Poll

 I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God

I shall say this humbly and with all my heart! God Save the King!
I shall mumble this somewhat
Meh
Not too happy about this
What a load of shite
I like Cheese, but not Royal Cheese. Royal cheese sucks ass!
Author Topic: The Monarchy*  (Read 185492 times)

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,190
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4680 on: March 22, 2024, 10:03:48 pm »
Sad shes been forced out like this. Looks older and unwell.

Dont really care how privileged she is, shes in her mid-40s, mother of 3 and having bored dickheads on the internet playing Benoit fucking Blanc about her life while she has cancer.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,099
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4681 on: March 22, 2024, 10:03:53 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 22, 2024, 10:00:12 pm
Theyre now all going on about how  the terrible PR of the royal family was. Basically blaming them for their own actions.

No family should be thinking about PR at this time. Whoever they are.

Who is they?
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,411
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4682 on: March 22, 2024, 10:20:53 pm »
Like most on here I don't care for the Royals at all, wish it was all taken apart completely, but this has nothing to do with that, this is a young woman scared shitless no doubt and having to go through all this.

Yes they have tons of money and resources, just like any of the top percent, and can afford the best care she can get, again though that has nothing to do with the humanity of the situation, doesn't change what she is going through like everyone else that has or is going through this fucking dreadful thing.

Like everyone else who is going through this she deserves complete privacy, and in my view the press shouldn't utter a whisper about her until they decide the family want to and leave her the fuck alone.

I'm the first to usually joke, piss take or lay into the royals in all manner of situations, but in such a fucking horrific situation like this for any family, the absolute least anyone can do is give them privacy and hopefully the gutter media (will they fuck) and others can do that.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,770
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4683 on: March 23, 2024, 01:17:15 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on March 22, 2024, 10:20:53 pm
Like most on here I don't care for the Royals at all, wish it was all taken apart completely, but this has nothing to do with that, this is a young woman scared shitless no doubt and having to go through all this.

Yes they have tons of money and resources, just like any of the top percent, and can afford the best care she can get, again though that has nothing to do with the humanity of the situation, doesn't change what she is going through like everyone else that has or is going through this fucking dreadful thing.

Like everyone else who is going through this she deserves complete privacy, and in my view the press shouldn't utter a whisper about her until they decide the family want to and leave her the fuck alone.

I'm the first to usually joke, piss take or lay into the royals in all manner of situations, but in such a fucking horrific situation like this for any family, the absolute least anyone can do is give them privacy and hopefully the gutter media (will they fuck) and others can do that.
Exactly, not everyone gets their private life (and health issues) played out in front of the world for their kids to see.
Logged
Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,861
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4684 on: March 23, 2024, 08:29:05 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on March 22, 2024, 10:03:53 pm
Who is they?
The tin foil hat people who claimed shed been replaced etc and all that nonsense
Logged
W

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,994
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4685 on: March 23, 2024, 09:52:05 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 23, 2024, 08:29:05 am
The tin foil hat people who claimed shed been replaced etc and all that nonsense
@Morgana pointed to one at Twitter - it is still there and has not aged well.
Quote from: Morgana on March 11, 2024, 08:36:29 am
OK mate, no worries. a summary I found online which pretty much sums up the messiness:
https://twitter.com/Randall87454048/status/1767061076548763750
Quote
Jacaranda Stop the #PopulationCull
@Randall87454048
A dead man shot in the head who sent a letter to Middleton a week before his death
A Prince with bruises
A last minute cancellation
A convoy speeding to hospital
A fake driving photo
A fake Mothers Day photo take by William
A missing princess
#KateMiddleton
#WhereIsKate
Logged
Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,622
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4686 on: March 24, 2024, 09:56:39 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on March 23, 2024, 09:52:05 am
@Morgana pointed to one at Twitter - it is still there and has not aged well.
I feel terrible for her and for any part I played in any speculations 😢
Having said that, am still not a fan of how they dealt with it. They are perfectly entitled to their privacy and should have stuck to their guns about her not coming back until after Easter. But instead, they trotted her out on Twitter to take the blame for a photoshop job. That was poor management and it didnt feel like they were protecting her.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,706
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4687 on: March 24, 2024, 10:10:48 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on March 22, 2024, 10:20:53 pm
Like most on here I don't care for the Royals at all, wish it was all taken apart completely, but this has nothing to do with that, this is a young woman scared shitless no doubt and having to go through all this.

Yes they have tons of money and resources, just like any of the top percent, and can afford the best care she can get, again though that has nothing to do with the humanity of the situation, doesn't change what she is going through like everyone else that has or is going through this fucking dreadful thing.

Like everyone else who is going through this she deserves complete privacy, and in my view the press shouldn't utter a whisper about her until they decide the family want to and leave her the fuck alone.

I'm the first to usually joke, piss take or lay into the royals in all manner of situations, but in such a fucking horrific situation like this for any family, the absolute least anyone can do is give them privacy and hopefully the gutter media (will they fuck) and others can do that.

I wish her a full and speedy recovery and hope she is doing well. The wider questions on why she is in the top 1% and why she will have better and quicker treatment over those who pay her upkeep, remain and must not be swept away. The Republican conversation should not be muted by this terrible and unfortunate situation.
Logged

Online kopite77

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,129
  • In Jurgen we trust!
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4688 on: March 24, 2024, 10:16:53 am »
I have no time for the Monarchy, but I wish no harm to any of them personally, the real culprits of stoking the flames here are the Monarchies PR team and their useful idiots that are the Royal Corespondents, every time one of them so much as break wind it is gets blanket coverage in the press, they also seem to regurgitate their hatred for Harry and Meghan for them wanting out of this circus, every time the heat comes on the Monarchy for one their regular PR fuck ups!
Logged
Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,622
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4689 on: March 24, 2024, 01:02:28 pm »
Quote from: kopite77 on March 24, 2024, 10:16:53 am
I have no time for the Monarchy, but I wish no harm to any of them personally, the real culprits of stoking the flames here are the Monarchies PR team and their useful idiots that are the Royal Corespondents, every time one of them so much as break wind it is gets blanket coverage in the press, they also seem to regurgitate their hatred for Harry and Meghan for them wanting out of this circus, every time the heat comes on the Monarchy for one their regular PR fuck ups!
Exactly. I gave up when the Rag, Daily Fail and BBC were publishing articles about the farm shop appearance as if that was actually her (look at how frail she is in the latest video and tell me that was the same woman scurrying along at 4 miles an hour in a track suit!). They kept creating circus after circus with fake stuff, which was not Kates fault.

And no way in a million years she has an Adobe account let alone the time, energy and strength to be chopping and editing pictures. Kensington Palace let her down big time, and it shouldnt be forgotten how they played games and fed the frenzy. Shes a human being and shes sick. Why lie and obfuscate for weeks on end instead of just telling the truth?
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,772
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4690 on: March 24, 2024, 01:40:20 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on March 24, 2024, 09:56:39 am
I feel terrible for her and for any part I played in any speculations 😢


Yet only a few hours later  ;D

Quote from: Morgana on March 24, 2024, 01:02:28 pm
Exactly. I gave up when the Rag, Daily Fail and BBC were publishing articles about the farm shop appearance as if that was actually her (look at how frail she is in the latest video and tell me that was the same woman scurrying along at 4 miles an hour in a track suit!). They kept creating circus after circus with fake stuff, which was not Kates fault.

And no way in a million years she has an Adobe account let alone the time, energy and strength to be chopping and editing pictures. Kensington Palace let her down big time, and it shouldnt be forgotten how they played games and fed the frenzy. Shes a human being and shes sick. Why lie and obfuscate for weeks on end instead of just telling the truth?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,622
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4691 on: March 24, 2024, 01:44:56 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 24, 2024, 01:40:20 pm
Yet only a few hours later  ;D
I never changed my tune, ever. My sympathies have always been with Kate and not Kensington or Buckingham Palace. I said from the beginning that shes vulnerable and we should care what they do in her name. The cancer diagnosis doesnt change the way I feel about anything I said about Kensington Palace over the last few weeks.

Edit: Also said from the beginning that they didnt have to say anything at all until after Easter. Stick to your guns and remain silent or if you must speak, tell the truth.
« Last Edit: March 24, 2024, 01:59:00 pm by Morgana »
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,790
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4692 on: March 24, 2024, 02:37:24 pm »
A load of mass wisteria if you ask me.
Logged
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,772
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4693 on: March 24, 2024, 02:52:28 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on March 24, 2024, 01:44:56 pm
I never changed my tune, ever. My sympathies have always been with Kate and not Kensington or Buckingham Palace. I said from the beginning that shes vulnerable and we should care what they do in her name. The cancer diagnosis doesnt change the way I feel about anything I said about Kensington Palace over the last few weeks.

Edit: Also said from the beginning that they didnt have to say anything at all until after Easter. Stick to your guns and remain silent or if you must speak, tell the truth.

I never said you changed your tune.

I'm just amused that you

Quote from: Morgana on March 24, 2024, 09:56:39 am
I feel terrible for her and for any part I played in any speculations 😢

Yet your very next post is to repeat the speculation  :D

However I may have missed when confirmation came out it wasn't her in the video and she had nothing to do with the photshopping. If I've missed that then I offer my apologies.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,622
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4694 on: March 24, 2024, 03:24:56 pm »
Barney, I kept my mouth shut and didnt come on here during the farm shop video fiasco for the same reasons why I probably shouldve stayed off Rawk today. KP never confirmed whether the farm shop video was her or not, but they also did not deny it, which further fed the frenzy of the thats not Kate brigade on social media Which in turn forced them to put Kate in front of the camera on Friday. It was never going to go away until people saw her  without grainy videos or doctored photographs.

Yes, thats probably a sad reflection on us as a society but Im not willing to let them off the hook for playing those games. The farm shop video didnt look like her; the frail Kate we saw on Friday poses a huge contradiction to that first video. So no, Im not eager to believe everything put out by these palaces, esp. when its the S*n, TMZ and Mail getting the scoop.

 Yes, the people letting their imaginations run wild about reptilians, sacrificial lambs, etc. are at fault, but so are the palace PR teams and the toxic British press who handled things very poorly and put her in the firing line unnecessarily.

In summary, anything you say after a young woman comes out and confirms her cancer diagnosis is likely to appear insensitive or doubling down on conspiracy theories. But the Palace handled it poorly for months and should accept some responsibility, too.

Probably best if we all just give it a rest, to be fair.
Logged

Offline lindylou100

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,695
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4695 on: March 24, 2024, 04:19:39 pm »
Yep, the Kensington Palace comms team fucked it all up. Dont forget that what blew everything up was the fake AI composite photograph that they released on Mothers Day. The British press said nothing and it was left to the foreign press to call them out, we arent talking about photoshop here were talking about there being no original photo to begin with. Then there was the photo where her face cant even be seen. Like that was going to end speculation lol. There was no need to release either photo so why lie so brazenly? Then nobody believed anything they said so they eventually had to release this video. Now theyre trying to shame and gaslight the public for the blatant lies and cock ups they themselves have made when most were simply showing concern. In sharp contrast Charlie has been pretty much upfront about his condition whilst also maintaining his privacy so the speculation has been minimal.

Fuck their gaslighting, holier than thou attitude.
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,622
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4696 on: March 24, 2024, 04:26:52 pm »
Quote from: lindylou100 on March 24, 2024, 04:19:39 pm
Yep, the Kensington Palace comms team fucked it all up. Dont forget that what blew everything up was the fake AI composite photograph that they released on Mothers Day. The British press said nothing and it was left to the foreign press to call them out, we arent talking about photoshop here were talking about there being no original photo to begin with. Then there was the photo where her face cant even be seen. Like that was going to end speculation lol. There was no need to release either photo so why lie so brazenly? Then nobody believed anything they said so they eventually had to release this video. Now theyre trying to shame and gaslight the public for the blatant lies and cock ups they themselves have made when most were simply showing concern. In sharp contrast Charlie has been pretty much upfront about his condition whilst also maintaining his privacy so the speculation has been minimal.

Fuck their gaslighting, holier than thou attitude.
Exactly. Couldnt agree more.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,861
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4697 on: March 24, 2024, 04:31:15 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on March 24, 2024, 03:24:56 pm
Barney, I kept my mouth shut and didnt come on here during the farm shop video fiasco for the same reasons why I probably shouldve stayed off Rawk today. KP never confirmed whether the farm shop video was her or not, but they also did not deny it, which further fed the frenzy of the thats not Kate brigade on social media Which in turn forced them to put Kate in front of the camera on Friday. It was never going to go away until people saw her  without grainy videos or doctored photographs.

Yes, thats probably a sad reflection on us as a society but Im not willing to let them off the hook for playing those games. The farm shop video didnt look like her; the frail Kate we saw on Friday poses a huge contradiction to that first video. So no, Im not eager to believe everything put out by these palaces, esp. when its the S*n, TMZ and Mail getting the scoop.

 Yes, the people letting their imaginations run wild about reptilians, sacrificial lambs, etc. are at fault, but so are the palace PR teams and the toxic British press who handled things very poorly and put her in the firing line unnecessarily.

In summary, anything you say after a young woman comes out and confirms her cancer diagnosis is likely to appear insensitive or doubling down on conspiracy theories. But the Palace handled it poorly for months and should accept some responsibility, too.

Probably best if we all just give it a rest, to be fair.

It was absolutely her.
Its just down the road from me.
I have neighbours who work there.
Logged
Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,622
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4698 on: March 24, 2024, 05:02:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 24, 2024, 04:31:15 pm
It was absolutely her.
Its just down the road from me.
I have neighbours who work there.
How is this confirmation? Is it going to be your word against all the other people online saying they live in the area whove pointed out that those huts and Christmas decorations arent still up this time of year and the video was likely taken months ago or fake?  Or the BBC journalist who also called the identity of the speed-walking Kate into question? (https://www.gbnews.com/royal/kate-middleton-news-bbc-reporter-prince-william-windsor-video) We can differ on who thinks it was her or not; its neither here nor there.

The main point I was trying to make is that its not how heads of states or officialdom are supposed to do things. KP and the media allowed this storm to brew and brew until it boiled over. Now theyre shaming people who were genuinely concerned about that womans wellbeing for asking questions and calling them out in their bullshit, and that doesnt sit well with me.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4699 on: March 24, 2024, 06:40:13 pm »
I'm not sure I could put into words the sheer level of contempt I have for the people who try to make up for the absence of meaning in their own sad, empty lives by making wild accusations and repeating baseless conspiracy theories about people they've never met. The fact they repeatedly do this, often also making similarly wild speculations about people's marriages while self righteously claiming that it's only because they 'care' about the person in question, is mind blowing.

Ultimately, these people lie somewhere between Sandy Hook truthers and stans who create insanely complex theories about how Taylor Swift is actually gay and secretly sleeping with any female friend she's seen out in public with. I mean, are we going to pretend the photo was rushed out for any reason except to try and placate the people going online and creating bizarre theories as to why Kate hadn't been seen in public lately and asking what were the royals hiding?

You know, people like this:

Quote from: Morgana on March  3, 2024, 05:52:56 pm
Where is Kate Middleton? What happened to her? I dont usually care about these royals but something sounds a little bit off with these Palace statements. Funny how those palace sources couldnt keep their mouths shut when Meghan and the ginger boy were on the scene, but now the seal on information is as water tight as swimming pool grout. That woman is missing.
These ghouls won't be happy until they have a corpse to parade around, just like in the 90's. Until then, they'll demand to know everything about the cancer treatment and make up what they don't know, while berating the press and the palace for giving them the content they want. And then once George gets married, the pattern will repeat again.
« Last Edit: March 24, 2024, 06:42:06 pm by Sheer Magnetism »
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,622
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4700 on: March 24, 2024, 06:50:35 pm »
I doubt Ill live long enough to see George get married, but whatever you say man. More power to you. 👊
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,497
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4701 on: March 24, 2024, 09:53:46 pm »
Most people under the age of 80 have lived their lives under three monarchs, at the absolute limit. For most of us, Charlie is only our second monarch. Then I look at Sir David Attenborough, who has experienced five monarchs, and the abdication crisis. He also handled the Queen's early Christmas Speech deliveries. He was only six months younger than her. Quite remarkable really.
Logged
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4702 on: March 26, 2024, 05:24:46 pm »
For anyone nterested The rest is entertainment podcast discuss the speculation around Kate.
Its quite interesting IMO
Logged
Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,266
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4703 on: April 3, 2024, 03:05:43 pm »
£150 to have tea at Balmoral,  loads will be daft enough to pay it
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,770
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4704 on: April 3, 2024, 03:18:53 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on April  3, 2024, 03:05:43 pm
£150 to have tea at Balmoral,  loads will be daft enough to pay it


£150 to go round a state funded house built on the backs of the Victorian working class.


The only interesting bit is seeing exactly where Liz Truss Novochocked Elizabeth on the tuesday
Miss
Logged
Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,266
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4705 on: April 3, 2024, 03:26:49 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on April  3, 2024, 03:18:53 pm

£150 to go round a state funded house built on the backs of the Victorian working class.


The only interesting bit is seeing exactly where Liz Truss Novochocked Elizabeth on the tuesday
Miss

Its fucking disgusting,   Unfortunately lots will still doff their caps
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4706 on: April 3, 2024, 03:27:57 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on April  3, 2024, 03:05:43 pm
£150 to have tea at Balmoral,  loads will be daft enough to pay it

Who pockets the £150 and will it be taxed
Logged
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,640
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4707 on: April 3, 2024, 05:52:40 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on April  3, 2024, 03:18:53 pm

£150 to go round a state funded house built on the backs of the Victorian working class.


The only interesting bit is seeing exactly where Liz Truss Novochocked Elizabeth on the tuesday
Miss

Its not state funded as its not a part of the Crown Estate, the Monarch at the time owns the thing, so its Charlie boys property. Its upkeep comes out of the Privy Purse, which is a private fund that comes from jug ears owning half the fucking country.

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April  3, 2024, 03:27:57 pm
Who pockets the £150 and will it be taxed

Charlie owns the gaff so gets the dosh. I doubt it gets taxed.
Logged
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,770
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4708 on: April 4, 2024, 12:03:20 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  3, 2024, 05:52:40 pm
Its not state funded as its not a part of the Crown Estate, the Monarch at the time owns the thing, so its Charlie boys property. Its upkeep comes out of the Privy Purse, which is a private fund that comes from jug ears owning half the fucking country.

Charlie owns the gaff so gets the dosh. I doubt it gets taxed.
That's one of them they get to keep unless the revolution is deep

Yeah, I keep forgetting how hard they work for their millions. I'm sure Victoria and Albert must have saved regularly to fund the purchase and upgrade.
Logged
Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,784
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4709 on: April 5, 2024, 03:12:42 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on April  3, 2024, 03:18:53 pm

£150 to go round a state funded house built on the backs of the Victorian working class.


The only interesting bit is seeing exactly where Liz Truss Novochocked Elizabeth on the tuesday
Miss

For £30 you can do a 10K run round the estate at the back end of April. 
Logged
Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,382
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4710 on: April 5, 2024, 03:29:37 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on April  5, 2024, 03:12:42 pm
For £30 you can do a 10K run round the estate at the back end of April.

With right to roam you can go running/hiking/camping around the wider Balmoral estate completely free. I've done so myself, some spectacular scenery (once bumped into Charles in the middle of nowhere while he was painting, he was friendly enough). Even though I grew up nearby I've never been on the castle grounds itself though I have done a tour of the whisky distillery next door.
Logged

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,766
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4711 on: April 5, 2024, 03:34:01 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on April  3, 2024, 03:18:53 pm

£150 to go round a state funded house built on the backs of the Victorian working class.


The only interesting bit is seeing exactly where Liz Truss Novochocked Elizabeth on the tuesday
Miss

For £150 I would want a happy ending so I could wipe it on their expensive curtains! or take a shit on their rug that probably cost more than my house. That would be £150 well spent.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,784
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4712 on: April 5, 2024, 04:31:42 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on April  5, 2024, 03:29:37 pm
With right to roam you can go running/hiking/camping around the wider Balmoral estate completely free. I've done so myself, some spectacular scenery (once bumped into Charles in the middle of nowhere while he was painting, he was friendly enough). Even though I grew up nearby I've never been on the castle grounds itself though I have done a tour of the whisky distillery next door.
Good point. This is the organised festival / run thing. Done it twice now. First time was just before Liz popped her clogs. Most weird hearing them describe the estate having just been round there.
Logged
Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,994
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4713 on: April 5, 2024, 04:36:30 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on April  5, 2024, 03:34:01 pm
For £150 I would want a happy ending so I could wipe it on their expensive curtains! or take a shit on their rug that probably cost more than my house. That would be £150 well spent.
Camilla seems like game girl and I expect will be happy to oblige. Perhaps Elmo can set it up for you - he's on talking terms with Charlie, dontcha know.
Logged
Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,486
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4714 on: April 5, 2024, 04:46:58 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on April  5, 2024, 04:36:30 pm
Camilla seems like game girl and I expect will be happy to oblige. Perhaps Elmo can set it up for you - he's on talking terms with Charlie, dontcha know.

Paint me like one of your French girls Charlie.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,382
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4715 on: April 5, 2024, 04:47:47 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April  5, 2024, 04:46:58 pm
Paint me like one of your French girls Charlie.

I was only a kid at the time... I'm just glad it wasn't Andrew I bumped into in the middle of nowhere.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,882
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4716 on: April 5, 2024, 04:48:24 pm »
The true beauty of RAWK is how quickly a thread on the venerable institution of the monarchy jumps about from Elmo criminally trespassing to Hank shitting the rug...
Logged
Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,706
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4717 on: April 7, 2024, 01:11:42 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on April  5, 2024, 04:48:24 pm
The true beauty of RAWK is how quickly a thread on the venerable institution of the monarchy jumps about from Elmo criminally trespassing to Hank shitting the rug...

How dare you. This is a shitting on the monarchy thread, so all scatological fantasies are welcomed and, indeed, encouraged.
Logged

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,524
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4718 on: Today at 08:04:32 am »
So Charles is above the law is he? 

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/apr/11/courtier-demanded-assurance-king-could-not-be-prosecuted-under-new-welsh-law?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

Bollocks. There is no justification whatsoever for this. Outdated leaches whose purpose seems to be to fill their own pockets, protect their own interests, corrupt our democracy and perpetuate the bizarre mindset that they are somehow still relevant in the 21st century.  Theyre not. Fuck off Charles and give us back everything your family has stolen from us.
Logged
Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,173
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4719 on: Today at 08:14:49 am »
Quote from: Red Ol on Today at 08:04:32 am
So Charles is above the law is he? 

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/apr/11/courtier-demanded-assurance-king-could-not-be-prosecuted-under-new-welsh-law?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

This bit is fucking startling .....
More than 30 laws stipulate, for example, that police are barred from entering the privately owned Balmoral and Sandringham estates without the kings permission to investigate possible crimes, including wildlife offences and environmental pollution. No other private landowner in the country is given such legal immunity.
Logged
