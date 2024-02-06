Poll

 I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God

I shall say this humbly and with all my heart! God Save the King!
I shall mumble this somewhat
Meh
Not too happy about this
What a load of shite
I like Cheese, but not Royal Cheese. Royal cheese sucks ass!
Author Topic: The Monarchy*  (Read 172906 times)

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,528
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4400 on: February 6, 2024, 05:10:04 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on February  6, 2024, 04:56:07 pm
Please let it be Klopp


Well, we've had Germans before
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,513
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4401 on: February 6, 2024, 05:29:34 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on February  6, 2024, 05:00:44 pm
Because it's a much less stressful job than managing LFC? ;D

Yes. And tax free wages.
Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,839
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4402 on: February 6, 2024, 05:58:37 pm »
My dad has stage 4 lung cancer and my mum has been waiting longer than sausage fingers spent in hospital for her diagnosis. So no one lecture me thanks.
 I give zero fucks about charles,  just as many as he would give about any of us
 Thankfully they have made a will so the c*nt cant rob them if they die before him. The thing I find most distasteful is the forced grieving we will be subject to from until whenever.
Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4403 on: February 6, 2024, 06:27:44 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on February  6, 2024, 05:58:37 pm
My dad has stage 4 lung cancer and my mum has been waiting longer than sausage fingers spent in hospital for her diagnosis. So no one lecture me thanks.
 I give zero fucks about charles,  just as many as he would give about any of us
 Thankfully they have made a will so the c*nt cant rob them if they die before him. The thing I find most distasteful is the forced grieving we will be subject to from until whenever.

So sorry for your family. I also agree.
Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,839
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4404 on: February 6, 2024, 06:39:14 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on February  6, 2024, 06:27:44 pm
So sorry for your family. I also agree.

Cheers mate, appreciated.
No fucking app on the BBC giving updates on our nearest and dearest.
Nah, we get the DWP telling terminally ill people to go to work or lose their benefits or your employer trying to make sure you are managed out to avoid the death in duty payout.
He gets paid time off from grifting millions and millions from us simply waving and getting fortnum and mason bags of cash off arabs.
No cancelled appointments. No waiting hours in hospital corridors.
Am I supposed to weep and wail like some soft c*nt?
No fucking chance.
Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,357
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4405 on: February 6, 2024, 06:43:35 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on February  6, 2024, 06:39:14 pm
Cheers mate, appreciated.
No fucking app on the BBC giving updates on our nearest and dearest.
Nah, we get the DWP telling terminally ill people to go to work or lose their benefits or your employer trying to make sure you are managed out to avoid the death in duty payout.
He gets paid time off from grifting millions and millions from us simply waving and getting fortnum and mason bags of cash off arabs.
No cancelled appointments. No waiting hours in hospital corridors.
Am I supposed to weep and wail like some soft c*nt?
No fucking chance.

Take a bow son, take a bow.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,772
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4406 on: February 6, 2024, 07:02:56 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on February  6, 2024, 05:58:37 pm
My dad has stage 4 lung cancer and my mum has been waiting longer than sausage fingers spent in hospital for her diagnosis. So no one lecture me thanks.
 I give zero fucks about charles,  just as many as he would give about any of us
 Thankfully they have made a will so the c*nt cant rob them if they die before him. The thing I find most distasteful is the forced grieving we will be subject to from until whenever.

Sorry to hear that.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,682
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4407 on: February 6, 2024, 07:11:48 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on February  6, 2024, 05:58:37 pm
My dad has stage 4 lung cancer and my mum has been waiting longer than sausage fingers spent in hospital for her diagnosis. So no one lecture me thanks.
 I give zero fucks about charles,  just as many as he would give about any of us
 Thankfully they have made a will so the c*nt cant rob them if they die before him. The thing I find most distasteful is the forced grieving we will be subject to from until whenever.

Sorry to hear that mate.

Quote from: lobsterboy on February  6, 2024, 06:39:14 pm
Cheers mate, appreciated.
No fucking app on the BBC giving updates on our nearest and dearest.
Nah, we get the DWP telling terminally ill people to go to work or lose their benefits or your employer trying to make sure you are managed out to avoid the death in duty payout.
He gets paid time off from grifting millions and millions from us simply waving and getting fortnum and mason bags of cash off arabs.
No cancelled appointments. No waiting hours in hospital corridors.
Am I supposed to weep and wail like some soft c*nt?
No fucking chance.

:wellin

Mate of mine got refused DLA, the reason? "he's a healthy young man, just in need of a kidney transplant" :no
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,946
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4408 on: February 6, 2024, 07:16:01 pm »
Some of these benefit horror stories genuinely frighten me.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4409 on: February 6, 2024, 07:23:17 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on February  6, 2024, 05:29:34 pm
Yes. And tax free wages.

that would be more up Alonso's street
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,682
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4410 on: February 6, 2024, 07:25:20 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on February  6, 2024, 07:16:01 pm
Some of these benefit horror stories genuinely frighten me.

My mate ended up having to say he shit the bed and his Mum had to come and clean up for him to get the money.

I had constrictive pericarditis, I needed heart surgery or I'd die. Luckily a mate knew how to fill the forms in, you had to basically know what to put and what not to put or you didn't get the money. I had to say I couldn't walk more than 25 yards and my Mum had to go shopping for me, I could do this, but then I'd be absolutely knackered and have to go to bed for a couple of hours, but they just based it on the distance, no what it did to you. This was 1998, its a lot worse now.
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4411 on: February 6, 2024, 07:26:08 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on February  6, 2024, 05:58:37 pm
My dad has stage 4 lung cancer and my mum has been waiting longer than sausage fingers spent in hospital for her diagnosis. So no one lecture me thanks.
 I give zero fucks about charles,  just as many as he would give about any of us
 Thankfully they have made a will so the c*nt cant rob them if they die before him. The thing I find most distasteful is the forced grieving we will be subject to from until whenever.

Sorry to hear that,  my Dad also had it

all the best
Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,513
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4412 on: February 7, 2024, 09:09:48 am »
Just reading the stats for England v NI. NHS England only treats 65% of people with cancer within 62 days of referral and its considered a crisis. In NI its only 34% against a target of 95% and I dont ever hear it mentioned on national news. And its getting worse every quarter - down 6% in a year.

Anecdotally, I can point to people that died without treatment 4 months from their first consultation, so that 34% is actually masking the realities. But, sure as long as sausage fingers is getting seen too
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,019
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4413 on: February 7, 2024, 01:37:19 pm »
Quote from: gjr1 on February  6, 2024, 09:20:49 am
If Charles dies then William of course will be king.

However, his son George is too young if William dies.

That would mean a Prince Regent and we all know who that would be.
Harry or Andrew would be the next two in line who are of age I believe
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,019
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4414 on: February 7, 2024, 01:38:45 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on February  7, 2024, 09:09:48 am
Just reading the stats for England v NI. NHS England only treats 65% of people with cancer within 62 days of referral and its considered a crisis. In NI its only 34% against a target of 95% and I dont ever hear it mentioned on national news. And its getting worse every quarter - down 6% in a year.

Anecdotally, I can point to people that died without treatment 4 months from their first consultation, so that 34% is actually masking the realities. But, sure as long as sausage fingers is getting seen too
yes was reading something similar yesterday, he got diagnosed at a private facility and treatment starts immediately, no waiting times for him and his ilk. Boils my piss
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4415 on: February 7, 2024, 01:51:53 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on February  7, 2024, 01:38:45 pm
yes was reading something similar yesterday, he got diagnosed at a private facility and treatment starts immediately, no waiting times for him and his ilk. Boils my piss

Imagine the brownie points he could have won by saying he will wait in the NHS queue? We would all be saying fair play. They genuinely feel they're above us.
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,528
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4416 on: February 7, 2024, 01:53:52 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on February  7, 2024, 01:51:53 pm
Imagine the brownie points he could have won by saying he will wait in the NHS queue? We would all be saying fair play. They genuinely feel they're above us.


It would not have even crossed his mind, this is someone who has someone to run his bath and lay his clothes out (true, and its not Camilla either).
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4417 on: February 7, 2024, 01:55:32 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on February  7, 2024, 01:53:52 pm

It would not have even crossed his mind, this is someone who has someone to run his bath and lay his clothes out (true, and its not Camilla either).

Fucking weirdos the lot of um. At least Harry worked that but out and darted.
Offline Spezialo

  • Knocked out of the world cup. Should have had a pen. As if you wouldn't confront the ref.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4418 on: February 7, 2024, 06:40:40 pm »
Cheers mate, appreciated.
No fucking app on the BBC giving updates on our nearest and dearest.
Nah, we get the DWP telling terminally ill people to go to work or lose their benefits or your employer trying to make sure you are managed out to avoid the death in duty payout.
He gets paid time off from grifting millions and millions from us simply waving and getting fortnum and mason bags of cash off arabs.
No cancelled appointments. No waiting hours in hospital corridors.
Am I supposed to weep and wail like some soft c*nt?
No fucking chance.

Fucking bravo!

Saville's bezzie. done fuck all to stop him abusing all them kids (of course he knew). But that's a different story.
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • Principled Newcastle fan- who gave up following his team rather than support Saudi takeover
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,429
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4419 on: February 7, 2024, 07:13:53 pm »
A family of wrong uns and it's not like King Big Ears will be sat in his cold flat worried out his mind while waiting months for an appointment to come through the post is it.

It's all i'm saying, I'm not wishing pain on him or death I'm just saying everybody is equal, or should be.
Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,977
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4420 on: February 8, 2024, 10:28:12 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on February  6, 2024, 05:58:37 pm
My dad has stage 4 lung cancer and my mum has been waiting longer than sausage fingers spent in hospital for her diagnosis. So no one lecture me thanks.
 I give zero fucks about charles,  just as many as he would give about any of us
 Thankfully they have made a will so the c*nt cant rob them if they die before him. The thing I find most distasteful is the forced grieving we will be subject to from until whenever.
Hello mate, that's really sad news about your mum and dad. All of our thoughts are with you.
One thing we all agree on is that cancer is an absolute bastard. Two weeks ago my mother-in-law was told she has between 2 & 4 weeks to live, and at least 3 women close to me have suffered breast cancer.
It's beyond description how evil the disease is.

I assume your post was in response to mine to WAP about not wanting this thread to turn in to a 'we don't give a fuck banner'. So I think it's important for me to clarify what I was saying.

Nobody is "lecturing you", nobody is suggesting you should give a fuck or express sympathy about a man getting cancer.
Indeed, everyone is annoyed by the immediate treatment he will receive in comparison to the rest of us. The privilege is sickening although unsurprising.
We've not a royalist site defending the monarchy, we're the opposite.
Most of us probably got fed up of it being on the news 24/7 for the last few days.
Nobody is saying there's been celebrations about him getting cancer, there hasn't. (Others have made this statement)

The point I was trying to make is that RAWK has always tried to be a more respectful platform than many of the other social media sites you can express or view opinions about.
You can despise and besmirch the Royals all you want on here, but as I said, although nobody was celebrating, it would not be in the good name of this site if one post turned in to 3 pages of "we don't give a fuck that you've got cancer".

That's not how this site portrays itself even though its far from perfect.

There might be appropriate occasions, imo, to actually celebrate someone becoming really ill or dying. For example people like Putin or Trump, whose entire lives have been embroiled in corruption with ideologies and policies to promote evil, greed and egregious selfishness. I don't feel those tendencies can be applied to this particular monarch, irrespective of its general history.

There's at least one Mod who absolutely hates the lot of them, probably more than anyone, therefore I must point out that this post doesn't not represent the entirety of the moderation team, but I would hope the aspects of expected decency do.

Any of the other Mods can correct me anytime and advise me I'm out of order and that RAWK should be telling the world that we don't give a fuck at all about a monarch getting cancer. If that was the case I'd have to reconsider my position on the site as I ponder how far towards the cesspit of Twitter the site would be allowed to wander.

I hope this explains the position a bit more Lobster mate.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,513
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4421 on: February 8, 2024, 10:34:25 am »
Stephen Fry says that the king announcing his cancer will help remove taboos about discussing cancers. Quite the take.

If only it could remove the taboo of taking about our two-tiered society.
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4422 on: February 8, 2024, 10:40:04 am »
Quote from: thejbs on February  8, 2024, 10:34:25 am
Stephen Fry says that the king announcing his cancer will help remove taboos about discussing cancers. Quite the take.

If only it could remove the taboo of taking about our two-tiered society.

How weird. 
Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,513
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4423 on: February 8, 2024, 11:06:00 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on February  8, 2024, 10:40:04 am
How weird.

Like, had it been HIV hed have a point. By cancer surely isnt taboo
Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4424 on: February 8, 2024, 11:22:16 am »
Quote from: thejbs on February  8, 2024, 11:06:00 am
Like, had it been HIV hed have a point. By cancer surely isnt taboo
Or if it was 50 years ago. I generally like Stephen Fry, but the comment is a bit strange. But then again, if I recall correctly, Fry is a 'friend' to CIII.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,528
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4425 on: February 8, 2024, 02:15:09 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on February  8, 2024, 10:34:25 am
Stephen Fry says that the king announcing his cancer will help remove taboos about discussing cancers. Quite the take.

If only it could remove the taboo of taking about our two-tiered society.


It always helps to raise awareness of specific types of cancer and symptoms, which they have not done


"KING HAS CANCER" (Times/telegraph)  is not helpful to anyone really neither is "King Chas, I have cancer" (but then the Daily Star is not really a newspaper is it)
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4426 on: February 8, 2024, 02:50:55 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on February  8, 2024, 02:15:09 pm

It always helps to raise awareness of specific types of cancer and symptoms, which they have not done


"KING HAS CANCER" (Times/telegraph)  is not helpful to anyone really neither is "King Chas, I have cancer" (but then the Daily Star is not really a newspaper is it)
Yup, the only thing they've raised awareness of is that royal family members get far better cancer detection and treatment than mere taxpayers.

Unless it's raising awareness of the general term "cancer" in which case I'm sure GPs will welcome folks turning up and saying "I think I, like King Charles III, have cancer - I am symptomless and can't narrow it down to a particular type of cancer though, that's your job.".
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,528
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4427 on: February 8, 2024, 03:04:27 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on February  8, 2024, 02:50:55 pm
Yup, the only thing they've raised awareness of is that royal family members get far better cancer detection and treatment than mere taxpayers.

Unless it's raising awareness of the general term "cancer" in which case I'm sure GPs will welcome folks turning up and saying "I think I, like King Charles III, have cancer - I am symptomless and can't narrow it down to a particular type of cancer though, that's your job.".


They will telling their GPs that they have delusions of grandeur and family relationship issues and that the cause must be cancer.
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,167
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4428 on: February 8, 2024, 03:07:41 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on February  6, 2024, 06:43:35 pm
Take a bow son, take a bow.
Yep, well said that man.
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,528
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4429 on: February 8, 2024, 04:07:31 pm »
Tuesday's headlines, KING HAS CANCER


Thursday headlines, Cancer Waiting times in 2023 worst on record


Bet he didn't wait
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,682
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4430 on: February 8, 2024, 09:21:07 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on February  8, 2024, 04:07:31 pm
Tuesday's headlines, KING HAS CANCER


Thursday headlines, Cancer Waiting times in 2023 worst on record


Bet he didn't wait

Exactly - all this has done is rammed home that the rich and priviledged get looked after, while the rest of us can get to fuck.

Its no slur on the NHS, they've done brilliant identifiying the cause of a lad at works stage 4 lung cancer and put him on treatment that has shrunk the tumours in his lung and liver and extended his life by potentially 15 years, but its a dig at the Tory c*nts. I fucking hate the Governement and every c*nt who has been involved since 2010 and will laugh when each and every one dies.
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,192
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4431 on: February 8, 2024, 10:19:09 pm »
The news coverage on this has been sickening. People getting urgent alerts, setting up QR codes for people to get by-the-minute coverage etc. Should we all stop what we're doing to say a prayer for him? I felt absolutely nothing when the Queen died and felt nothing when I heard about Charles either. It's the people struggling to find work and having their benefits cut, and the elderly who are currently sitting in their freezing flats with an electric blanket that I feel sorry for.
Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,839
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4432 on: February 13, 2024, 03:36:02 pm »
Quote from: John C on February  8, 2024, 10:28:12 am
Hello mate, that's really sad news about your mum and dad. All of our thoughts are with you.
One thing we all agree on is that cancer is an absolute bastard. Two weeks ago my mother-in-law was told she has between 2 & 4 weeks to live, and at least 3 women close to me have suffered breast cancer.
It's beyond description how evil the disease is.

I assume your post was in response to mine to WAP about not wanting this thread to turn in to a 'we don't give a fuck banner'. So I think it's important for me to clarify what I was saying.

Nobody is "lecturing you", nobody is suggesting you should give a fuck or express sympathy about a man getting cancer.
Indeed, everyone is annoyed by the immediate treatment he will receive in comparison to the rest of us. The privilege is sickening although unsurprising.
We've not a royalist site defending the monarchy, we're the opposite.
Most of us probably got fed up of it being on the news 24/7 for the last few days.
Nobody is saying there's been celebrations about him getting cancer, there hasn't. (Others have made this statement)

The point I was trying to make is that RAWK has always tried to be a more respectful platform than many of the other social media sites you can express or view opinions about.
You can despise and besmirch the Royals all you want on here, but as I said, although nobody was celebrating, it would not be in the good name of this site if one post turned in to 3 pages of "we don't give a fuck that you've got cancer".

That's not how this site portrays itself even though its far from perfect.

There might be appropriate occasions, imo, to actually celebrate someone becoming really ill or dying. For example people like Putin or Trump, whose entire lives have been embroiled in corruption with ideologies and policies to promote evil, greed and egregious selfishness. I don't feel those tendencies can be applied to this particular monarch, irrespective of its general history.

There's at least one Mod who absolutely hates the lot of them, probably more than anyone, therefore I must point out that this post doesn't not represent the entirety of the moderation team, but I would hope the aspects of expected decency do.

Any of the other Mods can correct me anytime and advise me I'm out of order and that RAWK should be telling the world that we don't give a fuck at all about a monarch getting cancer. If that was the case I'd have to reconsider my position on the site as I ponder how far towards the cesspit of Twitter the site would be allowed to wander.

I hope this explains the position a bit more Lobster mate.


No worries John. I understand where you are coming from and deep down, probably agree myself.

No one should be celebrating an old man having cancer. But its hard to care too deeply about one who will not experience any wait and will receive the absolute best of treatments while you watch your own wait and suffer.
My reaction was really just me venting against the 24/7 coverage and the orgy of forelock tugging going on in general, rather than against anything you or anyone else said on here.
I think that is probably the case for most rather than anyone actually celebrating his illness itself?

Personally the worst takes on the whole business have come from Royalist arseholes like Mike Parry blaming it on Harry. That seems particularly egregious of all to me.


Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,585
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4433 on: Yesterday at 05:52:56 pm »
Where is Kate Middleton? What happened to her? I dont usually care about these royals but something sounds a little bit off with these Palace statements. Funny how those palace sources couldnt keep their mouths shut when Meghan and the ginger boy were on the scene, but now the seal on information is as water tight as swimming pool grout. That woman is missing.
Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,977
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4434 on: Yesterday at 07:45:22 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 05:52:56 pm
Where is Kate Middleton? What happened to her? I dont usually care about these royals but something sounds a little bit off with these Palace statements. Funny how those palace sources couldnt keep their mouths shut when Meghan and the ginger boy were on the scene, but now the seal on information is as water tight as swimming pool grout. That woman is missing.
She's officially stepped down from duties following 'abdominal surgery'. But it was a while ago, and nobody knows how serious it was.
Fuck knows mate.
Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,703
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4435 on: Yesterday at 08:09:18 pm »
Intrigued by what Morgana means by missing though? Locked in a tower somewhere? Williams done her in? Or just that maybe the official line is a cover for something else? Im sure Choppers mate Nick Witchell is on the case.
Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,977
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4436 on: Yesterday at 10:34:35 pm »
Maybe gave his highness some back chat so she's probably in the chokey for a bit mate.
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,528
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4437 on: Yesterday at 10:36:00 pm »
In 600 years they will find some bones buried in the wall.............
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,585
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4438 on: Today at 02:36:24 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:09:18 pm
Intrigued by what Morgana means by missing though? Locked in a tower somewhere? Williams done her in? Or just that maybe the official line is a cover for something else? Im sure Choppers mate Nick Witchell is on the case.
All of the above, Nick 🤭
