UEFA Announcement 1 July 2022:



'UEFA Champions League Final 2022

Independent Review sets final panel, list of experts and timeline



Dr. Tiago Brandão Rodrigues, the Chair of the Independent Review into the distressing events at the UEFA Champions League final in Paris, has made the appropriate key appointments to assist him with the investigation, after consulting with both finalist clubs.



Dr. Rodrigues considers that The events of 28 May were distressing for everyone involved. This review aims to look at the evidence dispassionately and to identify responsibilities and ways forward. I am very pleased with the responsiveness of the experts we have contacted, and I am confident we can make a significant contribution to future events planning.



As a result, Mr. Frank Paauw and Mr. Kenny Scott were appointed as lead experts of the panel. Frank Paauw, 63, has been the Chief of Police in Amsterdam since 2019 and is a recognised expert in football policing, public order, contingency planning, and crisis management. Kenny Scott, 65, was recommended by both Real Madrid CF and Liverpool FC and is a former UK police Chief Superintendent, serving for over 30 years in the Strathclyde police before heading up the Security and Operations division for Glasgow Rangers Football Club. He served as the Head of Safety and Security Operations at UEFA from 2017 until February 2021.

Both experts have, at various times, served as UEFA Security Officers for individual club competition matches.



The Independent Group  after its first meeting - decided to consult with a number of experts and consultants that will be called during the process to support the review, namely:



 Mr. Pete Weatherby QC, Human Rights Barrister

 Mr. Clifford Stott, Crowd Management and Policing Consultant

 Mr. Ronan Evain, Executive Director Football Supporters Europe from France

 Mr. Kevin Miles, Chief Executive of Football Supporters Association from England

 Mr. Emilio Abejon, Secretary Genarel of FASFE (National Supporters Organisation) from Spain



Dr. Rodrigues will also be administratively supported, in the Lisbon Office, by Mr. Daniel Ribeiro and Mr. Luís Silva, both experienced international event and venue managers. The Independent Group also approved the scope and the timeline of the review.



The independent group has set a timeline for its Preliminary Findings at the end of September 2022 and aims to have the Final Report delivered and published by November 2022.



The group has already begun reviewing the documents and other information it has requested. In addition, it will be interviewing all the stakeholders involved, all specialists mentioned and any others that may be seen as relevant for the outcome of the report.



The Independent Group has decided that it will not comment publicly until it presents its initial findings.'





