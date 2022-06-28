Thanks lads, yeah some goal that, just so classy!
Haha me and older brother lived in Dovecote then, we were brought up Reds from 65', but oddly he preferred Chelsea from around 67/68. He had our poor mum recreate the Chelsea kit for him, stripes and numbers on shorts etc, looked good though!
We had an old Telebank TV, the ones were you put money in the slot to get a few hours viewing. On the night of the Chelsea v Leeds replay, my brother claimed all the rights to the telly, and was all up for the game.
Just on K/O time the telly 'went out' I was pissing myself laughing, but in the eagerness to put the money in the slot, my brother jammed the key while turning it, and it wouldn't come on!
I felt dead sorry for him, I think he got the match on the radio, can't remember now, but the way media coverage of footy was back then, it was years before he saw the highlights!