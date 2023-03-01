Not that Ive been looking particularly hard but I havent seen anything about Meghan in the news for weeks.



I have the misfortune of watching Sky News Australia from time to time, and their stories seem to pop up on my YouTube feed far too often. Every day theres another 2 or so stories taking the piss out of the most mundane thing shes done/said. In the UK, not so much on tv and radio but definitely on front pages of newspapers, shes there. The week that Kingston got shot there were more stories about her and Harry possibly crawling back to beg Charles forgiveness than actual reporting of a death in the RF.Shes a negative trigger for too many people who lose all sensibility and propriety soon as they hear Meghan and Harry. This long-standing hate campaign emboldened the likes of Piers Moron to call for Harry to be dismembered , and I know people who agree with him. Thats the level of hatred for that kid, while the alleged paedophile Andrew swans about with airs and its all hush-hush about Charless former close friendship with Jimmy Saville in the British press.People care about the wrong things, and maybe its just programming.