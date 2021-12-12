« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trial by Trolley  (Read 181 times)

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,518
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Trial by Trolley
« on: Today at 03:40:32 pm »
https://neal.fun/absurd-trolley-problems/

Think there's about 20 rounds to get through, but they're all quick.  How many people did you end up killing?

47 dead for me.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trial by Trolley
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:54:40 pm »
Killed 50 and solved philosophy.

Thanks for the link will have a look at the rest of the site when I get home.
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trial by Trolley
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:55:21 pm »
I saw one of these the other day where the tracks continue on and then join up killing everyone!
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,351
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Trial by Trolley
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:59:05 pm »
74

And I'm not sorry


(I think everyone gets "Congratulations! You've solved philosophy" if you finish)

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,711
  • YNWA
Re: Trial by Trolley
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:01:43 pm »
89
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,166
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Trial by Trolley
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:02:21 pm »
75
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,917
Re: Trial by Trolley
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:05:59 pm »
Solved philosophy and killed 73 people
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trial by Trolley
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:06:03 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Today at 03:55:21 pm
I saw one of these the other day where the tracks continue on and then join up killing everyone!  Ooops and 78 too!
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,398
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Trial by Trolley
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:10:42 pm »
83. Cold blooded.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,433
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Trial by Trolley
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:11:16 pm »
51 but I misclicked twice, so it's more like 45
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,166
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Trial by Trolley
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:16:24 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:01:43 pm
89

Did you get the 'kill one earthworm or 89 estate agents' slide too?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,711
  • YNWA
Re: Trial by Trolley
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:18:12 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:16:24 pm
Did you get the 'kill one earthworm or 89 estate agents' slide too?

Was the first slide, I quit the game happy after that.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,361
Re: Trial by Trolley
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:24:20 pm »
Killed 71, I'm obviously not as much of a psycho as some of you lot.

Oh and yes, I killed the cat.
Logged
Scouse not English

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,433
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Trial by Trolley
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:29:28 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:24:20 pm
Killed 71, I'm obviously not as much of a psycho as some of you lot.

Oh and yes, I killed the cat.

barbarian!
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,212
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Trial by Trolley
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:30:53 pm »
Killed 63. Going to do an evil run and see how many I get ;D



EDIT Got 93 on an evil run. And the cat ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 04:37:51 pm by JerseyKloppite »
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trial by Trolley
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:09:11 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 04:30:53 pm
Killed 63. Going to do an evil run and see how many I get ;D



EDIT Got 93 on an evil run. And the cat ;D

But if you killed the lobsters instead of the cat you'd have 97
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,361
Re: Trial by Trolley
« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:34:15 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Today at 05:09:11 pm
But if you killed the lobsters instead of the cat you'd have 97

Seeing as how killing a cat for some is a worse crime than killing a human, then as he was doing evil mode,killing the cat is the correct option. ;)
Logged
Scouse not English

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,433
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Trial by Trolley
« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:40:56 pm »
97 on the evil test.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 