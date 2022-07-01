« previous next »
Author Topic: Paris Inquiry Panel Announced  (Read 898 times)

Paris Inquiry Panel Announced
« on: Yesterday at 05:24:55 pm »
UEFA Announcement 1 July 2022:

'UEFA Champions League Final 2022
Independent Review sets final panel, list of experts and timeline

Dr. Tiago Brandão Rodrigues, the Chair of the Independent Review into the distressing events at the UEFA Champions League final in Paris, has made the appropriate key appointments to assist him with the investigation, after consulting with both finalist clubs.

Dr. Rodrigues considers that The events of 28 May were distressing for everyone involved. This review aims to look at the evidence dispassionately and to identify responsibilities and ways forward. I am very pleased with the responsiveness of the experts we have contacted, and I am confident we can make a significant contribution to future events planning.

As a result, Mr. Frank Paauw and Mr. Kenny Scott were appointed as lead experts of the panel. Frank Paauw, 63, has been the Chief of Police in Amsterdam since 2019 and is a recognised expert in football policing, public order, contingency planning, and crisis management. Kenny Scott, 65, was recommended by both Real Madrid CF and Liverpool FC and is a former UK police Chief Superintendent, serving for over 30 years in the Strathclyde police before heading up the Security and Operations division for Glasgow Rangers Football Club. He served as the Head of Safety and Security Operations at UEFA from 2017 until February 2021.
Both experts have, at various times, served as UEFA Security Officers for individual club competition matches.

The Independent Group  after its first meeting - decided to consult with a number of experts and consultants that will be called during the process to support the review, namely:
 
 Mr. Pete Weatherby QC, Human Rights Barrister
 Mr. Clifford Stott, Crowd Management and Policing Consultant
 Mr. Ronan Evain, Executive Director Football Supporters Europe from France
 Mr. Kevin Miles, Chief Executive of Football Supporters Association from England
 Mr. Emilio Abejon, Secretary Genarel of FASFE (National Supporters Organisation) from Spain

Dr. Rodrigues will also be administratively supported, in the Lisbon Office, by Mr. Daniel Ribeiro and Mr. Luís Silva, both experienced international event and venue managers. The Independent Group also approved the scope and the timeline of the review.
 
The independent group has set a timeline for its Preliminary Findings at the end of September 2022 and aims to have the Final Report delivered and published by November 2022.

The group has already begun reviewing the documents and other information it has requested. In addition, it will be interviewing all the stakeholders involved, all specialists mentioned and any others that may be seen as relevant for the outcome of the report.
 
The Independent Group has decided that it will not comment publicly until it presents its initial findings.'


Re: Paris Inquiry Panel Announced
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:34:09 pm »
Sounds more promising. Thanks for the update Phil.
Re: Paris Inquiry Panel Announced
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:51:30 pm »
Good to see Pete Weatherby involved.
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:17:05 pm »
Cautiously optimistic regards the validity of this inquiry given the make up of the panel.
Re: Paris Inquiry Panel Announced
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:27:38 pm »
The panel looks competent. Just hope UEFA actually listen to them.
Re: Paris Inquiry Panel Announced
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:43:38 pm »
Great news
Whatever happens, the likelihood of vilifying our fans in an attempt to cover political asses is very low.
Picked the wrong fans to try it on...
Re: Paris Inquiry Panel Announced
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:22:13 am »
My concern is the close connections that the Chair and the two 'lead experts' (both police/ former police officers) have with UEFA. Yes, they did contact me. A long conversation with the Chair ... they didn't invite me onto the Panel. I guess I'm not surprised. We will complete our own Report based on the mass of statements received.

Re: Paris Inquiry Panel Announced
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:31:19 am »
Quote from: PhilScraton on Today at 01:22:13 am
My concern is the close connections that the Chair and the two 'lead experts' (both police/ former police officers) have with UEFA. Yes, they did contact me. A long conversation with the Chair ... they didn't invite me onto the Panel. I guess I'm not surprised. We will complete our own Report based on the mass of statements received.



From what I have heard, Kenny Scott is supposed to be pretty straight.

As you say, the key is to produce as much evidence as possible.
Re: Paris Inquiry Panel Announced
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:34:21 am »
Clifford Stott has been interviewed by TAW before hasn't he? From memory he seemed a reasonable bloke.

Cautiously optimistic as has been said above.
Re: Paris Inquiry Panel Announced
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:50:37 am »
Could be a lot worse but my worry is structural. This is not an independent enquiry by its nature, Uefa appointed the chair. This is the Uefa enquiry. A key factor in any explanation of what went on that night is an examination of the role of Uefa and the abdication of its responsibilities for our safety. I have zero confidence that this will be given any credence. It looks like a panel structured to examine failures of the police and the French administration, which is a positive compared to the fans being to blame but I cant see it being too critical of Cefrin and his inaction and arrogance when Steve Rotheram brought what was going on outside to his attention. Cynically it looks like we have done enough to make sure we will not be the major scapegoats but it Looks like uefa realise the French organisers need to be in the firing line if the enquiry has any credibility and that is a necessary prerequisite for Uefa itself to escape critical examination. I dont think we should label this as anything but the Uefa enquiry its not truly independent
Re: Paris Inquiry Panel Announced
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:31:16 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on Today at 06:50:37 am
Could be a lot worse but my worry is structural. This is not an independent enquiry by its nature, Uefa appointed the chair. This is the Uefa enquiry. A key factor in any explanation of what went on that night is an examination of the role of Uefa and the abdication of its responsibilities for our safety. I have zero confidence that this will be given any credence. It looks like a panel structured to examine failures of the police and the French administration, which is a positive compared to the fans being to blame but I cant see it being too critical of Cefrin and his inaction and arrogance when Steve Rotheram brought what was going on outside to his attention. Cynically it looks like we have done enough to make sure we will not be the major scapegoats but it Looks like uefa realise the French organisers need to be in the firing line if the enquiry has any credibility and that is a necessary prerequisite for Uefa itself to escape critical examination. I dont think we should label this as anything but the Uefa enquiry its not truly independent

Probably make sense for them to throw the book at the French authorities and pass the buck.

It's because UEFA have zero accountability that these things keep happening at their finals. Rangers and Frankfurt fans had a horrible time of it in their final.

Other key factor is how supporters are treated by police in Europe, particularly by the French police (and Italian and Spanish are bad, too).
Re: Paris Inquiry Panel Announced
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:18:37 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on Today at 06:50:37 am
Could be a lot worse but my worry is structural. This is not an independent enquiry by its nature, Uefa appointed the chair. This is the Uefa enquiry. A key factor in any explanation of what went on that night is an examination of the role of Uefa and the abdication of its responsibilities for our safety. I have zero confidence that this will be given any credence. It looks like a panel structured to examine failures of the police and the French administration, which is a positive compared to the fans being to blame but I cant see it being too critical of Cefrin and his inaction and arrogance when Steve Rotheram brought what was going on outside to his attention. Cynically it looks like we have done enough to make sure we will not be the major scapegoats but it Looks like uefa realise the French organisers need to be in the firing line if the enquiry has any credibility and that is a necessary prerequisite for Uefa itself to escape critical examination. I dont think we should label this as anything but the Uefa enquiry its not truly independent
Agree with all you've said.
