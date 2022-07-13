Poll

Predictions: Top 4

Liverpool
118 (24%)
Manchester City
118 (24%)
Tottenham Hotspur
97 (19.8%)
Chelsea
97 (19.8%)
Manchester United
7 (1.4%)
Arsenal
30 (6.1%)
Newcastle
7 (1.4%)
Aston Villa
1 (0.2%)
Wolves
0 (0%)
West Ham
0 (0%)
Everton
5 (1%)
Crystal Palace
1 (0.2%)
Bournemouth
3 (0.6%)
Nottingham Forest
2 (0.4%)
Leicester City
1 (0.2%)
Leeds United
0 (0%)
Fulham
3 (0.6%)
Brentford
0 (0%)
Brighton
0 (0%)
Southampton
1 (0.2%)

Total Members Voted: 123

Predictions: Top 4

Ravishing Rick Rude

Predictions: Top 4
July 13, 2022, 09:05:24 am
The odds say City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea. What's your guess?
JerseyKloppite

  • RAWK Staff
Re: Predictions: Top 4
July 13, 2022, 09:30:40 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on July 13, 2022, 09:05:24 am
The odds say City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea. What's your guess?

Them.

Newcastle is a bold call from someone :lmao
Henry Kissinger

Re: Predictions: Top 4
July 13, 2022, 09:38:08 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on July 13, 2022, 09:30:40 am
Them.

Newcastle is a bold call from someone :lmao

Not as bold as Bournemouth.
jillc

Re: Predictions: Top 4
July 13, 2022, 09:41:52 am
It's boring when people go for the normal teams anyway. Am I the only one who thinks this maybe the year when Conte has one of those horrific years when he falls out with everyone?
Red-Soldier

Re: Predictions: Top 4
July 13, 2022, 09:44:26 am
Quote from: jillc on July 13, 2022, 09:41:52 am
It's boring when people go for the normal teams anyway. Am I the only one who thinks this maybe the year when Conte has one of those horrific years when he falls out with everyone?

Think you need to take your blinkers off when it comes to Spurs and Conte.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Predictions: Top 4
July 13, 2022, 09:45:44 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on July 13, 2022, 09:30:40 am
Them.

Newcastle is a bold call from someone :lmao

It's not that bold of a shout (It wasn't me  :D)

Newcastle were 3rd in the form table over the 2nd half of last season.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Predictions: Top 4
July 13, 2022, 09:47:02 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on July 13, 2022, 09:30:40 am
Them.

Newcastle is a bold call from someone :lmao

Don't laugh  >:( i voted for Newcastle  :-X
JRed

Re: Predictions: Top 4
July 13, 2022, 10:04:03 am
Ok, whos the imposter that didnt vote for Liverpool?
rob1966

Re: Predictions: Top 4
July 13, 2022, 10:10:46 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on July 13, 2022, 09:05:24 am
The odds say City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea. What's your guess?

Went for the same 4.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Predictions: Top 4
July 13, 2022, 10:13:32 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 13, 2022, 09:44:26 am
Think you need to take your blinkers off when it comes to Spurs and Conte.

I don't think it will be this year but that is liable to happen at some point - Conte will fall out with someone eventually in the relative short term. Part of what makes him successful is his demeanor, which also makes him volatile and usually a short term option.

Still jot this year I don't think, but eventually
Red-Soldier

Re: Predictions: Top 4
July 13, 2022, 10:36:23 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on July 13, 2022, 10:13:32 am
I don't think it will be this year but that is liable to happen at some point - Conte will fall out with someone eventually in the relative short term. Part of what makes him successful is his demeanor, which also makes him volatile and usually a short term option.

Still jot this year I don't think, but eventually

Of course, but he hasn't had a full season there yet.  I think he'll at least get this one under his belt first.
Iska

Re: Predictions: Top 4
July 13, 2022, 10:37:56 am
Most boring possible answer but I reckon the results are right and its the same top 4 as last year.  Conte seems to have won the initial power struggle at Spurs so he should be good for a season there.  City will just power on, I dont see Haaland taking too long to get going.  Dont know what Liverpool will be like yet - will really miss Mane but hard to see us dropping too far back absent big injuries again.

If anyone does itll be because Chelsea turn out to be dysfunctional and the second half of last season wasnt an uncertainty blip, which I wouldnt entirely count out but I cant see any of the others forcing them out.  Newcastle had good form but iirc were well beaten by every decent side they played.  And not convinced Ten Haag is going to be a success at all.  And who knows with Arsenal, that was the most confusing loss of form I think Ive ever seen.

Struggling to get any enthusiasm up for this at all to be honest.
Tesco tearaway

Re: Predictions: Top 4
July 13, 2022, 10:38:03 am
Liverpool
Oil cheats
Arsenal
Chelsea
In that order.
El Lobo

Re: Predictions: Top 4
July 13, 2022, 10:38:10 am
We'll see. There could be a few big (or well paying) jobs available or at risk during the season, and there's no doubt he'll be whoring himself about if that happens (PSG or Real for example).
JerseyKloppite

Re: Predictions: Top 4
July 13, 2022, 10:44:23 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 13, 2022, 09:45:44 am
It's not that bold of a shout (It wasn't me  :D)

Newcastle were 3rd in the form table over the 2nd half of last season.

I think they enjoyed a new manager bounce and rode a bit of a wave. Some very scrappy wins in there. I don't doubt that they'll be right up there in a couple of seasons but think this year will be too soon for them. Just can't see them being more consistent than two of Chelsea, Spurs, United and Arsenal unless they make significant improvements to their squad.

Quote from: Henry Kissinger on July 13, 2022, 09:38:08 am
Not as bold as Bournemouth.

Just seen that :lmao
ScottishGoon

Re: Predictions: Top 4
July 13, 2022, 11:16:10 am
Quote from: Iska on July 13, 2022, 10:37:56 am
Most boring possible answer but I reckon the results are right and its the same top 4 as last year.  Conte seems to have won the initial power struggle at Spurs so he should be good for a season there.  City will just power on, I dont see Haaland taking too long to get going.  Dont know what Liverpool will be like yet - will really miss Mane but hard to see us dropping too far back absent big injuries again.

If anyone does itll be because Chelsea turn out to be dysfunctional and the second half of last season wasnt an uncertainty blip, which I wouldnt entirely count out but I cant see any of the others forcing them out.  Newcastle had good form but iirc were well beaten by every decent side they played.  And not convinced Ten Haag is going to be a success at all.  And who knows with Arsenal, that was the most confusing loss of form I think Ive ever seen.

Struggling to get any enthusiasm up for this at all to be honest.

Think I'm of the same opinion. The top 2 should remain the top 2. There's a bit of a caveat this year in that both sides have lost key forwards, so that might disrupt their rythym and it might come down to how well their replacements settle, but they still should have too much quality for the rest.

3-6 is a bit of a lottery. Spurs should improve and I agree with the comments on Conte. I think they will get 1 good full season out him, and if he's not up there competing for the title the toys might come out the pram.

Chelsea should improve with a £200M spend if they can get the players to sort out their defence.

Utd won't be the cluster feck of last year but from what I can see I'm not sure they will get the number of quality players they need to overtake the others.

And my club Arsenal, i was quietly confident going into the window and I'm happy with the Jesus & Vieira signings, but still no new midfield signing coupled with the potential non football news of the last week means our midfield is weaker than last season as it stands, and where it could all potentially fall down for me.
Son of Spion

Re: Predictions: Top 4
July 13, 2022, 11:20:57 am
Liverpool
Abu Dhabi Sports Washers
Chelsea
Spurs
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Predictions: Top 4
July 13, 2022, 11:21:30 am
Quote from: JRed on July 13, 2022, 10:04:03 am
Ok, whos the imposter that didnt vote for Liverpool?

I'm guessing Tony the manc
Son of Spion

Re: Predictions: Top 4
July 13, 2022, 11:23:53 am
Someone's messing around. What else could explain the Blueshite getting a vote?  :o
JRed

Re: Predictions: Top 4
July 13, 2022, 12:27:58 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 13, 2022, 11:23:53 am
Someone's messing around. What else could explain the Blueshite getting a vote?  :o
Im all for having a laugh and people being optimistic, but that is a bit much.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Predictions: Top 4
July 13, 2022, 12:37:28 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 13, 2022, 10:36:23 am
Of course, but he hasn't had a full season there yet.  I think he'll at least get this one under his belt first.

Oh I agree. I feel there is a more than 0% chance he blows up this season, but I think it is unlikely. Going into the season after I feel chances of a blow up/falling out jump to 50% though
AndyMuller

Re: Predictions: Top 4
July 13, 2022, 01:00:47 pm
Brave people whoever voted Arsenal. Arteta will be gone by christmas.
Zlen

Re: Predictions: Top 4
July 13, 2022, 01:07:43 pm
Same as last year.
Linudden

Re: Predictions: Top 4
July 13, 2022, 01:26:30 pm
I doubt Arteta can get Arsenal swinging for a full season. That's why I have both Chelsea and Tottenham ahead of them.
The North Bank

Re: Predictions: Top 4
July 13, 2022, 02:21:49 pm
Nice to see some Arsenal votes, there were absolutely none when the same question was asked last season. There were plenty of Man utd and Leciester predictions (Even Everton). Leciester have disappeared,  Man utd still have the odd weird vote, probably a reaction to their historic glorious win yesterday. Anyway Ill be bumping this thread regularly for all you non-believers.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Predictions: Top 4
July 13, 2022, 02:23:26 pm
Someone thinks we won't make Top 4? Man City's at 69 (nice) and we're at 68
Homelander

Re: Predictions: Top 4
July 14, 2022, 02:50:18 pm
Man United will definitely be more of a threat than they we're under Ole and Rangnick but still nowhere near good enough to challenge for the title even if they do sign all their Summer targets. The only side capable of breaking into the top two this season and potentially challenging for the league that isn't Man City or Liverpool is Spurs as they have the the squad and manager do it.
NightDancer

Re: Predictions: Top 4
July 14, 2022, 03:30:04 pm
Liverpool
Man City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Predictions: Top 4
July 14, 2022, 05:33:38 pm
Quote from: Homelander on July 14, 2022, 02:50:18 pm
Man United will definitely be more of a threat than they we're under Ole and Rangnick but still nowhere near good enough to challenge for the title even if they do sign all their Summer targets. The only side capable of breaking into the top two this season and potentially challenging for the league that isn't Man City or Liverpool is Spurs as they have the the squad and manager do it.

I think only Liverpool and City will finish in top4 for sure. It's going to be tough fight for the other two spots.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: Predictions: Top 4
July 14, 2022, 05:40:07 pm
I put Liverpool, City, Spurs and United no order specified. I think Chelsea are in a weird space and Arsenal are, and always will be , bleh.
Dave McCoy

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Today at 07:34:42 pm
1. Liverpool - duh
2. ManC - think the lack of depth is going to be the difference

3. Spurs - A pre-season with Conte and I think they've added some good pieces
4. Chelsea - The transfer comedy is making people forget they still are a very good team that was clearly 3rd last year.

5. Arsenal - Jesus will score 15 goals but by the end of the season their fans will think they need a new striker because he's not "clinical". This assumes Partey is available for more than half the games, if not then they have no replacement and they'll fall back.

6. West Ham - This is all just based on Rice staying healthy. If he's injured for any length of time they'll go to midtable.
 
7. ManU - Don't think playing like Ajax is going to work in the PL and this might be high for them.
8. Newcastle - Yuck
9. Aston Villa - A lot of money to finish 9th
10. Leicester - This is all based on Vibes
11. Palace - If Doucoure is good then maybe they could push for a European spot
12. Brighton - What are they doing? This is all just based on Potter

13. Leeds - US homer
14. Brentford - Like their transfers and think Frank is a good manager

15. Southampton - Hasenhuttl has a system that works, think it will make the difference
16. Wolves - Lage is a bad manager and Jimenez might be toast, they could be in trouble
17. Forest - They weren't a dominant Championship team, just betting on others to be worse
18. Everton - Fat Frank + Worse Squad = Dyche in January and still relegated
19. Fulham - At least Marco Silva is a fun manager?

20. Bournemouth - Parker is not a good manager and this is a pretty bad squad.

Spaces are for expected points gaps.
killer-heels

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Today at 07:35:23 pm
Spurs and Chelsea.
Passmaster Molby

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Today at 08:50:17 pm
I went for the 4 best managers in the league.

Klopp
Guardiola
Conte
Tuchel
El Lobo

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Today at 08:56:51 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 08:50:17 pm
I went for the 4 best managers in the league.

Klopp
Guardiola
Conte
Tuchel

Sock im North Bank
thejbs

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Today at 09:32:06 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on July 13, 2022, 10:38:03 am
Liverpool
Oil cheats
Arsenal
Chelsea
In that order.

Need to be more specific this season.
I've been a good boy.

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Today at 09:59:31 pm
Top 2 is nailed on us and City for atleast the next 4/5 years. I really hope Arsenal get top 4 this season, much rather them than any of the others. But what I really want is for the shite to get relegated once and for all.
