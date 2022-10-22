Poll

Author Topic: Predictions: Top 4

tubby

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 11:05:48 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 11:03:22 am
City, Arsenal, United and Liverpool, provided we get our act together. Newcastle will finish 6th imo.

Dunno about Newcastle dropping off by that much.  They're a very decent side, Howe is doing a good job with them, regardless of the spend.

Still think we'll sneak in, we've got so much attacking firepower that we'll always have a good chance of outscoring other teams, despite our defensive frailties.
nayia2002

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 11:50:11 am »
As it stands we have no chance  :butt
Next 10 league games we need 7or8 wins I think to break into top 4
Anfield Kopite

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 11:55:00 am »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Yesterday at 11:50:11 am
As it stands we have no chance  :butt
Next 10 league games we need 7or8 wins I think to break into top 4
Not really true. 2 pts a game from here on in gives us 70 pts. We need something like this. If you look back over the last decade the team finishing 4th pretty much always gets between 67 and 73 pts. 
Jm55

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 01:21:06 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Yesterday at 11:50:11 am
As it stands we have no chance  :butt
Next 10 league games we need 7or8 wins I think to break into top 4

Win our game in hand and were 4 behind 4th, its hardly a gargantuan gap.
rushyman

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 02:41:53 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Yesterday at 11:50:11 am
As it stands we have no chance  :butt
Next 10 league games we need 7or8 wins I think to break into top 4

Newcastle will not remain in the top 4 with that team. Hopefully they stay in there long enough in January fir the owners to think oh we dont need to spend weve got this

City arsenal and Man U will make it by the look

Then its a race between us chelsea and spurs. Against them 2 we are 3pts above and 2pts behind

No chance is Bit of a stretch
nayia2002

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 03:07:46 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 02:41:53 pm
Newcastle will not remain in the top 4 with that team. Hopefully they stay in there long enough in January fir the owners to think oh we dont need to spend weve got this

City arsenal and Man U will make it by the look

Then its a race between us chelsea and spurs. Against them 2 we are 3pts above and 2pts behind

No chance is Bit of a stretch
I think you are very much underestimating Newcastle and there defensive record!
rushyman

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 03:24:22 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Yesterday at 03:07:46 pm
I think you are very much underestimating Newcastle and there defensive record!

And I think almost every football fan I speak to is forgetting we actually arent in January 3rd season wise. Its mid November

Everton were in the top 4 in mid November
nayia2002

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 03:59:11 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 03:24:22 pm
And I think almost every football fan I speak to is forgetting we actually arent in January 3rd season wise. Its mid November

Everton were in the top 4 in mid November
It's game week 21 this time of year but due to world cup we are on game 17 so we are in mid December!!
killer-heels

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 04:16:27 pm »
I actually dont think we will make top four.
The North Bank

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 04:28:42 pm »
unfortunately i think Newcastle and United will join us and city in the top 4.

The bad news is that fucking Newcastle and Man utd will be in the top 4.

The good news is that Spurs and Chelsea will be fucked out of it.
Andar

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 04:31:34 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:16:27 pm
I actually dont think we will make top four.

Might be for the best. The whole club needs humbling and to start again from scratch. A season in the EL might just do that.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 04:35:45 pm »
City
Arsenal
United
Liverpool

Newcastle.
killer-heels

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 04:42:31 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 04:31:34 pm
Might be for the best. The whole club needs humbling and to start again from scratch. A season in the EL might just do that.

The only thing about top four or missing out of it that I will miss is the fact that we will lose one year of Klopp being able to get a chance to win it. Apart from that, I am not bothered.

We still have a good chance of making it and generally our form has improved, but I dunno, there is a lot going on around the club right now and it may result in affecting us.
JRed

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 04:42:35 pm »
No midfield signings, no top 4.
We are just far too easy to play against.
Looks like Abu Dhabi, Arsenal, Saudi, Utd right now.
Suareznumber7

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 04:45:50 pm »
City
Arsenal
Liverpool
Newcastle
El Lobo

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 04:47:30 pm »
The seasons where we get 90+ points seem to blind people to how scrappy top 4 chases are.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 05:02:38 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:47:30 pm
The seasons where we get 90+ points seem to blind people to how scrappy top 4 chases are.

Yup, long way to go and all the teams just above and around us will drop points when you least expect it.
KevLFC

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 05:06:55 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 04:45:50 pm
City
Arsenal
Liverpool
Newcastle


So Man Utd will drop off like? They are pretty solid at the minute and Casemiro has been their star man really.
DelTrotter

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 05:10:18 pm »
Without a midfielder in I don't think we'll get it. Yeah our peak will still be far higher than Newcastle or Utd for a one off game but for whatever reason we can't find close to it this season even semi regularly, raised the levels v City twice and Napoli once but that's about it.

I know some will mention the comeback the other year to get 4th (3rd) but that team was gonna cruise to the title until it was broken by injury, we had a big rut and we eventually found a method that worked with our circumstances, this team is just broken full stop in the midfield, has been woeful for 70% of the season, can't run and nothing will work until the transfer market sorts it so it's very different. 69 points got us 3rd that season, the 4th place points are never too crazy but do think we'll need low to mid 70s this season. Just to get to 70 points we have to go at 2 points per game now, a big ask.

2 hopes. Gakpo lights it up and we sneak a few wins out of these games where we concede 2 or 3 and drop points. We play turd ball for 5 months and tighten up massively and just use Mo, Darwin, Cody to rip teams on the counter.
bird_lfc

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 05:12:48 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 05:06:55 pm
So Man Utd will drop off like? They are pretty solid at the minute and Casemiro has been their star man really.

Sadly they wont. They arent fantastic by any means but are improving

Ive got a feeling theyll take one of the spots and I hope the other is us, although right now it looks unlikely. Gakpo, Jota, Bobby Diaz all being available will be huge but wont change much unless that midfield is improved
The North Bank

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #180 on: Yesterday at 05:19:45 pm »
It changes every week to be fair, a few days ago I was convinced liverpool would make it
Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #181 on: Yesterday at 05:33:12 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 05:02:38 pm
Yup, long way to go and all the teams just above and around us will drop points when you least expect it.

That is true, but we also will drop points when you least expect it.
JRed

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #182 on: Yesterday at 05:35:43 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Yesterday at 05:33:12 pm
That is true, but we also will drop points when you least expect it.
When do you not expect us to drop points?
Cormack Snr

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #183 on: Yesterday at 09:29:07 pm »
Arsenal
City
Man Utd
Liverpool

We will buy a half decent mid-fielder in January and buck up in a fashion, with the new lad we will have a great front three and Gakpo and Nunez will have a golden spell at the end of Feb thru to April. We continue to struggle with the centre backs with niggly injuries to them all but come the summer the club realizes that we need a top class centre back to partner Konate long term.
We don't sign Bellingham but sign Rice from West Ham and another mid-fielder for decent money.
Bobby moves on in the summer along with ox and Milner. Henderson retires from football and becomes part of Jurgens back room staff.
macmanamanaman

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #184 on: Yesterday at 10:19:29 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Yesterday at 09:29:07 pm
Arsenal
City
Man Utd
Liverpool

We will buy a half decent mid-fielder in January and buck up in a fashion, with the new lad we will have a great front three and Gakpo and Nunez will have a golden spell at the end of Feb thru to April. We continue to struggle with the centre backs with niggly injuries to them all but come the summer the club realizes that we need a top class centre back to partner Konate long term.
We don't sign Bellingham but sign Rice from West Ham and another mid-fielder for decent money.
Bobby moves on in the summer along with ox and Milner. Henderson retires from football and becomes part of Jurgens back room staff.


This is like the ending scene of The Wonder Years.
Who plays Wendy?
macmanamanaman

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #185 on: Yesterday at 10:20:48 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:35:43 pm
When do you not expect us to drop points?

When I Ieast expect to expect us to drop points, boom 💥 right then we drop points.
Caps4444

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #186 on: Yesterday at 10:24:05 pm »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Yesterday at 11:55:00 am
Not really true. 2 pts a game from here on in gives us 70 pts. We need something like this. If you look back over the last decade the team finishing 4th pretty much always gets between 67 and 73 pts.

So we need to improve from 1.65 to 2, thats a 25% improvement.possiblebut tough 3 games coming up, Brighton and Wolves away, with Chelsea at home.
Caps4444

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #187 on: Yesterday at 10:25:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:16:27 pm
I actually dont think we will make top four.

Reminds me of 09/10 season.always around 6th.just never any consistency..
Crosby Nick

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #188 on: Yesterday at 10:27:14 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 10:25:46 pm
Reminds me of 09/10 season.always around 6th.just never any consistency..

Has Jurgen promised us top 4 yet?
thejbs

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #189 on: Yesterday at 10:28:05 pm »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Yesterday at 11:55:00 am
Not really true. 2 pts a game from here on in gives us 70 pts. We need something like this. If you look back over the last decade the team finishing 4th pretty much always gets between 67 and 73 pts.

And the team winning the league gets 84 points except when we get over 90 and finish second. The required points totals always seem to fuck us. Prepare for the ridiculous.
BobPaisley3

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #190 on: Yesterday at 10:44:59 pm »
If we can get past Madrid, well win the European cup. Back door entry.
anandg_lfc

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #191 on: Today at 01:29:38 am »
1. City - 89
2. Arsenal - 88
3. United - 81
4. Newcastle - 78
5. Spurs - 76
6. Liverpool - 66
7. Chelsea -62
8. Villa - 55
9. Brighton - 52
10. Brentford - 51
