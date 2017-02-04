On one hand, we're soo much better than we're showing right now and we'll definitely improve. On the other, I'm not sure how we improve at this point. I thought Thiago being back would help, I thought the break would give Klopp time to get us working a little bit better, I thought the undoubted issues with athleticism would be covered over by superior technique in 90% of our games. But Brighton just came to Anfield and schooled us in lots of ways. It's really worrying and we're rapidly running out of time to improve in order to start picking up points. Plus the fixture schedule has been pretty kind. So yes, sneaking 4th is rapidly becoming a hope not an expectation.