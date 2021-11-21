« previous next »
Author Topic: Sir Mo Farah reveals he was trafficked to the uk as a child

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 83,207
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Sir Mo Farah reveals he was trafficked to the uk as a child
« on: Yesterday at 10:10:59 pm »
An utterly horrific story. 

I cant believe this happened in this country in my time the poor poor man.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-62123886
Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 59,737
  • YNWA
Re: Sir Mo Farah reveals he was trafficked to the uk as a child
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:16:41 pm »
Woah. Never saw that coming and absolutely amazed, and happy for him, that it's never come out and he's been able to release it under his own terms when he's ready.

What a horrible thing to happen to any child.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 51,854
Re: Sir Mo Farah reveals he was trafficked to the uk as a child
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:17:19 pm »
Wow!  :o
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,020
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sir Mo Farah reveals he was trafficked to the uk as a child
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:19:38 pm »
Will we be sending him to Rwanda whilst his application is processed ?
Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,266
Re: Sir Mo Farah reveals he was trafficked to the uk as a child
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:23:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:10:59 pm
An utterly horrific story. 

I cant believe this happened in this country in my time the poor poor man.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-62123886

Thousands of people living in the UK have been trafficked.  Many of which work in the construction industry, in agriculture, in the sex industry, and in places like nail bars, car washes, and cannabis farms (this includes children).
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 65,031
Re: Sir Mo Farah reveals he was trafficked to the uk as a child
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:27:18 pm »
God, what an incredible story.
Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,012
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sir Mo Farah reveals he was trafficked to the uk as a child
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:33:20 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:27:18 pm
God, what an incredible story.

Hollywood agents' phones buzzing as we speak
Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 42,509
Re: Sir Mo Farah reveals he was trafficked to the uk as a child
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:38:23 pm »
Will Patel or some other Tory now demand he's deported?
Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 19,086
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Sir Mo Farah reveals he was trafficked to the uk as a child
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:44:24 pm »
He always makes me very proud of coming from Hounslow

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,455
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Sir Mo Farah reveals he was trafficked to the uk as a child
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:32:58 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:38:23 pm
Will Patel or some other Tory now demand he's deported?
According to their sick twisted ideologies he should be prosecuted for all sorts of fraud as he has been operating under a false identity -  passport fraud is one, as well as benefit fraud - and as he isnt properly a citizen of the U.K. he should give back his medals and his knighthood, and be deported as an economic migrant.
Personally I wish the guy well, he has flourished despite his childhood horrors. But the contortions from Tories who will try the his type are OK its the others we want to deport will be sickening. I expect silence will be the Tory response.
