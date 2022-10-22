Without a midfielder in I don't think we'll get it. Yeah our peak will still be far higher than Newcastle or Utd for a one off game but for whatever reason we can't find close to it this season even semi regularly, raised the levels v City twice and Napoli once but that's about it.



I know some will mention the comeback the other year to get 4th (3rd) but that team was gonna cruise to the title until it was broken by injury, we had a big rut and we eventually found a method that worked with our circumstances, this team is just broken full stop in the midfield, has been woeful for 70% of the season, can't run and nothing will work until the transfer market sorts it so it's very different. 69 points got us 3rd that season, the 4th place points are never too crazy but do think we'll need low to mid 70s this season. Just to get to 70 points we have to go at 2 points per game now, a big ask.



2 hopes. Gakpo lights it up and we sneak a few wins out of these games where we concede 2 or 3 and drop points. We play turd ball for 5 months and tighten up massively and just use Mo, Darwin, Cody to rip teams on the counter.