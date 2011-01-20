Poll

Author Topic: The Monarchy*  (Read 174410 times)

Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: thejbs on March  5, 2024, 07:44:06 am
Kate strikes me as a careerist. She wants to be Queen, and all the madness, affairs, pegging etc wont put her off track. The British Melania.

Thats all her mums doing, if you believe The Crown.
Re: The Monarchy*
Who's been getting pegged?!
Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: thejbs on March  5, 2024, 07:44:06 am
Kate strikes me as a careerist. She wants to be Queen, and all the madness, affairs, pegging etc wont put her off track. The British Melania.

What's she been doing to Simon Pegg?
Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March  5, 2024, 09:12:53 am
What's she been doing to Simon Pegg?

Google: Rose Hanbury and William
Re: The Monarchy*
Read this on Middleton's wiki:

Quote
In 2001, Middleton met Prince William while they were students in residence at St Salvator's Hall at the University of St Andrews. She reportedly caught William's eye at a charity fashion show at the university in 2002 when she appeared on the stage wearing a see-through lace dress.

I think that would have caught the eye of most 19yo lads, to be honest. ;D

I think it's harsh to call her the British Melania, though. She's been with Wills over 20 years, and it's not always easy to walk away from the Royals. She probably feels that after all the shit she's put up with from her husband that she should at least get a crown out of it.

Plus, Melania, definitely did not want to be First Lady. She was a gold digger looking for a quiet life as arm candy. You don't get to have a quiet life as a royal. It comes with the territory.
Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: CheshireDave on March  5, 2024, 09:18:01 am
Google: Rose Hanbury and William

Dave, you big gossip!
Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  5, 2024, 09:42:18 am
Dave, you big gossip!

Haha I know right! Truth is I had not heard of Rose Hanbury 60 seconds prior to posting the above. I think the pegging must have peaked my interest! So had a little snoop online.

Probably all made up anyway. I mean how would you go about having an affair if youre constantly shadowed by bodyguards, drivers and the like?!
Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: thejbs on March  5, 2024, 07:44:06 am
Kate strikes me as a careerist. She wants to be Queen, and all the madness, affairs, pegging etc wont put her off track. The British Melania.

Re: The Monarchy*
After reading the last few posts, I'm starting to understand why the Royals and magazines like Hello and Ok exist.
Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: Sangria on March  5, 2024, 10:26:57 am
After reading the last few posts, I'm starting to understand why the Royals and magazines like Hello and Ok exist.

Ive heard a rumour that Cheshire Dave drives down to Sandringham every Christmas Morning to be one of those well wishers standing outside the church
Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: CheshireDave on March  5, 2024, 10:03:48 am
Haha I know right! Truth is I had not heard of Rose Hanbury 60 seconds prior to posting the above. I think the pegging must have peaked my interest! So had a little snoop online.

Probably all made up anyway. I mean how would you go about having an affair if youre constantly shadowed by bodyguards, drivers and the like?!


He's gonna be King, he can do what the fuck he wants and the bodyguards will just turn a blind eye and keep their gobs shut.
Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: Sangria on March  5, 2024, 10:26:57 am
After reading the last few posts, I'm starting to understand why the Royals and magazines like Hello and Ok exist.

Apparently William and Kate are at breaking point and she has told friends she cant take looking at his bald head anymore.
Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  5, 2024, 10:37:55 am
Ive heard a rumour that Cheshire Dave drives down to Sandringham every Christmas Morning to be one of those well wishers standing outside the church

:lmao almost true. We actually camp out to get the best view.
Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: CheshireDave on March  5, 2024, 10:50:14 am
:lmao almost true. We actually camp out to get the best view.

Do you peg your tent, or is more a glamping thing?
Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: CheshireDave on March  5, 2024, 10:50:14 am
:lmao almost true. We actually camp out to get the best view.

Holding up one of this handmade signs out of cardboard: William, please can I have your crown
Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: rob1966 on March  5, 2024, 10:43:28 am
He's gonna be King, he can do what the fuck he wants and the bodyguards will just turn a blind eye and keep their gobs shut.
Exactly. My mate who lives in North Wales has an uncle who's been working as bodyguard for the royals for over 2 decades. He avoids his own family get-togethers and warned his family that he's not allowed to speak about them so don't ask. Even if it's something like whether Charles prefers porridge or sausages for breakfast; he can't say shit... Which is why it has always baffled me how so many 'palace insiders' were constantly releasing information about Meghan and her boy-servant to the press. Story after story 365 days a year for 7 years.

Yet you don't hear a peep in the press about Wills trimming those Rosebushes even though it's been common knowledge among those who move in their circles.  It's almost like the Royals were colluding with the media to hound H&M as a distraction, while suppressing stories about everybody else (including the paedophile).

These are a vile lot and I despise them, except these days I'm inclined to feel a bit of sympathy for Kate Middleton. 
Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: Morgana on March  5, 2024, 01:30:46 pm
Yet you don't hear a peep in the press about Wills trimming those Rosebushes even though it's been common knowledge among those who move in their circles. 


Maybe I've led a sheltered life but I'm not up on Gardening analogies, any chance to explain or are you worried about being publicly executed.
Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on March  5, 2024, 02:10:35 pm

Maybe I've led a sheltered life but I'm not up on Gardening analogies, any chance to explain or are you worried about being publicly executed.

There are rumours knocking about that he's having an affair with someone called Rose Hanbury.
Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on March  5, 2024, 02:10:35 pm

Maybe I've led a sheltered life but I'm not up on Gardening analogies, any chance to explain or are you worried about being publicly executed.
Nah, I've not got much to live for so then can have at it... It was a reference to Rose Hanbury, or "Sarah Rose Cholmondeley, Marchioness of Cholmondeley is a British peeress, former model and former political staffer" according to Wikepedia. She is just one of several women William is rumoured to have had affairs with.  He could be just like his father, who cheated on Diana before and after their marriage, but the British press are doing their very best to keep all scandals related to William on the hush-hush.  They are doing the same for Andrew, but his sins are more publicised internationally because of the Epstein scandal. Andrew and William were heavily protected by the queen, but they're not good people.
Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: tubby on March  5, 2024, 02:50:34 pm
There are rumours knocking about that he's having an affair with someone called Rose Hanbury.


Ah I had heard about that but not about any clipping, that's real detail
Re: The Monarchy*
Kates uncle is in Big Brother

Apparently he's a bit of a loudmouth blert, he has already had a go at Ginge n Winge, hope he gets pissed and blurts out some secrets.
Re: The Monarchy*
I find royalists very weird. The constant awful stuff that gets said on Twitter from both sides I might add, is just obscene they must be among the worst of human beings.
Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on March  5, 2024, 03:01:36 pm
Kates uncle is in Big Brother

Apparently he's a bit of a loudmouth blert, he has already had a go at Ginge n Winge, hope he gets pissed and blurts out some secrets.
He'll never actually say anything of value about the RF. Ginger Boy and his wife are fair game because they are the scapegoats. I don't like them either but anybody would've been driven out by the constant negative publicity targeted at them, while Wills is most definitely a bigger c*nt than Ginge.
Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: Morgana on March  5, 2024, 03:38:33 pm
He'll never actually say anything of value about the RF. Ginger Boy and his wife are fair game because they are the scapegoats. I don't like them either but anybody would've been driven out by the constant negative publicity targeted at them, while Wills is most definitely a bigger c*nt than Ginge.

I dont mind them either, I like how they get gammons all wound up
Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: killer-heels on March  5, 2024, 10:45:51 am
Apparently William and Kate are at breaking point and she has told friends she cant take looking at his bald head anymore.

Nothing wrong with bald heads 😌
Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: Lad on March  6, 2024, 07:16:17 pm
Nothing wrong with bald heads 😌

Even one the shape of his? And also, youd shave it properly wouldnt you?
Re: The Monarchy*
Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: tubby on March  5, 2024, 02:50:34 pm
There are rumours knocking about that he's having an affair with someone called Rose Hanbury.

Love the way they've dropped the Cholmondeley from her name......

Alledged affairs with a married woman, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree does it?
Re: The Monarchy*
Course you would. Or a number one crop. His looks ridiculous.
Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: rob1966 on March  6, 2024, 09:32:32 pm
Love the way they've dropped the Cholmondeley from her name......

Alledged affairs with a married woman, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree does it?
Pronounced 'Chumley'. Don't want anyone embarrassing themselves socially.
Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:08:04 am
Pronounced 'Chumley'. Don't want anyone embarrassing themselves socially.

Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:11:55 am


All those wonderful sketches are on YT - pure genius.
Re: The Monarchy*
Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:08:04 am
Pronounced 'Chumley'. Don't want anyone embarrassing themselves socially.

I learned this in Broken Sword on the PS2
Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 09:01:41 pm
I learned this in Broken Sword on the PS2

Harry Enfield for me
Re: The Monarchy*
Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:24:54 am

Fucking hell, just nearly had a coughing fit to that :lmao
Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 10:04:22 am
Fucking hell, just nearly had a coughing fit to that :lmao
Funny thing is some of them Roma fans probably thought it would offend Liverpool fans but were not the typical anglophones 😂😂😂
