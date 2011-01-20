He's gonna be King, he can do what the fuck he wants and the bodyguards will just turn a blind eye and keep their gobs shut.



Exactly. My mate who lives in North Wales has an uncle who's been working as bodyguard for the royals for over 2 decades. He avoids his own family get-togethers and warned his family that he's not allowed to speak about them so don't ask. Even if it's something like whether Charles prefers porridge or sausages for breakfast; he can't say shit... Which is why it has always baffled me how so many 'palace insiders' were constantly releasing information about Meghan and her boy-servant to the press. Story after story 365 days a year for 7 years.Yet you don't hear a peep in the press about Wills trimming those Rosebushes even though it's been common knowledge among those who move in their circles. It's almost like the Royals were colluding with the media to hound H&M as a distraction, while suppressing stories about everybody else (including the paedophile).These are a vile lot and I despise them, except these days I'm inclined to feel a bit of sympathy for Kate Middleton.