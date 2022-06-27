« previous next »
Re: The Little Things You Love About Football
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 12:32:13 pm »
When the referee stumbles over or is hit by the ball.
Re: The Little Things You Love About Football
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 12:57:37 pm »
Quote from: G1-tiga on June 27, 2022, 07:53:24 am
I also never tire of coming up the steps in any part of Anfield and seeing the pitch. When I stop and actually think about it it gives me goosebumps.

Quote from: Wilmo on June 27, 2022, 08:37:42 pm
Going absolutely mad with people you've never met before, all in raptures over the same thing at the same time.

These, and also the smell of the grass and the smell of dirty burgers from stands outside the ground (always reminds me of Selhurst Park for some reason, it must be a particularly strong smell there!)
Re: The Little Things You Love About Football
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 01:09:01 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 12:22:54 pm
The sound of the net when a shot lands in the corner.

Also the sound of 40,000 people going yeahhhh at once when we score must be the best sound on earth.

My favourites on this genre are:

- When someone has a clear run on goal from miles out so the noise builds abs builds until the shot goes in (like Mo against United in the title season).

- When the first shot is saved or hits the bar and rebounds back out for someone to score and you get the oooh for the first shot followed by the cheer for the goal.
Re: The Little Things You Love About Football
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 05:39:31 pm »
When a player perfectly executes a knee slide celebration. They look fantastic and are probably my favourite celebration.

Players shush-ing the opposition fans, especially after scoring a goal. Love a bit of needle. :D
Re: The Little Things You Love About Football
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 08:42:12 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on June 27, 2022, 02:15:34 pm
Diving headers. They're that rare these days, I almost get emotional when somebody scores one.

Peter Osgood's for Chelsea v Leeds in the 1970 FA Cup Replay was the best ever, superbly executed. Peter Cormack scored a cracker infront of The Kop, after Keegan nodded it back into his path, it's on YouTube somewhere but can't remember which game!

This crappy old iPad won't let me copy stuff from YouTube anyway, so can some kind person remind me again of that Osgood goal please....cheers!
Re: The Little Things You Love About Football
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 09:25:06 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 08:42:12 pm
Peter Osgood's for Chelsea v Leeds in the 1970 FA Cup Replay was the best ever, superbly executed. Peter Cormack scored a cracker infront of The Kop, after Keegan nodded it back into his path, it's on YouTube somewhere but can't remember which game!

This crappy old iPad won't let me copy stuff from YouTube anyway, so can some kind person remind me again of that Osgood goal please....cheers!


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ko9PuNb52g8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ko9PuNb52g8</a>

Believe that's the one, Mike...
Re: The Little Things You Love About Football
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 09:28:18 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 08:42:12 pm
Peter Osgood's for Chelsea v Leeds in the 1970 FA Cup Replay was the best ever, superbly executed. Peter Cormack scored a cracker infront of The Kop, after Keegan nodded it back into his path, it's on YouTube somewhere but can't remember which game!

This crappy old iPad won't let me copy stuff from YouTube anyway, so can some kind person remind me again of that Osgood goal please....cheers!
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UbckbGOAehk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UbckbGOAehk</a>


As a young kid I remember being enthralled by the Coventry semi-final.  My dad already had me locked in as a Liverpool fan but I was a Coventry fan briefly that day (dodged a bullet on that one!).  Oggy banging it long, Big Cyrille heading it out to the wing, Bennett crossing and Houchen leaping through the air before celebrating like Hendo!
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1Q5-ANGlhuM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1Q5-ANGlhuM</a>
Re: The Little Things You Love About Football
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 09:57:42 pm »
That was the final. But yeah, cracking game and a brilliant diving header.
Re: The Little Things You Love About Football
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 10:00:08 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:57:42 pm
That was the final. But yeah, cracking game and a brilliant diving header.
Of course it was.  No idea why I typed semi-final.  Showing my age in more ways than one  :o
Re: The Little Things You Love About Football
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 10:08:52 pm »
First time seeing a talent you never knew about

Perfect technique in any way shape or form, Pavard goal vs Argentina WC 2018 and Gourcuff goal vs PSG in 09 being a perfect example. Dont think i'll ever appreciate the sheer finesse of a goal more than Gourcuffs
    • www.redandwhitekop.com
Re: The Little Things You Love About Football
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 10:17:29 pm »
The camera at Anfield shaking because of a massive goal and everyone going mental.
Re: The Little Things You Love About Football
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 10:20:27 pm »
I used to love the FA Cup as a kid, especially the final itself. Seeing the teams walk out from behind the goal to a sea of waving flags always captured my imagination. Sadly I've little to no interest in that competition anymore, unless we're in it of course.

Watching Italian football on Channel 4 on a Sunday afternoon. AC Milan in particular were my favourite to watch, mainly because of Gullit's dreds and Rijkaard strutting around with his shirt outside his shorts. As a 10 year old, I thought they looked cool as fuck

When I was playing football, I always loved the smell of deep heat muscle spray in the changing rooms. I faked many an injury just so I could get a blast of that stuff. Too much of it though, and the legs would be roasted off you

These days, I have little to no love for modern professional football or the force fed commercialised shite that surrounds it. It's completely soulless to me now. Obviously I still watch LFC and plan to savour every moment of Klopps reign, but I can definitely see the day coming where my interest will finally dwindle away




Re: The Little Things You Love About Football
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 10:32:36 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 12:22:54 pm
The sound of the net when a shot lands in the corner.

Also the sound of 40,000 people going yeahhhh at once when we score must be the best sound on earth.
I personally love the sound of Spanish supporters all shouting GOOOOL in unison, and the sound of the commentator going into some weird trance
Re: The Little Things You Love About Football
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 10:37:22 pm »
Thanks lads, yeah some goal that, just so classy!

Haha me and older brother lived in Dovecote then, we were brought up Reds from 65', but oddly he preferred Chelsea from around 67/68. He had our poor mum recreate the Chelsea kit for him, stripes and numbers on shorts etc, looked good though!

We had an old Telebank TV, the ones were you put money in the slot to get a few hours viewing. On the night of the Chelsea v Leeds replay, my brother claimed all the rights to the telly, and was all up for the game.

Just on K/O time the telly 'went out' I was pissing myself laughing, but in the eagerness to put the money in the slot, my brother jammed the key while turning it, and it wouldn't come on!

I felt dead sorry for him, I think he got the match on the radio, can't remember now, but the way media coverage of footy was back then, it was years before he saw the highlights!
Re: The Little Things You Love About Football
« Reply #54 on: Today at 08:11:12 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 12:18:53 pm
Wonder if there are still some keepers who dont wear gloves? Used to see that a lot years ago.
Genuinely don't remember seeing that ever happen, so I did a quick Google.  England got knocked out of Euro 2004 in a penalty shootout where the keeper took his gloves off for the last penalty save, then immediately scored the winning penalty himeself.  Why do I have no memory of this?



Short sleeves too ;D
Re: The Little Things You Love About Football
« Reply #55 on: Today at 09:13:50 am »
I love the sound of the crossbar when a ball absolutely SMASHES INTO IT, though at the time I'm usually either cringing (cause it's us and didn't go in, or is against us and was a near miss) or laughing (cause it goes in for us)
Re: The Little Things You Love About Football
« Reply #56 on: Today at 10:01:36 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 08:11:12 am
Genuinely don't remember seeing that ever happen, so I did a quick Google.  England got knocked out of Euro 2004 in a penalty shootout where the keeper took his gloves off for the last penalty save, then immediately scored the winning penalty himeself.  Why do I have no memory of this?



Short sleeves too ;D

If you are as old as me it used to happen a lot  :), mid to late seventies was my time



Re: The Little Things You Love About Football
« Reply #57 on: Today at 10:15:18 am »
I'm not gonna lie, i quite like the World Cup atmosphere
Re: The Little Things You Love About Football
« Reply #58 on: Today at 10:41:46 am »
Driving past Anfield!....living close to the ground, I drive down WBR about 3/4 times a day. I get a buzz every single time, especially when driving towards The Kop / Sir Kenny stand .

There's 54 years worth of memories in that view,
Re: The Little Things You Love About Football
« Reply #59 on: Today at 10:53:28 am »

That last one reminds me, Daniel Gray has a couple of mini books about these little moments.  Weve ticked a fair few of them off already.
Re: The Little Things You Love About Football
« Reply #60 on: Today at 11:27:04 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 08:11:12 am
Genuinely don't remember seeing that ever happen, so I did a quick Google.  England got knocked out of Euro 2004 in a penalty shootout where the keeper took his gloves off for the last penalty save, then immediately scored the winning penalty himeself.  Why do I have no memory of this?

Probably because England go out of most tournaments on penalties. They all blur into one after a while
Re: The Little Things You Love About Football
« Reply #61 on: Today at 11:27:18 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 10:01:36 am
If you are as old as me it used to happen a lot  :), mid to late seventies was my time




Christ, their fingers must have been absolutely fucked!

It would be bad enough with the balls they use these days, but in the 70s?
Re: The Little Things You Love About Football
« Reply #62 on: Today at 12:15:19 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:13:50 am
I love the sound of the crossbar when a ball absolutely SMASHES INTO IT, though at the time I'm usually either cringing (cause it's us and didn't go in, or is against us and was a near miss) or laughing (cause it goes in for us)

Or the post. Remember this one from Suarez? Oof! What a goal that would've been.

 https://youtu.be/FmgeAHVu8aw
Re: The Little Things You Love About Football
« Reply #63 on: Today at 12:33:38 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 10:53:28 am

That last one reminds me, Daniel Gray has a couple of mini books about these little moments.  Weve ticked a fair few of them off already.

Oh yeah, the train one is a good one, I love that.
Re: The Little Things You Love About Football
« Reply #64 on: Today at 12:39:15 pm »
On holiday:

"You head down to the beach love, I'm just going to nip up and have a look at Deportivo Resort's (Spanish 4th tier) ground."
Re: The Little Things You Love About Football
« Reply #65 on: Today at 03:21:57 pm »
Love the atmosphere and sense of anticipation that falls over the whole city before an important match.
Re: The Little Things You Love About Football
« Reply #66 on: Today at 04:06:14 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 03:21:57 pm
Love the atmosphere and sense of anticipation that falls over the whole city before an important match.
Nowhere I've ever lived does this quite like Liverpool.
Re: The Little Things You Love About Football
« Reply #67 on: Today at 04:44:08 pm »
I like the comfort of the routine of football, I think it keeps me sane. When you're having a shit time in work but you know you can lose yourself with your mates in a match every 3 days.

Plus the fact football is the only thing I have to talk to my dad about.
Re: The Little Things You Love About Football
« Reply #68 on: Today at 05:32:26 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 26, 2022, 11:07:54 pm
Maxi, Maxi Rodriguez thumbs down the ring for me.

 :lmao
Re: The Little Things You Love About Football
« Reply #69 on: Today at 06:30:44 pm »
Quote from: Damo58 on Today at 04:44:08 pm
I like the comfort of the routine of football, I think it keeps me sane. When you're having a shit time in work but you know you can lose yourself with your mates in a match every 3 days.

Plus the fact football is the only thing I have to talk to my dad about.

Have just imported every Liverpool fixture so far to my Google calendar

Feels boss. Payday. Our match. Dentist. A match.

Not PL fixtures, nope. OURS. nobody else's.
Re: The Little Things You Love About Football
« Reply #70 on: Today at 06:40:07 pm »
-As a US-based fan, waking up on a chilly Saturday morning, making a cup of coffee, making some breakfast and sitting down on the couch for a morning/afternoon full of pure Barclays
-Images of Klopp standing on the halfway line watching the other team warm up
-An outside of the boot pass perfectly into the stride of a running player (particularly if they're running down the wing)
-Non-stop texting with friends during a random World Cup or Euro's group stage game
-A goal that goes in off the underside of the crossbar
-Seeing limbs in the away end (Just not at Anfield!)
Re: The Little Things You Love About Football
« Reply #71 on: Today at 06:47:13 pm »
The collective intake of breath as your team breaks and your player is about to shoot, for a split second the ground goes silent just before the ball hits the back of the net and then the place erupts.
