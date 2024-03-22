Barney, I kept my mouth shut and didnt come on here during the farm shop video fiasco for the same reasons why I probably shouldve stayed off Rawk today. KP never confirmed whether the farm shop video was her or not, but they also did not deny it, which further fed the frenzy of the thats not Kate brigade on social media
Which in turn forced them to put Kate in front of the camera on Friday. It was never going to go away until people saw her
without grainy videos or doctored photographs.
Yes, thats probably a sad reflection on us as a society but Im not willing to let them off the hook for playing those games. The farm shop video didnt look like her; the frail Kate we saw on Friday poses a huge contradiction to that first video. So no, Im not eager to believe everything put out by these palaces, esp. when its the S*n, TMZ and Mail getting the scoop.
Yes, the people letting their imaginations run wild about reptilians, sacrificial lambs, etc. are at fault, but so are the palace PR teams and the toxic British press who handled things very poorly and put her in the firing line unnecessarily.
In summary, anything you say after a young woman comes out and confirms her cancer diagnosis is likely to appear insensitive or doubling down on conspiracy theories. But the Palace handled it poorly for months and should accept some responsibility, too.
Probably best if we all just give it a rest, to be fair.