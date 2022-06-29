« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Framed/Moviedle/Heardle  (Read 696 times)

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Framed/Moviedle/Heardle
« on: June 29, 2022, 12:20:39 pm »
In other words, the Wordle-inspired things that centre film and music. Does anyone else play these, and can you post about them without spoilers?

Framed. Six film screenshots in increasing order of easiness. You have to guess the move in as few guesses as possible: Framed.wtf

Moviedle. You get an entire film in one second and have to guess what it is. Each subsequent round gives you a fraction more time: https://www.moviedle.app/

Heardle. You get increasing snatches of songs from the intro and have to work them out as soon as possible: https://www.heardle.app/
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,417
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Framed/Moviedle/Heardle
« Reply #1 on: June 29, 2022, 01:36:34 pm »
More time wasters for work!

Just got Heardle on the first guess and Moviedle on the second. Not too bad.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,159
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Framed/Moviedle/Heardle
« Reply #2 on: June 29, 2022, 02:04:01 pm »
Theres 80s and 90s heardle too
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Framed/Moviedle/Heardle
« Reply #3 on: June 29, 2022, 02:33:40 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on June 29, 2022, 12:20:39 pm
In other words, the Wordle-inspired things that centre film and music. Does anyone else play these, and can you post about them without spoilers?

Framed. Six film screenshots in increasing order of easiness. You have to guess the move in as few guesses as possible: Framed.wtf

Moviedle. You get an entire film in one second and have to guess what it is. Each subsequent round gives you a fraction more time: https://www.moviedle.app/

Heardle. You get increasing snatches of songs from the intro and have to work them out as soon as possible: https://www.heardle.app/

Theres another link on there for movie posters

https://www.posterdle.com/
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Framed/Moviedle/Heardle
« Reply #4 on: June 29, 2022, 03:13:47 pm »
Yeah, I know. I don't really bother with Posterdle because it's pretty much impossible before half way and impossible not to get once you can read the film title.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 29, 2022, 01:36:34 pm
More time wasters for work!

Just got Heardle on the first guess and Moviedle on the second. Not too bad.
Didn't get Heardle today, I think I'm pretty much useless for anything in the last decade.
« Last Edit: June 29, 2022, 03:19:35 pm by Sheer Magnetism »
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,916
  • Not Italian
Re: Framed/Moviedle/Heardle
« Reply #5 on: June 29, 2022, 05:56:27 pm »
Wow, the movie one was really hard.

#Moviedle #2022-06-29

 🎥 ⬛️ 🟥 🟥 🟩 ⬜️ ⬜️ 

 https://moviedle.app
« Last Edit: June 29, 2022, 06:29:31 pm by Lastrador »
Logged

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,177
Re: Framed/Moviedle/Heardle
« Reply #6 on: June 29, 2022, 06:04:38 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on June 29, 2022, 05:56:27 pm
Wow, the movie one was really hard.

Guessed The Sting on my fourth try.

#Moviedle #2022-06-29

 🎥 ⬛️ 🟥 🟥 🟩 ⬜️ ⬜️ 

 https://moviedle.app

Wish Id have read this before attempting it and would have got it on first go 🤦‍♂️ Two for me
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,848
Re: Framed/Moviedle/Heardle
« Reply #7 on: June 29, 2022, 06:25:12 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on June 29, 2022, 06:04:38 pm
Wish Id have read this before attempting it and would have got it on first go 🤦‍♂️ Two for me

Unfortunately i did read it before trying so no point now

Wouldn't like to sit and watch a whodunnit with that lad
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,916
  • Not Italian
Re: Framed/Moviedle/Heardle
« Reply #8 on: June 29, 2022, 06:29:13 pm »
Oh shit, sorry lads. I thought it was a different movie for everyone. ;D
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,848
Re: Framed/Moviedle/Heardle
« Reply #9 on: June 29, 2022, 06:34:07 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on June 29, 2022, 06:29:13 pm
Oh shit, sorry lads. I thought it was a different movie for everyone. ;D

haha no worries man :)

Great game though.  Looking forward to doing those movie ones each day with my morning coffee
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,916
  • Not Italian
Re: Framed/Moviedle/Heardle
« Reply #10 on: June 29, 2022, 06:34:51 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on June 29, 2022, 06:34:07 pm
haha no worries man :)

Great game though.  Looking forward to doing those movie ones each day with my morning coffee
I'll try not to spoil it. The movie I mean.  ;D
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,848
Re: Framed/Moviedle/Heardle
« Reply #11 on: June 30, 2022, 11:31:22 am »
Got Framed on guess 6 today.  And it was a guess too!

Got Moviedle on the 2 second clip. 
Spoiler
Saw the masked character so it made it easy
[close]
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Framed/Moviedle/Heardle
« Reply #12 on: June 30, 2022, 11:52:59 am »
Same for Moviedle, got Framed in 3, struck out on Heardle for the second day in a row. Same first chord as Days by The Kinks but had no idea after that.
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,848
Re: Framed/Moviedle/Heardle
« Reply #13 on: June 30, 2022, 07:37:13 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on June 30, 2022, 11:52:59 am
struck out on Heardle

Me too.  Didn't have a clue.
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,916
  • Not Italian
Re: Framed/Moviedle/Heardle
« Reply #14 on: June 30, 2022, 08:46:14 pm »
Framed in 3, Moviedle in 2.

Heardle says the song is blocked in my country. Racist twats.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,417
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Framed/Moviedle/Heardle
« Reply #15 on: June 30, 2022, 09:11:03 pm »
2 seconds for Heardle today.

#Heardle #125

🔉⬛️🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️

https://www.heardle.app

#Moviedle #2022-06-30

 🎥 ⬛️ 🟩 ⬜️ ⬜️ ⬜️ ⬜️ 

 https://moviedle.app
« Last Edit: June 30, 2022, 09:12:57 pm by Crosby Nick »
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,848
Re: Framed/Moviedle/Heardle
« Reply #16 on: July 1, 2022, 10:21:48 am »
Framed - Got it at guess 5.  I think a few might get it on guess 5. Kudos if you get it earlier

Moviedle - Got it on 2nd guess
Spoiler
This was yesterday's "Framed" answer!
[close]

Heardle - Got it on 2 sec clip. One of my favourite artists so easy.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,417
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Framed/Moviedle/Heardle
« Reply #17 on: July 1, 2022, 10:41:41 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on July  1, 2022, 10:21:48 am
Framed - Got it at guess 5.  I think a few might get it on guess 5. Kudos if you get it earlier

Moviedle - Got it on 2nd guess
Spoiler
This was yesterday's "Framed" answer!
[close]

Heardle - Got it on 2 sec clip. One of my favourite artists so easy.

Very easy that Heardle! Got it in 2 seconds too, they dont normally give so much away so early.

Moviedle- first guess!
#Moviedle #2022-07-01

 🎥 🟩 ⬜️ ⬜️ ⬜️ ⬜️ ⬜️ 

 https://moviedle.app
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Framed/Moviedle/Heardle
« Reply #18 on: July 1, 2022, 11:52:43 am »
Yeah, I wonder how many people got that Heardle on the first guess - was pretty straightforward after that. Got Framed in 3, that prop in the background gave it away.
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,848
Re: Framed/Moviedle/Heardle
« Reply #19 on: July 1, 2022, 12:08:51 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on July  1, 2022, 11:52:43 am
Got Framed in 3, that prop in the background gave it away.

I was at least 20 years out in my thinking until i reached pic 5
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,848
Re: Framed/Moviedle/Heardle
« Reply #20 on: July 2, 2022, 01:15:59 pm »
yes! Got Heardle on 1 second clip today.

Got Moviedle in 4
Spoiler
Bloody saw Will Smith right from the off but didn't consider the answer early doors.
[close]

Got Framed on the last try (6).  SO annoying as I knew I recognized the scene from the location in picture 2.
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,848
Re: Framed/Moviedle/Heardle
« Reply #21 on: July 3, 2022, 01:58:34 pm »
Got Heardle again today on the 1 sec clip :)

Struck out on both Framed and Moviedle though.  Tough as I've not seen either movies.
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,916
  • Not Italian
Re: Framed/Moviedle/Heardle
« Reply #22 on: July 5, 2022, 01:10:48 am »
#Moviedle #2022-07-04

 🎥 🟩 ⬜️ ⬜️ ⬜️ ⬜️ ⬜️ 

 https://moviedle.app


Framed #115
🎥 🟥 🟥 🟥 🟩 ⬛ ⬛

https://framed.wtf
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,196
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Framed/Moviedle/Heardle
« Reply #23 on: July 5, 2022, 10:22:05 am »
Moviedle and Framed both first attempt today  8)
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Framed/Moviedle/Heardle
« Reply #24 on: July 5, 2022, 12:56:45 pm »
Got Moviedle and Heardle in one - recognising the opening drum bit will remain a source of shame forever.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,521
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Framed/Moviedle/Heardle
« Reply #25 on: July 5, 2022, 01:00:04 pm »
I like the Movie one, but would prefer it if it somehow only used films I've seen.  Tough ask, I know.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Framed/Moviedle/Heardle
« Reply #26 on: July 5, 2022, 01:54:18 pm »
I haven't seen either of today's TBF, Moviedle in particular is really about recognising the 'look' of a film and, preferably, faces. Although you do occasionally get one where they flash the name of the film up in the first microsecond.
Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,417
Re: Framed/Moviedle/Heardle
« Reply #27 on: July 5, 2022, 02:24:04 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on July  5, 2022, 12:56:45 pm
Got Moviedle and Heardle in one - recognising the opening drum bit will remain a source of shame forever.
Got it in one myself. I've no shame in admiting that I do like that song. Pity it got used for a particularly disgusting franchise advert, though. Everything they do is nasty. Got the picture one in one too. Too easy. The one second film thing took a few. Noticed the time period first and not an actors face. If you rapidly blink your eyes when its flashing past you can isolate single images better.
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,848
Re: Framed/Moviedle/Heardle
« Reply #28 on: July 6, 2022, 01:56:33 pm »
Bloody Heardle today.

Spoiler
On the 1 sec clip, I was convinced it was Golden Brown by The Stranglers.  Alas no :(
[close]
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,010
Re: Framed/Moviedle/Heardle
« Reply #29 on: July 6, 2022, 02:03:34 pm »
framed and heardle have been staples, but thanks for the moviedle link

got todays in two. seems fun, although prefer framed. both vastly superior to some meetings at work though
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,916
  • Not Italian
Re: Framed/Moviedle/Heardle
« Reply #30 on: July 6, 2022, 05:05:09 pm »
Got both Framed and Moviedle on the first attempt. Heardle continues to discriminate against me. Fuckers.

Framed #117
🎥 🟩 ⬛ ⬛ ⬛ ⬛ ⬛

https://framed.wtf

#Moviedle #2022-07-06

 🎥 🟩 ⬜️ ⬜️ ⬜️ ⬜️ ⬜️ 

 https://moviedle.app
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Framed/Moviedle/Heardle
« Reply #31 on: July 6, 2022, 06:02:24 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on July  6, 2022, 01:56:33 pm
Bloody Heardle today.

Spoiler
On the 1 sec clip, I was convinced it was Golden Brown by The Stranglers.  Alas no :(
[close]

Spoiler
I thought it was Say My Name on first guess. Same producer though, I had to resort to detective work on the last clue.
[close]
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,010
Re: Framed/Moviedle/Heardle
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 09:47:35 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on July  6, 2022, 05:05:09 pm

#Moviedle #2022-07-06

 🎥 🟩 ⬜️ ⬜️ ⬜️ ⬜️ ⬜️ 

 https://moviedle.app

got todays moviedle in one. not really sure how, either. must have been almost subconscious cos I didnt exactly identify anyone/ any location

framed they made a little too easy on the third frame
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Framed/Moviedle/Heardle
« Reply #33 on: Today at 12:24:05 pm »
One of these days I'll get all three in one. But I don't listen to pan pipe music.
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,916
  • Not Italian
Re: Framed/Moviedle/Heardle
« Reply #34 on: Today at 07:54:21 pm »
Framed #119
🎥 🟩 ⬛ ⬛ ⬛ ⬛ ⬛

https://framed.wtf

#Moviedle #2022-07-08

 🎥 🟥 🟩 ⬜️ ⬜️ ⬜️ ⬜️ 

 https://moviedle.app
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 