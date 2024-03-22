Barney, I kept my mouth shut and didnt come on here during the farm shop video fiasco for the same reasons why I probably shouldve stayed off Rawk today. KP never confirmed whether the farm shop video was her or not, but they also did not deny it, which further fed the frenzy of the thats not Kate brigade on social media Which in turn forced them to put Kate in front of the camera on Friday. It was never going to go away until people saw her without grainy videos or doctored photographs.



Yes, thats probably a sad reflection on us as a society but Im not willing to let them off the hook for playing those games. The farm shop video didnt look like her; the frail Kate we saw on Friday poses a huge contradiction to that first video. So no, Im not eager to believe everything put out by these palaces, esp. when its the S*n, TMZ and Mail getting the scoop.



Yes, the people letting their imaginations run wild about reptilians, sacrificial lambs, etc. are at fault, but so are the palace PR teams and the toxic British press who handled things very poorly and put her in the firing line unnecessarily.



In summary, anything you say after a young woman comes out and confirms her cancer diagnosis is likely to appear insensitive or doubling down on conspiracy theories. But the Palace handled it poorly for months and should accept some responsibility, too.



Probably best if we all just give it a rest, to be fair.

