 I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God

I shall say this humbly and with all my heart! God Save the King!
I shall mumble this somewhat
Meh
Not too happy about this
What a load of shite
I like Cheese, but not Royal Cheese. Royal cheese sucks ass!
Author Topic: The Monarchy*  (Read 175451 times)

Online Ray K

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4480 on: Yesterday at 10:32:43 pm »
It's a Royal Weekend at Bernie's Knockout
Offline Rahul21

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4481 on: Today at 12:21:10 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:30:58 pm
Here for the speculation.

Can tell its a fake by the way Stewart Downing was holding the scarf in the background.
;D

Offline coolbyrne

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4482 on: Today at 01:13:53 am »
I wonder if it's just one of those pictures taken with the new Google phone that can pick the best shots out of a roll of them and paste them together to make it look perfect? The cuff of the princess' sweater looks like a cut/replace/paste job. Or, you know, Kate's dead and the lizard replacement isn't ready yet.
Offline Morgana

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4483 on: Today at 05:42:21 am »
The weirder and more disturbing things get with this family, the more petty nonsense the British & Australian press publish about Meghan Markle. Is she being paid to be the scapegoat-distraction?

Notice how weve heard almost nothing about the one who got a bullet to the head the day before William skipped his own godfathers memorial service. Somehow its not suicide but its deemed unsuspicious. And everybody accepts their nothing to see here spiel.

Now, fake/doctored images of Kate are being released amidst growing suspicion that shes been harmed. Yet people are losing their shit over Meghans mishap with a birthday cake.

What the hell is wrong with our society? Scotland Yard is a pile of dog mess for not going round to do a welfare check on Kate already. WTF 😳
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4484 on: Today at 07:30:50 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 05:42:21 am
The weirder and more disturbing things get with this family, the more petty nonsense the British & Australian press publish about Meghan Markle. Is she being paid to be the scapegoat-distraction?

Notice how weve heard almost nothing about the one who got a bullet to the head the day before William skipped his own godfathers memorial service. Somehow its not suicide but its deemed unsuspicious. And everybody accepts their nothing to see here spiel.

Now, fake/doctored images of Kate are being released amidst growing suspicion that shes been harmed. Yet people are losing their shit over Meghans mishap with a birthday cake.

What the hell is wrong with our society? Scotland Yard is a pile of dog mess for not going round to do a welfare check on Kate already. WTF 😳
I'll have to link to this from the UAP thread - being from the same ecosphere, they'll be all over it.
Online Nick110581

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4485 on: Today at 08:20:25 am »
This is all very strange.
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4486 on: Today at 08:27:32 am »
Bloody filters. Hate them. At least she's not pouting like the ones I normally see.
Offline Morgana

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4487 on: Today at 08:36:29 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:30:50 am
I'll have to link to this from the UAP thread - being from the same ecosphere, they'll be all over it.
OK mate, no worries. a summary I found online which pretty much sums up the messiness:
https://twitter.com/Randall87454048/status/1767061076548763750
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4488 on: Today at 08:51:53 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 05:42:21 am
The weirder and more disturbing things get with this family, the more petty nonsense the British & Australian press publish about Meghan Markle. Is she being paid to be the scapegoat-distraction?

Notice how weve heard almost nothing about the one who got a bullet to the head the day before William skipped his own godfathers memorial service. Somehow its not suicide but its deemed unsuspicious. And everybody accepts their nothing to see here spiel.

Now, fake/doctored images of Kate are being released amidst growing suspicion that shes been harmed. Yet people are losing their shit over Meghans mishap with a birthday cake.

What the hell is wrong with our society? Scotland Yard is a pile of dog mess for not going round to do a welfare check on Kate already. WTF 😳

Not that Ive been looking particularly hard but I havent seen anything about Meghan in the news for weeks.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4489 on: Today at 09:15:02 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 08:36:29 am
OK mate, no worries. a summary I found online which pretty much sums up the messiness:
https://twitter.com/Randall87454048/status/1767061076548763750
Brilliant. Can't disagree with deductive reasoning like that.

Of course, the poster of that Tweet will claim later: I did not make any claims - I was only asking questions. ;D
Offline Morgana

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4490 on: Today at 09:18:25 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:51:53 am
Not that Ive been looking particularly hard but I havent seen anything about Meghan in the news for weeks.
I have the misfortune of watching Sky News Australia from time to time, and their stories seem to pop up on my YouTube feed far too often. Every day theres another 2 or so stories taking the piss out of the most mundane thing shes done/said. In the UK, not so much on tv and radio but definitely on front pages of newspapers, shes there. The week that Kingston got shot there were more stories about her and Harry possibly crawling back to beg Charles forgiveness than actual reporting of a death in the RF.

Shes a negative trigger for too many people who lose all sensibility and propriety soon as they hear Meghan and Harry. This long-standing hate campaign emboldened the likes of Piers Moron to call for Harry to be dismembered , and I know people who agree with him. Thats the level of hatred for that kid, while the alleged paedophile Andrew swans about with airs and its all hush-hush about Charless former close friendship with Jimmy Saville in the British press.

 People care about the wrong things, and maybe its just programming.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4491 on: Today at 09:33:19 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 09:18:25 am
I have the misfortune of watching Sky News Australia from time to time, and their stories seem to pop up on my YouTube feed far too often. Every day theres another 2 or so stories taking the piss out of the most mundane thing shes done/said. In the UK, not so much on tv and radio but definitely on front pages of newspapers, shes there. The week that Kingston got shot there were more stories about her and Harry possibly crawling back to beg Charles forgiveness than actual reporting of a death in the RF.

Shes a negative trigger for too many people who lose all sensibility and propriety soon as they hear Meghan and Harry. This long-standing hate campaign emboldened the likes of Piers Moron to call for Harry to be dismembered , and I know people who agree with him. Thats the level of hatred for that kid, while the alleged paedophile Andrew swans about with airs and its all hush-hush about Charless former close friendship with Jimmy Saville in the British press.

People care about the wrong things, and maybe its just programming.
I do not follow the Royals at all. But I did watch the Netflix series last year. I found Harry and Meghan to be very ordinary - and I do mean that to be a compliment. But for others who watched it, it seems to confirm their hatred of them. I guess some people see what they want to see.

There surely cannot be any doubt that Prince Harry comes from a very fucked up family. And, of course, certain sycophantic Red Tops are huge enablers of this and perpetuate the fantasy for some.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4492 on: Today at 09:45:27 am »
Yeah, Harry and Meghan get way more grief than they should. And there is a weird subset of royal watchers or whether you call them who latch into everything they do while seemingly holding William and Kate up as some shining light. So I can fully understand the schaudenfreude in seeing all this play out. Is all very odd - absolute own goal of theyve released that photo to try and stave off media attention and then its increased multiple times as a result.

I presume the husband of the Royal who died recently shot himself? Thats the implication there surely?
Offline Kekule

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4493 on: Today at 09:50:00 am »
Streisand effect beautifully illustrated. Neither I or anyone I work with knew, or would have known, anything about this photo until they made a story out of withdrawing it.

We know now and think its all a bit weird.  No one cares particularly but its given them something to laugh about and make piss taking conspiracy theories up.
Online tubby

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4494 on: Today at 09:56:24 am »
Just saw this on the news, what's the actual issue with the photo?  Can someone explain it, I can't see anything weird there.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4495 on: Today at 09:57:32 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:56:24 am
Just saw this on the news, what's the actual issue with the photo?  Can someone explain it, I can't see anything weird there.

Something about her left hand I think
Online tubby

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4496 on: Today at 09:59:38 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:57:32 am
Something about her left hand I think

They've just added it to the BBC site.

Online [new username under construction]

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4497 on: Today at 10:02:02 am »
Is it because of her grey top or no ring or?
Offline Jwils21

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4498 on: Today at 10:03:41 am »
That's a conspiracy theorists dream that.

Kid at the back looks like he has two rows of bottom teeth.
Pattern on the sleeve of the kid on the left looks edited together.
All the kids have their fingers crossed in some way?
Online Elmo!

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4499 on: Today at 10:06:15 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 09:50:00 am
Streisand effect beautifully illustrated. Neither I or anyone I work with knew, or would have known, anything about this photo until they made a story out of withdrawing it.

We know now and think its all a bit weird.  No one cares particularly but its given them something to laugh about and make piss taking conspiracy theories up.

It's not really the Streisand effect, it's the news agencies that have witthdrawn it, not the Royals.
Online rob1966

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4500 on: Today at 10:10:05 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 10:02:02 am
Is it because of her grey top or no ring or?

The grey I see no issue with, could just be the sleeve. Lack of rings is very odd though
Online [new username under construction]

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4501 on: Today at 10:11:54 am »
Sleeve might just have been dirty or something and someone crap at photoshop had a go?

Rings though I did notice
Online Andy82lfc

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4502 on: Today at 10:19:01 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:56:24 am
Just saw this on the news, what's the actual issue with the photo?  Can someone explain it, I can't see anything weird there.

Basically it seems theres been a bit of doctoring going on with mainly the kids. So like the google pixel thing where a few shots have been taken and the best one of each kid has been put in.

Thats all fine in normal circumstances but the main argument, which is right for me, is that you cant have the media publishing manipulated photos as where does that stop. Thats why Getty, AP, etc all pulled it immediately once they realised.

Pretty amateur hour for the firm to let that happen either way.
Offline kellan

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4503 on: Today at 10:19:20 am »
I stopped scrolling twitter weeks ago. Stopped paying attention to the news at all, really. I seems like people have been having a right good time over the subject of Kate - whereas I feel like I've been living under a rock, completely oblivious to even her surgery, let alone the vanishing act.

No, she wasn't under the rock with me.

My immediate thought on seeing the debated photo was to question why anybody might think the Royals would publish photographs that haven't been touched up. In this day and age, which public face isn't editting away the imperfections. Which would mean this particular photograph is simply poorly done.

But after scrolling twitter, I have to admit the conspiracies are much more entertaining than 'photoshop rush job'.
Offline Morgana

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4504 on: Today at 10:28:12 am »
Quote from: kellan on Today at 10:19:20 am
No, she wasn't under the rock with me.
Were onto you, Kellan. Just admit it already. Youve been living it up with the Princess, driving champagne, eating caviar and making little RAWK babies.  :P
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4505 on: Today at 10:32:09 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:56:24 am
Just saw this on the news, what's the actual issue with the photo?  Can someone explain it, I can't see anything weird there.
The photo appears to be AI generated. There are at least three artifacts indicating that it has been artificially generated.
Online Bobsackamano

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4506 on: Today at 10:43:14 am »
So where are we up to?

This Kingston fella been nobbing Pippa and Kate, William finds out and starts slapping Kate about; Kate then tries to leave so they lock her up in the Tower. Kingston tries to get in touch with her so William goes round to sort him out, a struggle ensues with Kingston leaving him dead. Will calls the Wolf to sort out the mess.

Then they release a doctored photo to show Kate is still with us... Dodgy as fuck  :o
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4507 on: Today at 10:50:06 am »
Kate has admitted editing the photo and apologising for any confusion.

Online tubby

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4508 on: Today at 10:51:32 am »
Superb reference.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4509 on: Today at 10:54:45 am »
Quote from: kellan on Today at 10:19:20 am
I stopped scrolling twitter weeks ago. Stopped paying attention to the news at all, really. I seems like people have been having a right good time over the subject of Kate - whereas I feel like I've been living under a rock, completely oblivious to even her surgery, let alone the vanishing act.

No, she wasn't under the rock with me.

My immediate thought on seeing the debated photo was to question why anybody might think the Royals would publish photographs that haven't been touched up. In this day and age, which public face isn't editting away the imperfections. Which would mean this particular photograph is simply poorly done.

But after scrolling twitter, I have to admit the conspiracies are much more entertaining than 'photoshop rush job'.
I think it is more the suspicion that the photo has been created from whole cloth. There are indications of more than touch ups (that's not a reference to Prince Andrew reference by the way).

There appears to be artifacts which result form generated images. These appear to occur across the image. Looking online now, there appear to be at least six anomalous sections of the kind which suggest a generated image rather than Photoshop touch ups.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4510 on: Today at 10:58:29 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:51:32 am
Superb reference.

Finger on the cultural pulse as always Tubbs.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4511 on: Today at 10:58:45 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 10:43:14 am
So where are we up to?

This Kingston fella been nobbing Pippa and Kate, William finds out and starts slapping Kate about; Kate then tries to leave so they lock her up in the Tower. Kingston tries to get in touch with her so William goes round to sort him out, a struggle ensues with Kingston leaving him dead. Will calls the Wolf to sort out the mess.

Then they release a doctored photo to show Kate is still with us... Dodgy as fuck  :o
Yep. That's exactly what's happened. No doubt. 100%. It's a fact.

The photo appears to be more generated than tidied up. The reason for this is as much a mystery to me as it is to you. The Palace probably should just state why Kate is out of action. Not that I care. I just just like to see the RF tortured over anything, no matter how small (or baseless).
Online tubby

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4512 on: Today at 11:05:17 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:58:45 am
Yep. That's exactly what's happened. No doubt. 100%. It's a fact.

The photo appears to be more generated than tidied up. The reason for this is as much a mystery to me as it is to you. The Palace probably should just state why Kate is out of action. Not that I care. I just just like to see the RF tortured over anything, no matter how small (or baseless).

What are the giveaways to suggest it's generated rather than touched up?  This kind of thing is fascinating, regardless of who is involved.
Online Nick110581

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4513 on: Today at 11:10:46 am »
Online thaddeus

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4514 on: Today at 11:11:32 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:32:09 am
The photo appears to be AI generated. There are at least three artifacts indicating that it has been artificially generated.
Tell us more  ;D

Both of Kate's hands look odd.  One is disproportionately blurry and one has the clothes of a four person alongside it.  Presumably she normally wears a wedding ring.

Is there more to it than that?

I'm not really that interested in the drama of the royal family but them using AI to cook up a pointless photo is certainly intriguing!
Online Nick110581

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4515 on: Today at 11:15:11 am »
