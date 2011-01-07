Predictions: Top 4
- Liverpool
-
157 (24.1%)
- Manchester City
-
157 (24.1%)
- Tottenham Hotspur
-
130 (20%)
- Chelsea
-
109 (16.7%)
- Manchester United
-
11 (1.7%)
- Arsenal
-
62 (9.5%)
- Newcastle
-
7 (1.1%)
- Aston Villa
-
1 (0.2%)
- Wolves
- 0 (0%)
- West Ham
- 0 (0%)
- Everton
-
5 (0.8%)
- Crystal Palace
-
1 (0.2%)
- Bournemouth
-
3 (0.5%)
- Nottingham Forest
-
2 (0.3%)
- Leicester City
-
1 (0.2%)
- Leeds United
- 0 (0%)
- Fulham
-
3 (0.5%)
- Brentford
- 0 (0%)
- Brighton
-
1 (0.2%)
- Southampton
-
1 (0.2%)
Total Members Voted: 163