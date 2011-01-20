Read this on Middleton's wiki:
In 2001, Middleton met Prince William while they were students in residence at St Salvator's Hall at the University of St Andrews. She reportedly caught William's eye at a charity fashion show at the university in 2002 when she appeared on the stage wearing a see-through lace dress.
I think that would have caught the eye of most 19yo lads, to be honest.
I think it's harsh to call her the British Melania, though. She's been with Wills over 20 years, and it's not always easy to walk away from the Royals. She probably feels that after all the shit she's put up with from her husband that she should at least get a crown out of it.
Plus, Melania, definitely did not want to be First Lady. She was a gold digger looking for a quiet life as arm candy. You don't get to have a quiet life as a royal. It comes with the territory.