Not that I’ve been looking particularly hard but I haven’t seen anything about Meghan in the news for weeks.



I have the misfortune of watching Sky News Australia from time to time, and their stories seem to pop up on my YouTube feed far too often. Every day there’s another 2 or so stories taking the piss out of the most mundane thing she’s done/said. In the UK, not so much on tv and radio but definitely on front pages of newspapers, she’s there. The week that Kingston got shot there were more stories about her and Harry possibly crawling back to beg Charles forgiveness than actual reporting of a death in the RF.She’s a negative trigger for too many people who lose all sensibility and propriety soon as they hear “Meghan and Harry”. This long-standing hate campaign emboldened the likes of Piers Moron to call for Harry to be “dismembered” , and I know people who agree with him. That’s the level of hatred for that kid, while the alleged paedophile Andrew swans about with airs and it’s all hush-hush about Charles’s former close friendship with Jimmy Saville in the British press.People care about the wrong things, and maybe it’s just programming.