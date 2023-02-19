Even before the Madrid game, I would have said top 4. We are 7 points back with 2 games in hand. We can do it easily if we put together a decent run of 10 games. Spurs are not the most consistent team and Newcastle seems to be stumbling. Its all up the us though. There are some signs that a few things are clicking.



We really need to build on our last two league wins though. In general, we finish the season strong under Klopp, so I hope we can do that again this year.



Spurs are playing significantly worse football then us, and have their key midfielder out for the season - they keep fluking wins, but they can't keep doing that. We are also only 7 points behind them with 2 games in hand - if we win both Palace and wolves (should do) - then any result other than a Spurs win vs Chelsea at the weekend leaves us a game in hand, and less than 3 points back.Newcastle have *drawn* more games than they have won, have been much better at home than away, as they have not had to play any big sides there (other than us) so would expect that to change, have a smaller squad meaning over reliance on a small number of players. Not to mention the League Cup final could damage them mentally - and if we win our two (should be easy) games vs Wolves and Palace, by the time they play City next Saturday, we will be level on points with them. City win that match, and we are suddenly level on points and on games played.Chelsea are playing awful football and can't score for love nor money. We've also got a game in hand against them AND are 4 points better off (with a much better GD).In an ideal world - we win both games, Chelsea beat with Spurs, and then City beat Newcastle. Even if Spurs beat Wolves then as well - we go into the United game 4 points behind Spurs (with 2 games in hand, one of them United) and level on points with Newcastle and a game in hand. Chelsea then have Leeds - who will by that time have a new manager - but even a win for them puts them 4 points back AND we would have that game in hand (United). If we are more worried about Chelsea, then change the Spurs Chelse game to a draw - would put us 6 points ahead of Chelsea with a game in hand, and 5 behind Spurs with 2 games in hand.After the United game, which I think we win as it's at Anfield and they are much better at OT, we've got Bournmouth and Fulham in March. Win both of those and we are very much in the mix. And Diaz then hopefully will be back for April.