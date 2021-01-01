It is because of some assholes like these that some other person with an actual disability has to apply twice or thrice.



Report their sorry ass, watch them cry out all the stolen money and dont look back.



Sorry mate but that is wrong and is the lies the Tories spread to turn us on each other.This is the exact statement written by a doctor on the report when a mate of mine was denied Disability living allowance "Mr Hxxxxxxxx is a healthy 27 yr old male who is in need of a kidney transplant". Both his kidneys had failed, he was on dialysis and couldn't leave the house. We had to resubmit his claim saying he was shitting the bed and his Mum was having to clean it up to get the money. Luckily, he got the life saving transplant (RIP to the beautiful donor)My Mum was absolutely wrecked with back issues, but because she didn't know how to play the game, she got nothing. She was too honest and they only look at an answer but not the context, she could go shopping, but every step was agony, but she was too proud to say it. When I was awaiting heart surgery, I had to lie like mad on my forms. I could walk more than the 25 metres they used as the maximum distance you can , but I'd then sleep for 3 hours as I was that shattered, but if they knew that I could walk more than 25 metres, I'd have been refused any money.I was watching a video the other day, they were trying to get this woman a job with Royal Mail as a delivery driver, because she had done it before. She asked would some one else drive the car, no you will, oh how does that work then? Well, you get given a van and do the deliveries, OK, but as you know, IM BLIND !!!! Oh, that might be a problem