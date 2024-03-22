Like most on here I don't care for the Royals at all, wish it was all taken apart completely, but this has nothing to do with that, this is a young woman scared shitless no doubt and having to go through all this.



Yes they have tons of money and resources, just like any of the top percent, and can afford the best care she can get, again though that has nothing to do with the humanity of the situation, doesn't change what she is going through like everyone else that has or is going through this fucking dreadful thing.



Like everyone else who is going through this she deserves complete privacy, and in my view the press shouldn't utter a whisper about her until they decide the family want to and leave her the fuck alone.



I'm the first to usually joke, piss take or lay into the royals in all manner of situations, but in such a fucking horrific situation like this for any family, the absolute least anyone can do is give them privacy and hopefully the gutter media (will they fuck) and others can do that.