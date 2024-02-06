My dad has stage 4 lung cancer and my mum has been waiting longer than sausage fingers spent in hospital for her diagnosis. So no one lecture me thanks.

I give zero fucks about charles, just as many as he would give about any of us

Thankfully they have made a will so the c*nt cant rob them if they die before him. The thing I find most distasteful is the forced grieving we will be subject to from until whenever.



Hello mate, that's really sad news about your mum and dad. All of our thoughts are with you.One thing we all agree on is that cancer is an absolute bastard. Two weeks ago my mother-in-law was told she has between 2 & 4 weeks to live, and at least 3 women close to me have suffered breast cancer.It's beyond description how evil the disease is.I assume your post was in response to mine to WAP about not wanting this thread to turn in to a 'we don't give a fuck banner'. So I think it's important for me to clarify what I was saying.Nobody is "lecturing you", nobody is suggesting you should give a fuck or express sympathy about a man getting cancer.Indeed, everyone is annoyed by the immediate treatment he will receive in comparison to the rest of us. The privilege is sickening although unsurprising.We've not a royalist site defending the monarchy, we're the opposite.Most of us probably got fed up of it being on the news 24/7 for the last few days.Nobody is saying there's been celebrations about him getting cancer, there hasn't. (Others have made this statement)The point I was trying to make is that RAWK has always tried to be a more respectful platform than many of the other social media sites you can express or view opinions about.You can despise and besmirch the Royals all you want on here, but as I said, although nobody was celebrating, it would not be in the good name of this site if one post turned in to 3 pages of "we don't give a fuck that you've got cancer".That's not how this site portrays itself even though its far from perfect.There might be appropriate occasions, imo, to actually celebrate someone becoming really ill or dying. For example people like Putin or Trump, whose entire lives have been embroiled in corruption with ideologies and policies to promote evil, greed and egregious selfishness. I don't feel those tendencies can be applied to this particular monarch, irrespective of its general history.There's at least one Mod who absolutely hates the lot of them, probably more than anyone, therefore I must point out that this post doesn't not represent the entirety of the moderation team, but I would hope the aspects of expected decency do.Any of the other Mods can correct me anytime and advise me I'm out of order and that RAWK should be telling the world that we don't give a fuck at all about a monarch getting cancer. If that was the case I'd have to reconsider my position on the site as I ponder how far towards the cesspit of Twitter the site would be allowed to wander.I hope this explains the position a bit more Lobster mate.