hit our lowest ebb. I suspect we'll still drop silly points at times, especially away from home, but we have a chance now, whereas after the Woles game you'd have been a fool to even think we could sneak it. The form of Newcastle and Spurs opens the door, but we've still a lot of work to do.
jackh

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #282 on: February 20, 2023, 03:36:07 pm
Quote from: buttersstotch on February 19, 2023, 11:30:46 am
There's still ages to go. Our one saving Grace is I think we've hit our lowest ebb. I suspect we'll still drop silly points at times, especially away from home, but we have a chance now, whereas after the Woles game you'd have been a fool to even think we could sneak it. The form of Newcastle and Spurs opens the door, but we've still a lot of work to do.

Yep, agree with pretty much all of this.

Yesterday didn't go our way at all, and United's advantage probably means that - at this stage - we're only looking at one position being up for grabs.

With Newcastle playing in the League Cup final this weekend, we'll be on the same amount of games as them after our match against Palace on Saturday night. We'll then have two games in hand over Spurs again, following their game at home to Chelsea on Sunday. Would be a great time for Chelsea to dig out a win. We then have our catch-up match against Wolves next midweek.

The weekend after is a big one - Spurs play Wolves, whilst Newcastle visit City and we host United.
Gerard00

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #283 on: February 20, 2023, 03:54:31 pm
Big ask and beating Utd would be the icing on the cake.
tubby

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 04:18:40 pm
What do you think more likely, we win the CL or we finish top 4?
redk84

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 04:52:46 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:18:40 pm
What do you think more likely, we win the CL or we finish top 4?

Us finishing top 4, because of the level of competition for that spot...

Spurs, Newcastle, Chelsea maybe? That's who I think are our competitors with 15 odd games to go - a fair amount

I think Spurs pose the biggest threat out of those teams, they have some sort of muscle memory when it comes to getting a top 4 place and have won 3 out of the last 4 games too so seem to be in a bit of form.
Chelsea if they click, not sure what that would look like but right now out of those three are the least of our worries
Newcastle have no experience in these kind of run-ins and the cup final could send their mentality one way or another.

I don't see us getting worse or having as many blips as we have had upto this point in the season and we tend to end seasons well especially under Klopp.
Win our games in hand and we are 1 point off 4th.

Then it becomes a matter of getting more points than the others in the remaining games, haven't done a comparison of our remaining fixtures but only City away is a difficult one for us? Every other big team comes to Anfield...

The away form of ours is a worry and CL can be a brilliant distraction but I think we have a better chance than most do
killer-heels

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #286 on: Today at 01:45:48 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:18:40 pm
What do you think more likely, we win the CL or we finish top 4?

Thought about this a lot today and Im going to say top 4.
Max_powers

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #287 on: Today at 06:48:28 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:18:40 pm
What do you think more likely, we win the CL or we finish top 4?

Even before the Madrid game, I would have said top 4. We are 7 points back with 2 games in hand. We can do it easily if we put together a decent run of 10 games. Spurs are not the most consistent team and Newcastle seems to be stumbling. Its all up the us though. There are some signs that a few things are clicking.

We really need to build on our last two league wins though. In general, we finish the season strong under Klopp, so I hope we can do that again this year.
Scottymuser

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #288 on: Today at 10:46:26 am
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 06:48:28 am
Even before the Madrid game, I would have said top 4. We are 7 points back with 2 games in hand. We can do it easily if we put together a decent run of 10 games. Spurs are not the most consistent team and Newcastle seems to be stumbling. Its all up the us though. There are some signs that a few things are clicking.

We really need to build on our last two league wins though. In general, we finish the season strong under Klopp, so I hope we can do that again this year.

Spurs are playing significantly worse football then us, and have their key midfielder out for the season - they keep fluking wins, but they can't keep doing that. We are also only 7 points behind them with 2 games in hand - if we win both Palace and wolves (should do) - then any result other than a Spurs win vs Chelsea at the weekend leaves us a game in hand, and less than 3 points back.

Newcastle have *drawn* more games than they have won, have been much better at home than away, as they have not had to play any big sides there (other than us) so would expect that to change, have a smaller squad meaning over reliance on a small number of players.  Not to mention the League Cup final could damage them mentally - and if we win our two (should be easy) games vs Wolves and Palace, by the time they play City next Saturday, we will be level on points with them.  City win that match, and we are suddenly level on points and on games played.

Chelsea are playing awful football and can't score for love nor money.  We've also got a game in hand against them AND are 4 points better off (with a much better GD). 

In an ideal world - we win both games, Chelsea beat with Spurs, and then City beat Newcastle.  Even if Spurs beat Wolves then as well - we go into the United game 4 points behind Spurs (with 2 games in hand, one of them United) and level on points with Newcastle and a game in hand.  Chelsea then have Leeds - who will by that time have a new manager - but even a win for them puts them 4 points back AND we would have that game in hand (United).  If we are more worried about Chelsea, then change the Spurs Chelse game to a draw - would put us 6 points ahead of Chelsea with a game in hand, and 5 behind Spurs with 2 games in hand. 

After the United game, which I think we win as it's at Anfield and they are much better at OT, we've got Bournmouth and Fulham in March.  Win both of those and we are very much in the mix.  And Diaz then hopefully will be back for April.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #289 on: Today at 12:11:12 pm
Also we have Spurs at home, and on paper a very nice run in to the end of the season.

If we win the games we should win (and I am not even counting United, not that I don't think we can win just not factoring it in for my view), but if we win the ones we should be winning, I can see us being at least very close to top 4
El Lobo

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #290 on: Today at 12:14:05 pm
Yesterday was grim....but that was against top, top players. If we attack with that sort of quality even for twenty minutes at the start of games we should win most games even if we do then drop off. Hopefully Diogo and Bobby keep working towards sharpness. Even with the midfield issues, being out of all other comps (I know, miracles do happen but I'm not quite sure ones this big do) most weeks we'll only have one game or at least a longer rest so should be pretty well rested and hopefully able to get on a good run
DelTrotter

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #291 on: Today at 12:23:21 pm
Gotta be continuing the decent league form now and get at least 13 points from our next 5. It's a very kind fixture list, need them points on the board as the week of City away, Chelsea away and Arsenal home after is obviously not gonna yield maximum points. More confident than I was but still not completely convinced, we don't look like we'll be able to defend whatever happens so hopefully Darwin, Mo etc keep performing.

MonsLibpool

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #292 on: Today at 12:40:04 pm
Our attack is good enough for a top 4 finish.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #293 on: Today at 01:07:13 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:23:21 pm
Gotta be continuing the decent league form now and get at least 13 points from our next 5. It's a very kind fixture list, need them points on the board as the week of City away, Chelsea away and Arsenal home after is obviously not gonna yield maximum points. More confident than I was but still not completely convinced, we don't look like we'll be able to defend whatever happens so hopefully Darwin, Mo etc keep performing.

The next 4 out of 5 games and the last 8 games are the ones we should be looking to get the bulk of points, and in the United, Arsenal, City, and Chelsea getting some points where we can. That could put us around 70-ish points which would put us there or there abouts.

We still have the capability, just not sure if we have the confidence at the moment
MD1990

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #294 on: Today at 01:08:31 pm
I feel Konate will be crucial.
We need fit & to stay fit asap

We will score goals
TankEngine10

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #295 on: Today at 01:26:31 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:23:21 pm
Gotta be continuing the decent league form now and get at least 13 points from our next 5. It's a very kind fixture list, need them points on the board as the week of City away, Chelsea away and Arsenal home after is obviously not gonna yield maximum points. More confident than I was but still not completely convinced, we don't look like we'll be able to defend whatever happens so hopefully Darwin, Mo etc keep performing.
That's title winning form you're expecting. I'd be more convinced before last night
Crosby Nick

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #296 on: Today at 02:15:20 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:08:31 pm
I feel Konate will be crucial.
We need fit & to stay fit asap

We will score goals

When do we think hell be back? Feels like we havent had a consistent CB pairing all season.
DelTrotter

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #297 on: Today at 02:17:44 pm
Quote from: TankEngine10 on Today at 01:26:31 pm
That's title winning form you're expecting. I'd be more convinced before last night

I'm not expecting anything as we've been shit all season but if we want top 4 we'll have to put together a good run over a 5-7 game period at some point, these fixtures on the back of two wins are a good time to do it, whether we can is another matter entirely.
disgraced cake

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #298 on: Today at 02:18:32 pm
The wins against Everton and Newcastle have gave us a bit of hope as far as the league goes. Last night was bad but we were playing against some of the absolute best players around.

Some big ones coming up. If we can take 6 points from Palace and Wolves we won't be in a terrible position looking at 4th going to March, where I'd expect a drop off from Newcastle, the likes of Brighton/Fulham obviously aren't making 4th, Chelsea too shit/far away, Spurs also turds. We need to put a proper run together now because if we do our bit we won't be outgunned by Spurs/Newcastle for that last spot I feel.
tubby

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #299 on: Today at 02:25:15 pm
I think what people keep forgetting is that the top 4 race is often a shit show.  Nothing at all like fighting City at the top of the league.  The teams around 4th all drop points in ridiculous places, there's a long way to go yet.
deano2727

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #300 on: Today at 06:12:55 pm
If we can get to after that Arsenal game within a few points of 4th, we could well do it. I have my doubts though. Important to not finish in the Conference League spot. That would just add to the misery of this season.
Saus76

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Reply #301 on: Today at 06:16:51 pm
Saturday is vital now - not just for points but for squad moral. The loss last night took the stuffing out of me as a fan - god knows what effect it could have on the players. Klopp has a job to get the lads focused mentally now before Saturday.
