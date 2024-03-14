Poll

 I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God

I shall say this humbly and with all my heart! God Save the King!
I shall mumble this somewhat
Meh
Not too happy about this
What a load of shite
I like Cheese, but not Royal Cheese. Royal cheese sucks ass!
Author Topic: The Monarchy*  (Read 181178 times)

Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on March 14, 2024, 10:57:58 pm
I think its more the case that they have tried (3 times now?) via released pictures to show the public she is alive and well. Well one of those images was proven to be fake and there are question marks over the other two. I think thats what has peoples backs up - they are caught in a little web of lies. Throw in the suicide of the close friend and Williams affair rumours starting to circulate again and you have the perfect shit storm.

She is entitled to recover from whatever illness she has. Even if she has a colostomy bag or is suffering from further complications, they probably could have stopped all of this nonsense.

Theyd have been better off saying nothing and I think thats what will happen now - radio silence. Until she has recovered from her illness. Or finalised the divorce. :D

Same shit arse newspapers who are trying to link her sickness, suicide and affair where a couple of months ago saying the way K&W interact in public is more affectionate then any previous royal couple.

There's a void in the news cycle and just like in the transfer window the media needs to fill it with rumour.
Perhaps people will just now leave her alone to cope with this.
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:03:23 pm
Perhaps people will just now leave her home to cope with this.

You'd hope that the trolls would take a look at themselves in light of this news but I doubt it.

Whatever your feelings on the monarchy as an institution, at the end of the day she's a mother with three young children dealing with a bastard of a disease.
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 06:05:36 pm
You'd hope that the trolls would take a look at themselves in light of this news but I doubt it.

Whatever your feelings on the monarchy as an institution, at the end of the day she's a mother with three young children dealing with a bastard of a disease.

Totally agree, the way some think they have the right to know everything, just does my head in.
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:03:23 pm
Perhaps people will just now leave her home to cope with this.

I need time and privacy to deal with it

Proceed to have 30 min news items on all channels about her, her illness, her treatment, family members illness, family member treatment, what they're doing, what they're not doing
If its anything like when Charles broke the news of his itll be endless posts of who gives a fuck sadly.
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:03:23 pm
Perhaps people will just now leave her home to cope with this.

Yep. Some people need to take a good hard look at themselves after this. It was obvious that it was something serious and they wanted to deal with privately. The faux concern nonsense over her whereabouts on social media has been nauseating.
Quote from: Lad on Today at 06:07:49 pm
If its anything like when Charles broke the news of his itll be endless posts of who gives a fuck sadly.

Not with a young mother I would hope.
At the end of the day, theyre a married couple with 3 kids under 10.

And on that basis this must be horrifically stressful.
As much we all know she'll get the best treatment, and it's in its early stages, it's a horrible and unforgiving disease which doesn't care about status.  There'll be a woman no doubt terrified, and then a man who's having to deal with his father and wife both having this shitstain of a disease, not to mention kids who will see their mother and grandfather having to deal with it.  I wish the best for both of their recoveries.
Not a big fan of the Royal Family, but the media in this country are despicable. She's asked for Privacy and the ITV news have run the same video 3 times in the same segment.
I understand they are royals but they should have been allowed to keep this private. Certainly feels like the attempt of someone in hospital to leak the info was the final straw. Imagine being a young mum getting diagnosed with cancer being the victim of all this BS of the past few weeks. Poor woman. It was obviously something very serious happening and that should have been enough for anyone to know.
The press in this country are the lowest of the low we know that, cant be easy for William with his dad and wife both having cancer at the same time, Im sick of this disease I went to my uncles funeral yesterday he died of cancer, chemo isnt nice they really need to leave them
In peace for a while.
Hoping for the best for her, and for her father in law. My sister in law was the same age as her with two young children when she was diagnosed and sadly that didn't have a good outcome. It hits every family in the country but I hope they've caught it early.
Well that explains the photoshop, she doesnt look too good right now. Cant stand the idea of having a royal family or a great many of those within the family but I wouldnt wish this on anyone, particularly a mother to 3 young children. Best wishes to Kate and hopefully a speedy and full recovery.
Awful news, all the best to her.

Journalist getting her medical details for a big scoop are scum, I think we know what paper that was.
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 06:17:56 pm
I understand they are royals but they should have been allowed to keep this private. Certainly feels like the attempt of someone in hospital to leak the info was the final straw. Imagine being a young mum getting diagnosed with cancer being the victim of all this BS of the past few weeks. Poor woman. It was obviously something very serious happening and that should have been enough for anyone to know.


Completely agree. Aside from being a royal she is a young mum with young kids.
Quote from: Qston on Today at 06:33:49 pm


Completely agree. Aside from being a royal she is a young mum with young kids.

100%. She just needs to be left alone to recover.

This is explains why her medical records were accessed, I wonder what scummy newspaper was behind that.
Sad news. This will sound clumsy but when Charles announced it, you think thats not a surprise for someone of his age, as sad as it for anyone. But always feels worse when it someone much younger.

I took the piss in here a couple of weeks ago,more around the circus of it all but things like trying to access her medical records is shocking. Hope shes left alone now and hope she recovers well.
Terrible news for her and her family. Wish her a speedy recovery.
Quote from: Alf on Today at 06:14:44 pm
Not a big fan of the Royal Family, but the media in this country are despicable. She's asked for Privacy and the ITV news have run the same video 3 times in the same segment.

It's not just the media though, the stuff that's been written by people on social media making up all sorts of dark stuff about what may have happened to her, has taken my breath away, it's completely indecent and selfish. There are a lot of people out there who need to take a good look at themselves.
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 06:07:45 pm
I need time and privacy to deal with it

Proceed to have 30 min news items on all channels about her, her illness, her treatment, family members illness, family member treatment, what they're doing, what they're not doing

Say nothing - endless hours of scrutiny, rumours and speculation.

Explain what's happening - endless hours of scrutiny, analysis, rumours and speculation.

It's a lose-lose
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:16:58 pm
It's not just the media though, the stuff that's been written by people on social media making up all sorts of dark stuff about what may have happened to her, has taken my breath away, it's completely indecent and selfish. There are a lot of people out there who need to take a good look at themselves.

Correct lots of arseholes about now due to social media imo.

I mean there has always been plenty about but now people can hide behind a phone/ipad couldnt do that when I was growing up.

You never ever know what others are going through in life doesnt cost anything to be a decent human.
Sad news particularly for a young Mum. She's young, healthy and very rich so highly likely she will make a good recovery.
There will sadly be a lot of continued speculation over the situation - such as what the abdominal surgery was about in the first place, what type of cancer it is, and how early it was caught. For a disturbing number of people, when it comes the the royals, there is some kind of demented fascination and an selfish entitlement to know everything about them.

I can only hope they press are told to back the fuck off for the time being, fucking vultures. William is proper caught between a rock and a hard place right now.
Press will love this. Let's all speculate on the farm animals. Wish her peace and all the best for her and the poor children.
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:45:28 pm
There will sadly be a lot of continued speculation over the situation - such as what the abdominal surgery was about in the first place, what type of cancer it is, and how early it was caught. For a disturbing number of people, when it comes the the royals, there is some kind of demented fascination and an selfish entitlement to know everything about them.

I can only hope they press are told to back the fuck off for the time being, fucking vultures. William is proper caught between a rock and a hard place right now.

Press need to back the fuck off but you have vultures who will be willing to pay money to someone to access medical records.

A sad world.
