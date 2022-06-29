Got Moviedle and Heardle in one - recognising the opening drum bit will remain a source of shame forever.



Got it in one myself. I've no shame in admiting that I do like that song. Pity it got used for a particularly disgusting franchise advert, though. Everything they do is nasty. Got the picture one in one too. Too easy. The one second film thing took a few. Noticed the time period first and not an actors face. If you rapidly blink your eyes when its flashing past you can isolate single images better.