I stopped scrolling twitter weeks ago. Stopped paying attention to the news at all, really. I seems like people have been having a right good time over the subject of Kate - whereas I feel like I've been living under a rock, completely oblivious to even her surgery, let alone the vanishing act.
No, she wasn't under the rock with me.
My immediate thought on seeing the debated photo was to question why anybody might think the Royals would publish photographs that haven't been touched up. In this day and age, which public face isn't editting away the imperfections. Which would mean this particular photograph is simply poorly done.
But after scrolling twitter, I have to admit the conspiracies are much more entertaining than 'photoshop rush job'.