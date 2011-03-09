Poll

Author Topic: The Monarchy*  (Read 176788 times)

Offline rob1966

  Re: The Monarchy*
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,934
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4560 on: Yesterday at 09:15:57 pm »
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,903
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4561 on: Yesterday at 09:17:01 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 08:47:04 pm
Not been anywhere near this story the last months so might have it wrong but just seen theyve wheeled Kate out for a photo in the car, is that the first time shes been spotted in ages?

If so theyve then dragged her out from god knows where to prove she isnt actually dead or something ridiculous because of this photo fuck up?? What a circus if so!

Yes but is it actually her, shes looking out of the far window. Could be anyone

Say the conspiracy theorists (and people like me who are bored and stirring).
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,274
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4562 on: Yesterday at 09:23:48 pm »
Open goal for capon this surely  ;D
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,847
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4563 on: Yesterday at 09:26:36 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 09:14:50 pm
A genuine LOL moment there from me. ;D
Logged
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,390
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4564 on: Yesterday at 09:26:50 pm »
The best thing about this is the right wing and their media mouthpieces complaining about conspiracy theories and them trying to plea for that to stop.
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,274
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4565 on: Yesterday at 09:27:08 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:17:01 pm
Yes but is it actually her, shes looking out of the far window. Could be anyone

Say the conspiracy theorists (and people like me who are bored and stirring).

Could be anything at this point.

Royal Weekend at Bernies.
Logged

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,605
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4566 on: Yesterday at 10:00:24 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:34:34 pm
Just release the original unedited photo.
They cant, because it was AI generated. The AP, Reuters and Getty dont put the kill out (what an expression! 😃) on photos that have just been a little touched up or filtered. That picture doesnt exist.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,903
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4567 on: Yesterday at 10:07:53 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 09:27:08 pm
Could be anything at this point.

Royal Weekend at Bernies.

Shell be spotted on a canal barge next.

Logged

Online Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,394
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4568 on: Yesterday at 10:25:30 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 10:03:41 am
That's a conspiracy theorists dream that.

Kid at the back looks like he has two rows of bottom teeth.
Pattern on the sleeve of the kid on the left looks edited together.
All the kids have their fingers crossed in some way?

Those observations persuade me that its a genuine photo.

Youd hide those effects of generations of inbreeding rather than leave em in.

Fugly little brats. Good dose of chlorine required in that gene pool, and fast.
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,188
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4569 on: Yesterday at 10:30:01 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 10:00:24 pm
They cant, because it was AI generated. The AP, Reuters and Getty dont put the kill out (what an expression! 😃) on photos that have just been a little touched up or filtered. That picture doesnt exist.

Whats your source for it being AI generated? And yes they do kill photos that have been photoshopped.


Id like to say its unbelievable that this ridiculous story about a photo with a bit of cloning and blurring (in a world where every photo is digital and manipulation software is built in to phones) is generating so much utter fucking nonsense but sadly, its exactly what Ive come to expect.

I must be fucking thick so could someone explain how the actual changes in the photo are in any way relevant to anything at all?
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,333
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4570 on: Yesterday at 10:30:39 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:43:07 pm
Yep. It is not going to happen though, is it?. Or, if it does, odds-on it will be another doctored image. ;D I imagine there will be growing calls for the original over the next few days. Assuming that it was an AI generated image, it is going be funny watching the Palace twist and squirm. And if they stay silent, the demands will only become stronger. Hilarious really.

It is pretty funny when celebrities dig holes like this. :)

It wasn't AI generated. The metadata shows Photoshop was used, which is mad considering they released it to quash the conspiracies. Maybe Kate is just playing with everyone and laughing her head off at home. If I was her, I'd have photoshopped a newspaper from December in the background.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,333
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4571 on: Yesterday at 10:35:35 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 10:30:01 pm
Whats your source for it being AI generated? And yes they do kill photos that have been photoshopped.


Id like to say its unbelievable that this ridiculous story about a photo with a bit of cloning and blurring (in a world where every photo is digital and manipulation software is built in to phones) is generating so much utter fucking nonsense but sadly, its exactly what Ive come to expect.

I must be fucking thick so could someone explain how the actual changes in the photo are in any way relevant to anything at all?

The metadata shows it has been edited via photoshop, which means even the date/time, location, etc, could have been changed, not just the fact a sleeve is missing - which will just be bad editing by Kate.

It's the fact that they released this photo to quash the conspiracies, but fueled the conspiracies by using an edited photo, which is mad. An unedited photo with the original metadata would have ended all the speculation - except for the most extreme nutjobs.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,689
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4572 on: Yesterday at 10:39:42 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 10:30:01 pm

I must be fucking thick so could someone explain how the actual changes in the photo are in any way relevant to anything at all?


I *think* (and I have by no means been following this closely) the point is that shes had surgery and then not been seen for a while, people start asking questions so to try and quash the speculation about the operation and her health that picture was put out, then it turns out the picture is a fake so people then start speculating even more about the operation and her health.
Logged
Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,274
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4573 on: Yesterday at 10:43:33 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 10:30:01 pm
Whats your source for it being AI generated? And yes they do kill photos that have been photoshopped.


Id like to say its unbelievable that this ridiculous story about a photo with a bit of cloning and blurring (in a world where every photo is digital and manipulation software is built in to phones) is generating so much utter fucking nonsense but sadly, its exactly what Ive come to expect.

I must be fucking thick so could someone explain how the actual changes in the photo are in any way relevant to anything at all?

I mentioned it on the last page but it basically boils down to the fact the media cant present doctored images or official image documents in the media as true when they are not. Thats why AP / Getty were so quick on this.

Its a slippery slope if that happens so openly and especially in the age of political deepfakes, etc. It is not an image that has been graded or touched up either, it has been significantly altered.

Of course this happens a lot but its only been blown up to the sky as its the royal family and especially with the kate saga.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,505
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4574 on: Yesterday at 10:49:42 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 04:03:14 pm
It's quite comical isn't it.

Now Kate is a photoshop enthusiast all of a sudden, which leaves me doubtful as is not an easy piece of kit to use unless you use it a lot, which I doubt she does. Although of course they want to keep up the charade they are just like the rest of us without teams on standby to take care of all this stuff.

After next week who knows what else she will be after the next inevitable balls up.
What will Kate be doing next week? Manager of Manchester United plc I hope.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,494
  • Truthiness
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4575 on: Yesterday at 11:02:11 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 10:30:01 pm


I must be fucking thick so could someone explain how the actual changes in the photo are in any way relevant to anything at all?

Internet sleuths (yeah, grain of salt and all that) have suggested that the original photo was taken in November.

The photoshopping was a crude attempt to disguise the date, by changing the colour jumper she was wearing, changing the pattern on the daughter's skirt, etc.

So the royals are saying that Kate M is fine, here's a family photo to prove it - and it turns out the original pic was taken three months before any alleged surgery. That's a serious piece of manipulation/ lying.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,333
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4576 on: Yesterday at 11:04:46 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:02:11 pm
Internet sleuths (yeah, grain of salt and all that) have suggested that the original photo was taken in November.

The photoshopping was a crude attempt to disguise the date, by changing the colour jumper she was wearing, changing the pattern on the daughter's skirt, etc.

So the royals are saying that Kate M is fine, here's a family photo to prove it - and it turns out the original pic was taken three months before any alleged surgery. That's a serious piece of manipulation/ lying.

Yeah that's pretty much my take. An original photo, as they claimed, would have ended any speculation. Maybe they love the drama. It must be quite boring being essentially extremely wealthy benefits claimants with lots of time on their hands (public engagements aren't really jobs, but more tedious social activities), but watched at every moment.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,847
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4577 on: Yesterday at 11:36:30 pm »
It seems that the Palace have refused to release the original image (as per Fortune). Whatever the reasons for releasing the poorly manipulated image, I like the way they have tied up themselves in knots. And if it is over nothing, that might be even better.

fortune.com: https://archive.is/1IUYQ

By the way - there appears to be still much disagreement about whether the image is photoshopped or AI generated. I suppose it could be both. But given the foliage, it seems that the background is not from this year. This suggests more than just some (poorly executed) touching up of a recent photo in Photoshop by Kate. At least, it would seem, the core photo is months old and its release as a Mother's Day pic has only fueled further speculation about Kate. (I've made no speculation about Kate. Truth be told, I don't pretend to care.)
Logged
Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,333
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4578 on: Yesterday at 11:39:26 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:36:30 pm
It seems that the Palace have refused to release the original image (as per Fortune). Whatever the reasons for releasing the poorly manipulated image, I like the way they have tied up themselves in knots. And if it is over nothing, that might be even better.

fortune.com: https://archive.is/1IUYQ

By the way - there appears to be still much disagreement about whether the image is photoshopped or AI generated. I suppose it could be both. But given the foliage, it seems that the background is not from this year. This suggests more than just some (poorly executed) touching up of a recent photo in Photoshop by Kate. At least, it would seem, the core photo is months old and its release as a Mother's Day pic has only fueled further speculation about Kate. (I've made no speculation about Kate. Truth be told, I don't pretend to care.)

The metadata shows photoshop being used.

https://metro.co.uk/2024/03/11/new-details-emerge-kate-middletons-edited-family-photo-20444238/?ico=top-stories_news_top
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,587
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4579 on: Yesterday at 11:46:33 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:36:30 pm
It seems that the Palace have refused to release the original image (as per Fortune). Whatever the reasons for releasing the poorly manipulated image, I like the way they have tied up themselves in knots. And if it is over nothing, that might be even better.

fortune.com: https://archive.is/1IUYQ

By the way - there appears to be still much disagreement about whether the image is photoshopped or AI generated. I suppose it could be both. But given the foliage, it seems that the background is not from this year. This suggests more than just some (poorly executed) touching up of a recent photo in Photoshop by Kate. At least, it would seem, the core photo is months old and its release as a Mother's Day pic has only fueled further speculation about Kate. (I've made no speculation about Kate. Truth be told, I don't pretend to care.)

What a fuss over nothing, has nothing newsworthy happened today or is it me

Have they removed the 6th finger from the children or the lizard tongue or something?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:49:52 pm by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,333
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4580 on: Yesterday at 11:47:09 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:46:33 pm
Probably done by an app, I can't see Kate sitting there with Photoshop
What a fuss over nothing, has nothing newsworthy happened today or is it me

Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:39:26 pm
The metadata shows photoshop being used.

https://metro.co.uk/2024/03/11/new-details-emerge-kate-middletons-edited-family-photo-20444238/?ico=top-stories_news_top
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,847
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4581 on: Today at 12:01:10 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:46:33 pm
What a fuss over nothing, has nothing newsworthy happened today or is it me

Have they removed the 6th finger from the children or the lizard tongue or something?
As I wrote, I am not at all fussed about why. I just like that they have tied up themselves in knots, and probably over something trivial.
Logged
Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,847
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4582 on: Today at 12:06:48 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:39:26 pm
The metadata shows photoshop being used.

https://metro.co.uk/2024/03/11/new-details-emerge-kate-middletons-edited-family-photo-20444238/?ico=top-stories_news_top
It is not that simple.

https://www.tmz.com/2024/03/11/kate-middleton-mothers-day-photo-photoshop-edited-ai-doctored/

I think, though, the problem for the Palace is that they released a photo which supposedly depicted Kate Middleton with her children on Mother's Day. When, in reality, the core photo was probably taken many months ago (the foliage on the wisteria). Again, I really do not care about Kate and the speculation about her. I just find it quite interesting when people dig themselves in deeper when they could instead just tell the truth or say nothing at all.
Logged
Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,333
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4583 on: Today at 12:20:07 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:06:48 am
It is not that simple.

https://www.tmz.com/2024/03/11/kate-middleton-mothers-day-photo-photoshop-edited-ai-doctored/

I think, though, the problem for the Palace is that they released a photo which supposedly depicted Kate Middleton with her children on Mother's Day. When, in reality, the core photo was probably taken many months ago (the foliage on the wisteria). Again, I really do not care about Kate and the speculation about her. I just find it quite interesting when people dig themselves in deeper when they could instead just tell the truth or say nothing at all.



I'm not sure how that disagrees with what I said. I simply stated photoshop was used as does the article you just linked...  ???
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,847
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4584 on: Today at 12:48:35 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:20:07 am
I'm not sure how that disagrees with what I said. I simply stated photoshop was used as does the article you just linked...  ???
The article includes the following section:
Quote
One last thing ... a lot of people have suggested AI is afoot in this Mother's Day pic -- but we talked to AI expert Paul Dawes -- CEO of More.Ai -- and he tells TMZ ... this photo appears to be more Photoshopped than AI-generated ... although it's possible it could be.

Dawes says an AI tool may have been used to edit real photos -- but this image does appear to be thrown together with actual photographs of real people ... that's his take.

Ditto for AI expert Mike Gioia of Pickaxe, who says this picture is likely more Photoshopped than tinkered with AI. He tells us the teeth, hands and eyes all seem fairly normal (or human) ... and he would know, as those are telltale signs of whether AI created it, or if it's the real McCoy. In this case, he says he thinks these features look more authentic than not.

Gioia does say this might've been created with the help of something in Photoshop these days called Generative Fill ... which uses AI to pop in generic images. It's just hard to tell.
So, it is less than certain that AI was not involved. Irrespective, for some reason, the Palace decided to release a photo of Kate, purportedly taken on Mother's Day, which was, in reality, almost certainly taken months ago. If the artifacts are genuinely the result of Kate playing around with Photoshop, this still leaves the question: why did they release a picture of Kate from Mother's Day which is almost certainly not from that time period. It is an odd, stupid thing to do. And it being poorly manipulated only makes the situation worse for them. They should have either explained why there is no photo or said nothing at all. Again, I have little interest in what's actually happening with Kate (I expect it is mundane). It is just that all this is rather like the Streisand Effect. :)
Logged
