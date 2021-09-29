« previous next »
Author Topic: Keir 'Brexit' Labour  (Read 88 times)

Keir 'Brexit' Labour
« on: Today at 10:19:52 am »
So..

Under Jeremy fucking Corbyn as a Remainer I felt abandoned and shat on.

Brexit was a far-right power-grab until that clueless twat appeared. But that's water under the bridge.

With Starmer now taking for granted the left and once again abandoning Remainers - how do you feel?

I feel pretty fucking angry to the extent that until they change their stance, Labour can get to fuck.

Appeasing all the 'Working class' dickheads voting against their own fucking rights and their kids and their own fucking standards of living.

Fuck off Labour. Get a fucking grip.
Fuck the French

Re: Keir 'Brexit' Labour
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:28:10 am »
Under the FPTP system, this is pretty-much inevitable. Where some voters feel very strongly about a particular issue, and the political parties are forced to appeal more widely, there is always the danger that significant issues end up being underrepresented or not even represented at all. PR would better represent minority and/or divisive issues.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Keir 'Brexit' Labour
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:38:16 am »
Yep, it's basically a built in feature of FPTP that you have to target a small part of the electorate and take the rest of your vote for granted.
Re: Keir 'Brexit' Labour
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:39:15 am »
Its a rock and a hard place though. When you have staunch Labour areas voting in a Tory to Get Brexit Done, giving these c*nts an 80 seat majority, then that is scary, so you can either go full on remain and let the Tories back in, which will happen, or you make the party line appeal to them to get a Labour government and then you put out absolute FACTS that Brexit isn't working and that we need to change the way the relationship works with the EU to get the economy sorted. It's sort of like something I heard when learning to ride a motorbike and rights of way with cars "there's no point being in the right if you are lying in the gutter with a broken leg"

I'm still hearing dickheads like my Dad defending Boris, defending Brexit. There are too many ready made excuses, Covid/Ukraine and peoples absolute stubbornness to admit they were wrong, to risk it. If he gets it wrong and it backfires, we've another 5 years of Tory rule and I dread to think what state the country will be in after that.
Re: Keir 'Brexit' Labour
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:41:53 am »
Unfortunately Starmer and Labour need to take the stance that will give them the best chance of getting back into power. The bigger battles can be waged once he's actually PM.
Re: Keir 'Brexit' Labour
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:42:03 am »
This thread is going to go well.
