My dad has stage 4 lung cancer and my mum has been waiting longer than sausage fingers spent in hospital for her diagnosis. So no one lecture me thanks.

I give zero fucks about charles, just as many as he would give about any of us

Thankfully they have made a will so the c*nt cant rob them if they die before him. The thing I find most distasteful is the forced grieving we will be subject to from until whenever.