Predictions: Top 4
- Liverpool
195 (21.9%)
- Manchester City
216 (24.2%)
- Tottenham Hotspur
155 (17.4%)
- Chelsea
124 (13.9%)
- Manchester United
42 (4.7%)
- Arsenal
119 (13.3%)
- Newcastle
18 (2%)
- Aston Villa
1 (0.1%)
- Wolves
- 0 (0%)
- West Ham
- 0 (0%)
- Everton
7 (0.8%)
- Crystal Palace
1 (0.1%)
- Bournemouth
3 (0.3%)
- Nottingham Forest
3 (0.3%)
- Leicester City
1 (0.1%)
- Leeds United
1 (0.1%)
- Fulham
3 (0.3%)
- Brentford
1 (0.1%)
- Brighton
1 (0.1%)
- Southampton
1 (0.1%)
Total Members Voted: 224