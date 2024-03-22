Poll

The Monarchy*

Re: The Monarchy*
March 22, 2024, 10:03:48 pm
Sad shes been forced out like this. Looks older and unwell.

Dont really care how privileged she is, shes in her mid-40s, mother of 3 and having bored dickheads on the internet playing Benoit fucking Blanc about her life while she has cancer.
Re: The Monarchy*
March 22, 2024, 10:03:53 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 22, 2024, 10:00:12 pm
Theyre now all going on about how  the terrible PR of the royal family was. Basically blaming them for their own actions.

No family should be thinking about PR at this time. Whoever they are.

Who is they?
Re: The Monarchy*
March 22, 2024, 10:20:53 pm
Like most on here I don't care for the Royals at all, wish it was all taken apart completely, but this has nothing to do with that, this is a young woman scared shitless no doubt and having to go through all this.

Yes they have tons of money and resources, just like any of the top percent, and can afford the best care she can get, again though that has nothing to do with the humanity of the situation, doesn't change what she is going through like everyone else that has or is going through this fucking dreadful thing.

Like everyone else who is going through this she deserves complete privacy, and in my view the press shouldn't utter a whisper about her until they decide the family want to and leave her the fuck alone.

I'm the first to usually joke, piss take or lay into the royals in all manner of situations, but in such a fucking horrific situation like this for any family, the absolute least anyone can do is give them privacy and hopefully the gutter media (will they fuck) and others can do that.
Re: The Monarchy*
Yesterday at 01:17:15 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on March 22, 2024, 10:20:53 pm
Like most on here I don't care for the Royals at all, wish it was all taken apart completely, but this has nothing to do with that, this is a young woman scared shitless no doubt and having to go through all this.

Yes they have tons of money and resources, just like any of the top percent, and can afford the best care she can get, again though that has nothing to do with the humanity of the situation, doesn't change what she is going through like everyone else that has or is going through this fucking dreadful thing.

Like everyone else who is going through this she deserves complete privacy, and in my view the press shouldn't utter a whisper about her until they decide the family want to and leave her the fuck alone.

I'm the first to usually joke, piss take or lay into the royals in all manner of situations, but in such a fucking horrific situation like this for any family, the absolute least anyone can do is give them privacy and hopefully the gutter media (will they fuck) and others can do that.
Exactly, not everyone gets their private life (and health issues) played out in front of the world for their kids to see.
Re: The Monarchy*
Yesterday at 08:29:05 am
Quote from: killer-heels on March 22, 2024, 10:03:53 pm
Who is they?
The tin foil hat people who claimed shed been replaced etc and all that nonsense
W

Re: The Monarchy*
Yesterday at 09:52:05 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:29:05 am
The tin foil hat people who claimed shed been replaced etc and all that nonsense
@Morgana pointed to one at Twitter - it is still there and has not aged well.
Quote from: Morgana on March 11, 2024, 08:36:29 am
OK mate, no worries. a summary I found online which pretty much sums up the messiness:
https://twitter.com/Randall87454048/status/1767061076548763750
Quote
Jacaranda Stop the #PopulationCull
@Randall87454048
A dead man shot in the head who sent a letter to Middleton a week before his death
A Prince with bruises
A last minute cancellation
A convoy speeding to hospital
A fake driving photo
A fake Mothers Day photo take by William
A missing princess
#KateMiddleton
#WhereIsKate
Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 09:56:39 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:52:05 am
@Morgana pointed to one at Twitter - it is still there and has not aged well.
I feel terrible for her and for any part I played in any speculations 😢
Having said that, am still not a fan of how they dealt with it. They are perfectly entitled to their privacy and should have stuck to their guns about her not coming back until after Easter. But instead, they trotted her out on Twitter to take the blame for a photoshop job. That was poor management and it didnt feel like they were protecting her.
Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 10:10:48 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on March 22, 2024, 10:20:53 pm
Like most on here I don't care for the Royals at all, wish it was all taken apart completely, but this has nothing to do with that, this is a young woman scared shitless no doubt and having to go through all this.

Yes they have tons of money and resources, just like any of the top percent, and can afford the best care she can get, again though that has nothing to do with the humanity of the situation, doesn't change what she is going through like everyone else that has or is going through this fucking dreadful thing.

Like everyone else who is going through this she deserves complete privacy, and in my view the press shouldn't utter a whisper about her until they decide the family want to and leave her the fuck alone.

I'm the first to usually joke, piss take or lay into the royals in all manner of situations, but in such a fucking horrific situation like this for any family, the absolute least anyone can do is give them privacy and hopefully the gutter media (will they fuck) and others can do that.

I wish her a full and speedy recovery and hope she is doing well. The wider questions on why she is in the top 1% and why she will have better and quicker treatment over those who pay her upkeep, remain and must not be swept away. The Republican conversation should not be muted by this terrible and unfortunate situation.
