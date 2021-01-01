Poll

I hear that these things are opposite. But are they?

Dog Person! Fuck Cats!
Dog Person! Don't mind Cats.
Meh. Fuck Dogs and Cats.
Cat Person! Don't mind Dogs!
Cat Person! Fuck Dogs!
Dog and Cat Person. They are both ace.
Fromage de Catty Doggy Bollocks
Dog Person or Cat Person

Dog Person or Cat Person
Today at 12:31:02 am
Can people like cats and dogs?

I think both are awesome myself..
