I'm not sure how that disagrees with what I said. I simply stated photoshop was used as does the article you just linked...



One last thing ... a lot of people have suggested AI is afoot in this Mother's Day pic -- but we talked to AI expert Paul Dawes -- CEO of More.Ai -- and he tells TMZ ... this photo appears to be more Photoshopped than AI-generated ... although it's possible it could be.



Dawes says an AI tool may have been used to edit real photos -- but this image does appear to be thrown together with actual photographs of real people ... that's his take.



Ditto for AI expert Mike Gioia of Pickaxe, who says this picture is likely more Photoshopped than tinkered with AI. He tells us the teeth, hands and eyes all seem fairly normal (or human) ... and he would know, as those are telltale signs of whether AI created it, or if it's the real McCoy. In this case, he says he thinks these features look more authentic than not.



Gioia does say this might've been created with the help of something in Photoshop these days called Generative Fill ... which uses AI to pop in generic images. It's just hard to tell.



The article includes the following section:So, it is less than certain that AI was not involved. Irrespective, for some reason, the Palace decided to release a photo of Kate, purportedly taken on Mother's Day, which was, in reality, almost certainly taken months ago. If the artifacts are genuinely the result of Kate playing around with Photoshop, this still leaves the question: why did they release a picture of Kate from Mother's Day which is almost certainly not from that time period. It is an odd, stupid thing to do. And it being poorly manipulated only makes the situation worse for them. They should have either explained why there is no photo or said nothing at all. Again, I have little interest in what's actually happening with Kate (I expect it is mundane). It is just that all this is rather like the Streisand Effect.