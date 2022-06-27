I used to love the FA Cup as a kid, especially the final itself. Seeing the teams walk out from behind the goal to a sea of waving flags always captured my imagination. Sadly I've little to no interest in that competition anymore, unless we're in it of course.



Watching Italian football on Channel 4 on a Sunday afternoon. AC Milan in particular were my favourite to watch, mainly because of Gullit's dreds and Rijkaard strutting around with his shirt outside his shorts. As a 10 year old, I thought they looked cool as fuck



When I was playing football, I always loved the smell of deep heat muscle spray in the changing rooms. I faked many an injury just so I could get a blast of that stuff. Too much of it though, and the legs would be roasted off you



These days, I have little to no love for modern professional football or the force fed commercialised shite that surrounds it. It's completely soulless to me now. Obviously I still watch LFC and plan to savour every moment of Klopps reign, but I can definitely see the day coming where my interest will finally dwindle away









