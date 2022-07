Round 3



Pick 2 players that played against each other in a continental cup final. Both players will be taken as individual picks (ie you may get one but not the other). No repicks will be allowed on this round.



Continental cups can include Europa, Champions league, Conference league, Copa libertadores and all equivalents, as well as the international team tournaments. (Not the world cup or Super cup)



PM me your pick before 01/07 11:30am (22 hours from now for those not in UK)



Remember, all players must still be active, and any dates/cut offs will be as of today 28 June. (caps, age etc) - They will be judged on their current ability