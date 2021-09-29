So..



(Feel free to close this thread Mods)





Under Jeremy fucking Corbyn as a Remainer I felt abandoned and shat on.



Brexit was a far-right power-grab until that clueless twat appeared. But that's water under the bridge.



With Starmer now taking for granted the left and once again abandoning Remainers - how do you feel?



I feel pretty fucking angry to the extent that until they change their stance, Labour can get to fuck.



Appeasing all the 'Working class' dickheads voting against their own fucking rights and their kids and their own fucking standards of living.



Fuck off Labour. Get a fucking grip.



Its a rock and a hard place though. When you have staunch Labour areas voting in a Tory to Get Brexit Done, giving these c*nts an 80 seat majority, then that is scary, so you can either go full on remain and let the Tories back in, which will happen, or you make the party line appeal to them to get a Labour government and then you put out absolute FACTS that Brexit isn't working and that we need to change the way the relationship works with the EU to get the economy sorted. It's sort of like something I heard when learning to ride a motorbike and rights of way with cars "there's no point being in the right if you are lying in the gutter with a broken leg"I'm still hearing dickheads like my Dad defending Boris, defending Brexit. There are too many ready made excuses, Covid/Ukraine and peoples absolute stubbornness to admit they were wrong, to risk it. If he gets it wrong and it backfires, we've another 5 years of Tory rule and I dread to think what state the country will be in after that.