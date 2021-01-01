« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Would you report benefit fraud?  (Read 436 times)

Online Port_vale_lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Would you report benefit fraud?
« on: Today at 01:19:55 pm »
Exactly what is says on the tin really.

Could you, with a clean conscience report someone who you believed was milking the system for all its worth.

Someone who claims disability but has no qualms about carrying paving stones around and erecting sheds.

Someone who can jet off around the world for a couple of holidays each year and can also afford a season ticket to a championship club.

Or are you of the belief that what goes around comes around and karma will eventually feck him with a 12 inch dildo.

To make it slightly trickier, he's a nice bloke and we get on really well, just boils my piss a bit when i get home after a 10 hour shift and he's sat on a lounger in the back yard swigging a beer talking to his lad on the phone about how nice Cancun was.

Would feel shitty to report anybody to be honest but it's not fair is it?
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,376
Re: Would you report benefit fraud?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:26:26 pm »
Quite simply no.

Benefit fraud is an absolutely tiny problem in comparison to large corporations tax dodging.

Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,121
Re: Would you report benefit fraud?
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:26:56 pm »
No.

Snitches get stitches.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Would you report benefit fraud?
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:35:55 pm »
No because you really have no idea what their disability issues are. 

Many people are able to do heavy lifting, play sport or go on holiday but it doesn't mean they're capable of holding down a full time job.

Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,553
Re: Would you report benefit fraud?
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:38:28 pm »
Snitches get stitches.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,196
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Would you report benefit fraud?
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:13:21 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:38:28 pm
Snitches get stitches.

Yeah but grasses get masses
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,380
Re: Would you report benefit fraud?
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:15:58 pm »
No - I worked with a fella (Tory) who was loaded and delighted in the fact that his accountant had ensured he never ever paid full tax, people like him, to me, are worse. The Tories waste billions each year, they give contracts worth hundreds of millions to mates, the rich cream billions off, they hide money all over the place.

If the Government properly funded the relevant departments, then there should be enough staff to clamp down on people who are fiddling.

Logged
Scouse not English

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,559
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Would you report benefit fraud?
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:28:37 pm »
It is because of some assholes like these that some other person with an actual disability has to apply twice or thrice.

Report their sorry ass, watch them cry out all the stolen money and dont look back.
Logged

Offline L4Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Would you report benefit fraud?
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:32:20 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 02:28:37 pm
It is because of some assholes like these that some other person with an actual disability has to apply twice or thrice.

Report their sorry ass, watch them cry out all the stolen money and dont look back.


No it isn't. It's because the system is rigged.

Fuck snitching.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,380
Re: Would you report benefit fraud?
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:48:13 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 02:28:37 pm
It is because of some assholes like these that some other person with an actual disability has to apply twice or thrice.

Report their sorry ass, watch them cry out all the stolen money and dont look back.

Sorry mate but that is wrong and is the lies the Tories spread to turn us on each other.

This is the exact statement written by a doctor on the report when a mate of mine was denied Disability living allowance "Mr Hxxxxxxxx is a healthy 27 yr old male who is in need of a kidney transplant". Both his kidneys had failed, he was on dialysis and couldn't leave the house. We had to resubmit his claim saying he was shitting the bed and his Mum was having to clean it up to get the money. Luckily, he got the life saving transplant (RIP to the beautiful donor)

My Mum was absolutely wrecked with back issues, but because she didn't know how to play the game, she got nothing. She was too honest and they only look at an answer but not the context, she could go shopping, but every step was agony, but she was too proud to say it. When I was awaiting heart surgery, I had to lie like mad on my forms. I could walk more than the 25 metres they used as the maximum distance you can , but I'd then sleep for 3 hours as I was that shattered, but if they knew that I could walk more than 25 metres, I'd have been refused any money.

I was watching a video the other day, they were trying to get this woman a job with Royal Mail as a delivery driver, because she had done it before. She asked would some one else drive the car, no you will, oh how does that work then? Well, you get given a van and do the deliveries, OK, but as you know, IM BLIND !!!! Oh, that might be a problem :butt
« Last Edit: Today at 02:53:36 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Scouse not English

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,928
Re: Would you report benefit fraud?
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:56:02 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 02:28:37 pm
It is because of some assholes like these that some other person with an actual disability has to apply twice or thrice.

Report their sorry ass, watch them cry out all the stolen money and dont look back.

On the face of what Port_Vale_Lad has said, it's easy to make the conclusion that this guy is a scrounging c*nt and is playing the system. But as Debs said, we don't know his disability. Does he have a wife/partner who works and contributes towards these holidays? How much are the trips costing him, does he save the payments he is getting every month to afford them and sacrifice doing other activities in order to afford it?
Being on benefits doesn't mean you have to sit at home all day every day, and not every benefit recipient spends the money on cigarettes, drink and drugs no matter what the Daily Mail says. 

Personally, it's none of my business what any one else does, so I'd keep my nose out of it. Go after the rich c*nts that live in tax havens and the big companies like Starbucks and Amazon instead.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,328
  • Never Forget
Re: Would you report benefit fraud?
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:05:58 pm »
Sounds like he isn't a bad neighbour, isn't rude, whatever he makes gets spent in his house and isn't part of some bigger fraud

probably wouldn't report him

if he was rude and just plain anti social and ruined the environment for all his neighbours then fuck him
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Would you report benefit fraud?
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:15:06 pm »
100%

If anyone has a friend or family member who only gets a portion of what they need to survive because someone else is illegally robbing the taxpayer (you and me) of funds then you'll understand.

You can't stand there and complain that governments waste tonnes of money every year and condone people who benefit from that waste.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,553
Re: Would you report benefit fraud?
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:20:17 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 02:28:37 pm
It is because of some assholes like these that some other person with an actual disability has to apply twice or thrice.

Report their sorry ass, watch them cry out all the stolen money and dont look back.

You have absolutely no idea whether this guy has disabilities or not, or what the disabilities are. Not all are immediately visibile (if at all).
Logged

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,614
  • IFWT
Re: Would you report benefit fraud?
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:28:23 pm »
Absolutely not.  As others have said, you have no idea what the disability is.  There are many hidden disabilities.  I have severe mental health problems but the vast majority of folks would have no idea if they met me.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,553
Re: Would you report benefit fraud?
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:36:02 pm »
I technically have a disasbility that is completely invisible to the eye. It's not one that stops me working, but the point is you wouldn't have clue about it by looking at me.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,196
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Would you report benefit fraud?
« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:39:11 pm »
You dont know if his holidays and season ticket are paid for by savings as well, or even something like compensation which caused his disability in the first place. Hell of a thing to talk about 'shopping' someone, particularly if he's a nice bloke.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,735
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Would you report benefit fraud?
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:19:33 pm »
No. Leave the fella alone.

I also have a disability that has blighted my entire life. An onlooker would never know though.

Also, it's extremely difficult for the 'little guy' to play the system now anyway. The ones really playing it are the rich tax dodgers. Facts are, you can have terminal cancer now, and these twats would declare you fit for work.

Basically, we don't know this fellas full situation, and it's none of our business anyway.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,680
Re: Would you report benefit fraud?
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:25:03 pm »
No!     As others Have said you dont know what is happening/happened in his life!  Are you jealous that he is getting away with it
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,735
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Would you report benefit fraud?
« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:28:02 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 03:28:23 pm
Absolutely not.  As others have said, you have no idea what the disability is.  There are many hidden disabilities.  I have severe mental health problems but the vast majority of folks would have no idea if they met me.
Same here. Mental health issues completely ruined my life. To look at me you wouldn't know. I can do a garden, service a car, paint a house etc, but disability comes in many forms.

I've also been a shambling wreck, curled up in a ball on the floor crying my eyes out alone, but no one sees that side of things. No one sees you when you are sat at the end of your bed with a noose in your hand and a head full of chaos.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,553
Re: Would you report benefit fraud?
« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:31:34 pm »
Also worth pointing out that people who are struggling with something will often put on a brave face in front of others and make it appear like they are doing fine - maybe in this case doing such a good job of putting a brave face on it could end up costing them if someone decides there is obviously nothing wrong with them and reports them.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,236
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Would you report benefit fraud?
« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:35:03 pm »
I wouldn't pile on the lad too much. He's not saying he's going to, he's asking the question and what people's thoughts are on the matter. It's clearly causing him inner contention and who can honestly say they've not had jealous or simply not-nice thoughts about others who seem to be coasting through unchecked when they're a dickhead (not saying that about this guy).

I've a former mate who abandoned his missus and child because he didn't fancy the responsibility, has an absolute tonne of high-end vehicles for his business on the knock and makes great money but somehow pays the absolute minimum of tax and child support because he doesn't want to contribute. I've certainly had moments where I've not been at my best and wished that he'd get investigated and have to actually pay his way and support the child properly rather than with measly handouts to his ex that is less for the kid for a month than he spends in the boozer of a weekend. So I understand the sentiment, even if I personally wouldn't do anything about it.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Port_vale_lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Would you report benefit fraud?
« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:36:37 pm »
Just to give a tad more context he claims for a bad back, he has done ever since iv known him for the last 10 years or so but that doesn't stop him laying paving slabs, mixing cement, felling trees.

His lady claims disability as well now i dont know exactly what she claims for but she justs sits in the yard all day smoking rollies.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,553
Re: Would you report benefit fraud?
« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:37:56 pm »
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Today at 04:36:37 pm
Just to give a tad more context he claims for a bad back, he has done ever since iv known him for the last 10 years or so but that doesn't stop him laying paving slabs, mixing cement, felling trees.

His lady claims disability as well now i dont know exactly what she claims for but she justs sits in the yard all day smoking rollies.

This is the detail that was needed in the original post, along with the bit about carrying slabs.

It might have changed a lot of the responses to you.....
Logged

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,614
  • IFWT
Re: Would you report benefit fraud?
« Reply #24 on: Today at 04:44:52 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 04:37:56 pm
This is the detail that was needed in the original post, along with the bit about carrying slabs.

It might have changed a lot of the responses to you.....

Still wouldn't report him.  As for his misses she can spend her money on whatever she likes - nobody else's business.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,553
Re: Would you report benefit fraud?
« Reply #25 on: Today at 04:47:37 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 04:44:52 pm
Still wouldn't report him.  As for his misses she can spend her money on whatever she likes - nobody else's business.

Yeah I wouldn't either, but it does make it look a bit more suspicious.

Frankly though I don't really care if a few people are getting away with it, there are much bigger fish to fry.
Logged

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,614
  • IFWT
Re: Would you report benefit fraud?
« Reply #26 on: Today at 04:48:11 pm »
Also - unless you've seen him fill in his claim form, or attended any meetings he has had with the DWP, then you simply don't know what he is claiming for.  Just because he's told you he has a bad back doesn't mean he doesn't have any other, hidden disabilities.  Most people aren't very forthcoming when it comes to mental health issues, for example.

Please don't report him. 
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 