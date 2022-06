I voted for both. Ive had cats most of my life and a dog when growing up.



Weve got a 15 year old cat and recently got 3 kittens, who are ace and great for our kids to play with and learn some responsibility for.



Whilst Id love a dog in theory, they are a lot of work compared to a cat and it would be a struggle to look after them properly with everything else going on. I love a dogs spirit and positivity but also a cats affection and occasional slyness!