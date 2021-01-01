Poll

 I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God

I shall say this humbly and with all my heart! God Save the King!
I shall mumble this somewhat
Meh
Not too happy about this
What a load of shite
I like Cheese, but not Royal Cheese. Royal cheese sucks ass!
Please let it be Klopp


Well, we've had Germans before
Because it's a much less stressful job than managing LFC? ;D

Yes. And tax free wages.
My dad has stage 4 lung cancer and my mum has been waiting longer than sausage fingers spent in hospital for her diagnosis. So no one lecture me thanks.
 I give zero fucks about charles,  just as many as he would give about any of us
 Thankfully they have made a will so the c*nt cant rob them if they die before him. The thing I find most distasteful is the forced grieving we will be subject to from until whenever.
My dad has stage 4 lung cancer and my mum has been waiting longer than sausage fingers spent in hospital for her diagnosis. So no one lecture me thanks.
 I give zero fucks about charles,  just as many as he would give about any of us
 Thankfully they have made a will so the c*nt cant rob them if they die before him. The thing I find most distasteful is the forced grieving we will be subject to from until whenever.

So sorry for your family. I also agree.
So sorry for your family. I also agree.

Cheers mate, appreciated.
No fucking app on the BBC giving updates on our nearest and dearest.
Nah, we get the DWP telling terminally ill people to go to work or lose their benefits or your employer trying to make sure you are managed out to avoid the death in duty payout.
He gets paid time off from grifting millions and millions from us simply waving and getting fortnum and mason bags of cash off arabs.
No cancelled appointments. No waiting hours in hospital corridors.
Am I supposed to weep and wail like some soft c*nt?
No fucking chance.
Cheers mate, appreciated.
No fucking app on the BBC giving updates on our nearest and dearest.
Nah, we get the DWP telling terminally ill people to go to work or lose their benefits or your employer trying to make sure you are managed out to avoid the death in duty payout.
He gets paid time off from grifting millions and millions from us simply waving and getting fortnum and mason bags of cash off arabs.
No cancelled appointments. No waiting hours in hospital corridors.
Am I supposed to weep and wail like some soft c*nt?
No fucking chance.

Take a bow son, take a bow.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Cheers mate, appreciated.
No fucking app on the BBC giving updates on our nearest and dearest.
Nah, we get the DWP telling terminally ill people to go to work or lose their benefits or your employer trying to make sure you are managed out to avoid the death in duty payout.
He gets paid time off from grifting millions and millions from us simply waving and getting fortnum and mason bags of cash off arabs.
No cancelled appointments. No waiting hours in hospital corridors.
Am I supposed to weep and wail like some soft c*nt?
No fucking chance.
👏 Crack on.
My dad has stage 4 lung cancer and my mum has been waiting longer than sausage fingers spent in hospital for her diagnosis. So no one lecture me thanks.
 I give zero fucks about charles,  just as many as he would give about any of us
 Thankfully they have made a will so the c*nt cant rob them if they die before him. The thing I find most distasteful is the forced grieving we will be subject to from until whenever.

Sorry to hear that.

I'm seeing Pie tomorrow night, I'm sure he'll have something to say about it.
My dad has stage 4 lung cancer and my mum has been waiting longer than sausage fingers spent in hospital for her diagnosis. So no one lecture me thanks.
 I give zero fucks about charles,  just as many as he would give about any of us
 Thankfully they have made a will so the c*nt cant rob them if they die before him. The thing I find most distasteful is the forced grieving we will be subject to from until whenever.

Sorry to hear that mate.

Cheers mate, appreciated.
No fucking app on the BBC giving updates on our nearest and dearest.
Nah, we get the DWP telling terminally ill people to go to work or lose their benefits or your employer trying to make sure you are managed out to avoid the death in duty payout.
He gets paid time off from grifting millions and millions from us simply waving and getting fortnum and mason bags of cash off arabs.
No cancelled appointments. No waiting hours in hospital corridors.
Am I supposed to weep and wail like some soft c*nt?
No fucking chance.

:wellin

Mate of mine got refused DLA, the reason? "he's a healthy young man, just in need of a kidney transplant" :no
Some of these benefit horror stories genuinely frighten me.
